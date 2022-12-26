« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
December 26, 2022, 01:39:29 pm
The locker room and culture also seems toxic there.  They cant get rid of Wilson, so their best bet is firing Hackett and bringing someone who can manage Russ and the locker room.  Their problem is coaches like Sean Payton will have better options.  Some rookie head coach could be in way over his head like Hackett has been.  But theyve got to make move around salvage this.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 26, 2022, 05:56:09 pm
 Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after 4-11 start to first season in Denver
Re: The NFL Thread
December 26, 2022, 06:25:34 pm
They'll bring someone in next season,give Wilson one last go around under a new coach and then bin him
Re: The NFL Thread
December 26, 2022, 06:30:52 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 26, 2022, 06:25:34 pm
They'll bring someone in next season,give Wilson one last go around under a new coach and then bin him

Agree with you on approach.  Russ becomes more releasable in a few years, so get a new fresh start, salvage what you can (and maybe the team can improve enough for the playoffs), and go from there.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 26, 2022, 06:34:56 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 26, 2022, 06:25:34 pm
They'll bring someone in next season,give Wilson one last go around under a new coach and then bin him

this has been being predicted since about october, and I think they're pretty much handcuffed together for 3 seasons.

after that they're just fucked, before that the dead money hit is so bad that I'm not sure they'd even be able to shed enough contracts to field a team.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 26, 2022, 08:23:10 pm
Feel like the Broncos were going to fire Hackett anyway, but last night was the final straw, Broncos played like felt like they'd given up on Hackett, Broncos can get a head start finding a new head coach who can reign Russell Wilson in.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 26, 2022, 10:26:08 pm
Tua has just been put in concussion protocol again, looks like it might be from a play towards the end of the first half so might go some way to explaining the obvious decline in his play from halftime onwards.

https://twitter.com/adamschefter/status/1607499539925049346?s=46&t=ToVWoYdBF-OePxORBB-GMw

Re: The NFL Thread
December 27, 2022, 01:57:51 am
Rumours going round that Kingsbury is done at the Cards when the season is over
Re: The NFL Thread
December 27, 2022, 04:27:28 am
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 26, 2022, 08:23:10 pm
Feel like the Broncos were going to fire Hackett anyway, but last night was the final straw, Broncos played like felt like they'd given up on Hackett, Broncos can get a head start finding a new head coach who can reign Russell Wilson in.

They will probably hire sean payton.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 27, 2022, 04:33:20 am
Quote from: anandg_lfc on December 27, 2022, 04:27:28 am
They will probably hire sean payton.
Payton retiring from the Saints instead of being sacked requires any hiring team compensating Saints with a draft pick or picks. Not sure they have any less! And arguably Payton would want to be more selective about the QB he's returning to work with (assuming he's coming back to push for a superbowl).
Re: The NFL Thread
December 27, 2022, 05:35:44 am
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 27, 2022, 01:57:51 am
Rumours going round that Kingsbury is done at the Cards when the season is over

Makes sense.  Kingsbury's never been a great head coach/manager.  A good offensive mind and schemer, but it was always going to be a challenge to manage Kyler Murray once the relationship started to sour, and the offensive production dropped.

If they do fire Kingsbury, the Cards desperately need someone to get the most out of Kyler.  Speaking of Sean Payton, if the Broncos weren't such a dumpster fire, it'd be an easier destination, and maybe Wilson responds to someone with more authority, but it's a rough situation.  Then again, given all the stories about Kyler Murray, Arizona doesn't sound that great either.  The best places for Payton would've probably been the Chargers or Cowboys if either team fell flat, but they haven't.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 27, 2022, 05:54:52 am
Quote from: Classycara on December 27, 2022, 04:33:20 am
Payton retiring from the Saints instead of being sacked requires any hiring team compensating Saints with a draft pick or picks. Not sure they have any less! And arguably Payton would want to be more selective about the QB he's returning to work with (assuming he's coming back to push for a superbowl).

Yep, Saints still have Payton's contract through 2023 season, Broncos gave up a first & second round pick in the 2023 draft, along with picks in the 2022 draft, in the trade for Wilson, don't think the Broncos want to trade any more draft picks, even if it is for Payton.

