Yeah, even though they made 4 super bowls in a row, the Bills never came close to wining the super bowl after that missed Norwood FG attempt in super bowl xxv, even though they had the lead at halftime in super bowl xxviii, they were spent, both physically & emotionally, & Cowboys destroyed them in the second half.



Their's a great documentary, up on Disney Plus, [is part of the ESPN 30 for 30 docs], Four Falls Of Buffalo, detailing that era in depth.



I've (painfully) watched that and agree, it is an awesome documentary.Re-enforces why I think that they should have done better and won at least one of them - that side was inordinately talented, but you nailed it why they didn't: Mentally, they hit a wall.My worry with this crop is you look at the games we've lost this year, all of them SHOULD have been won, but wasn't because of terrible play calling. Being cold, I think that's Allen's achilles heel and he's even admitted it himself. Needs to be pretty much perfect from now on in though, but like in the original post, IF we get homefield advantage I can see us going all the way as that will be keyBengals won't be a pushover though and can't see the Chiefs dropping another game. Gonna be tight and done the hard way... Just like supporting Liverpool!