Payton wanted to sit out this year, & come back next year, but depends on the team he want's to coach, & whether the Saints will agree to the move, if Payton sit's out next year, comes back in 2024, he can pick his team, as is contract at the Saints would have expired

As i've said, rumours going around Kingsbury is done at the Cards, Cards could well go for Payton to replace him, but depends if the Saints will approve Payton going to another team in the NFC
Re: The NFL Thread
December 27, 2022, 09:36:52 am
If I was the cardinals I'd get rid of Kingsbury. He's not even done his usual "start well and fall off a kliff" thing this season, they've just been shite.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 27, 2022, 01:20:43 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 27, 2022, 09:36:52 am
If I was the cardinals I'd get rid of Kingsbury. He's not even done his usual "start well and fall off a kliff" thing this season, they've just been shite.
|Didn't they bizarely extend his contract during his 'not even starting well before december flop' period early this season?

Once he's sacked, could he go and bail out Bellichick and get him working on their offence in place of the patricia and bellichick brain trust?
Re: The NFL Thread
December 27, 2022, 01:49:02 pm
Quote from: Classycara on December 27, 2022, 01:20:43 pm
|Didn't they bizarely extend his contract during his 'not even starting well before december flop' period early this season?

Once he's sacked, could he go and bail out Bellichick and get him working on their offence in place of the patricia and bellichick brain trust?

they did. keim too.

not sure if they ever gave any details though so it might have an easy "out" at the end of the season
Re: The NFL Thread
December 27, 2022, 02:00:05 pm
Playoff clinching scenarios for week 17

AFC
Buffalo Bills can clinch the first-round bye and homefield advantage with a win AND a Kansas City loss.
Cincinnati Bengals can clinch the AFC North division with a win AND a Baltimore loss.
Miami Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth with a win AND a New York Jets and New England loss.

NFC
Philadelphia Eagles can clinch
the NFC East division with win OR a Dallas loss.
the NFC East division, the first-round bye and homefield advantage with win AND losses by Dallas, San Francisco and Minnesota.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South division with a win.
New York Giants can clinch a playoff berth with a win OR any of the following:
Washington loss AND Seattle loss
Washington loss AND Detroit loss AND Green Bay loss
Detroit loss AND Seattle loss AND Green Bay loss
Washington Commanders can clinch a playoff berth with a win AND losses by Detroit, Seattle and Green Bay.

Playoff elimination scenarios for week 17

AFC
New England Patriots will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss.

NFC
Washington Commanders will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss AND wins by Green Bay and Detroit

Note Miami are at New England, so just need a win & a New York Jets loss.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 27, 2022, 03:58:00 pm
JJ watt appears to be retiring. He's said he's played his last home game and the cardinals end with 2 away games.

Gold jacket in 5 years
Re: The NFL Thread
December 28, 2022, 07:52:42 pm
The Derek Carr era is over for the Raiders.

He's going to be benched for the last 2 games, as it prevents the possibility of him getting injured which would guarantee his salary for next season. He's gone in all likelihood.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 28, 2022, 08:00:23 pm
Managed to get to my Fantasy Championship with Carr at QB, and now im fucked (in a league with strict rules and can't just pick up off waivers) other QB is garroppolo. lol

Re: The NFL Thread
December 28, 2022, 08:36:34 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on December 28, 2022, 08:00:23 pm
Managed to get to my Fantasy Championship with Carr at QB, and now im fucked (in a league with strict rules and can't just pick up off waivers) other QB is garroppolo. lol



At least, it's not Russell Wilson... ;)
Re: The NFL Thread
December 28, 2022, 10:47:13 pm
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 27, 2022, 02:00:05 pm
Playoff clinching scenarios for week 17

AFC
Buffalo Bills can clinch the first-round bye and homefield advantage with a win AND a Kansas City loss.

Make it so number 1...

My only other wish is that we have the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game and that little shit Mahomes gets planted.

The best team never to have won a Superbowl... Every time I watch the replay, I still think Scott Norwood's chip shot will go over.

Could never figure out how a side that had the likes of Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, Cornelius Bennet, Bruce Smith, Shan Conlan, James Lofton and others didn't get over the line. Four on the bounce.

Please let this be the year.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 28, 2022, 11:31:16 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on December 28, 2022, 10:47:13 pm
Make it so number 1...

My only other wish is that we have the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game and that little shit Mahomes gets planted.

The best team never to have won a Superbowl... Every time I watch the replay, I still think Scott Norwood's chip shot will go over.

Could never figure out how a side that had the likes of Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, Cornelius Bennet, Bruce Smith, Shan Conlan, James Lofton and others didn't get over the line. Four on the bounce.

Please let this be the year.

Yeah, even though they made 4 super bowls in a row, the Bills never came close to wining the super bowl after that missed Norwood FG attempt in super bowl xxv, even though they had the lead at halftime in super bowl xxviii, they were spent, both physically & emotionally, & Cowboys destroyed them in the second half.

Their's a great documentary, up on Disney Plus, [is part of the ESPN 30 for 30 docs], Four Falls Of Buffalo, detailing that era in depth.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2022, 02:30:54 am
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 28, 2022, 11:31:16 pm
Yeah, even though they made 4 super bowls in a row, the Bills never came close to wining the super bowl after that missed Norwood FG attempt in super bowl xxv, even though they had the lead at halftime in super bowl xxviii, they were spent, both physically & emotionally, & Cowboys destroyed them in the second half.

Their's a great documentary, up on Disney Plus, [is part of the ESPN 30 for 30 docs], Four Falls Of Buffalo, detailing that era in depth.

Watched that documentary not too long after it came out and decided that Buffalo would be my team. I cant relate to the heartbreak local/older bills mafia experienced during that period, but the way the fans reacted to those loses instantly made my mind up. A good portion of my days off in work are spent so I can stay up and watch the late games, thankfully most end well.

After getting into American sports from 2014 onwards, I made sure any team I found an affinity with and decided to follow had to be at a low point of my early support, as believe it creates better connection when they inevitably/hopefully improve. So considered myself lucky to truly follow the Bills from 2017.

Really really hoping for that week 1 Bye, AFC is so strong any game less played is massive bonus.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2022, 12:41:38 pm
Quote from: frag on December 29, 2022, 02:30:54 am

Really really hoping for that week 1 Bye, AFC is so strong any game less played is massive bonus.

This and home advantage is going to be key through the playoffs.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2022, 02:58:55 pm
No one will fancy a trip to Buffalo in January with that weather, if the Bills get the no 1 seed, i know Kansas City & Cincinnati can be cold too, but Buffalo has that lake affect cold including snow, that'll make things fun.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2022, 03:02:34 pm
you obviously want the #1 but the chiefs have hosted the last 4 afc championship games and only won 2 of them. the losses were both in overtime, but they were still losses.

the conditions in buffalo might make a difference though I reckon mahomes (much like allen) can sling it in pretty much any weather anyway. maybe burrow can too.

Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2022, 03:14:49 pm
Bills won't even make it to the AFC championship. So no need to worry about home field  ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2022, 05:31:04 pm
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 28, 2022, 11:31:16 pm
Yeah, even though they made 4 super bowls in a row, the Bills never came close to wining the super bowl after that missed Norwood FG attempt in super bowl xxv, even though they had the lead at halftime in super bowl xxviii, they were spent, both physically & emotionally, & Cowboys destroyed them in the second half.

Their's a great documentary, up on Disney Plus, [is part of the ESPN 30 for 30 docs], Four Falls Of Buffalo, detailing that era in depth.
I've (painfully) watched that and agree, it is an awesome documentary.

Re-enforces why I think that they should have done better and won at least one of them - that side was inordinately talented, but you nailed it why they didn't: Mentally, they hit a wall.

My worry with this crop is you look at the games we've lost this year, all of them SHOULD have been won, but wasn't because of terrible play calling. Being cold, I think that's Allen's achilles heel and he's even admitted it himself. Needs to be pretty much perfect from now on in though, but like in the original post, IF we get homefield advantage I can see us going all the way as that will be key

Bengals won't be a pushover though and can't see the Chiefs dropping another game. Gonna be tight and done the hard way... Just like supporting Liverpool!
Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2022, 05:31:54 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on December 29, 2022, 03:14:49 pm
Bills won't even make it to the AFC championship. So no need to worry about home field  ;D
Gotta be in it to win it...  ;) ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:25:17 pm
Well fuck,TD Pats opening drive.Doesn't feel like that's happened this season.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:26:39 pm
Huge game for the panthers today!!
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:29:46 pm
Good start from the Saints, TD then forced a three and out doubt they maintain it but here's hoping
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:46:34 pm
what's the game to watch?
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:01:57 pm
Worst performance by the eagles in a long time this. Been shocking.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:08:40 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 07:01:57 pm
Worst performance by the eagles in a long time this. Been shocking.
did they get a first down yet? Lucky they are not down 17-0
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:10:19 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:08:40 pm
did they get a first down yet? Lucky they are not down 17-0
No and its nearly half time.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:38:41 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:46:34 pm
what's the game to watch?

Probabley Panthers v Bucs? I'm sticking with The Patriots.
