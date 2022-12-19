« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
December 19, 2022, 07:09:05 am
The end to the Patriots game had me in hysterics. Self destruction of the most amusing kind.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 19, 2022, 07:44:34 am
Wtf was he thinking?  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: The NFL Thread
December 19, 2022, 08:25:35 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on December 19, 2022, 07:44:34 am
Wtf was he thinking?  :lmao :lmao :lmao

hey now jones (mac) only had to run about 60 yards through the entire raiders team to get into the end zone. why not throw it to him huh?
Re: The NFL Thread
December 19, 2022, 10:42:40 am
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on December 18, 2022, 09:20:13 pm
speak for yourself, we won't win anything with Dak I'm afraid

I don't get this from our fanbase. He's being asked to be aggressive, it's part-and-parcel of all the good plays he makes that everyone glosses over. Aggressive QB play is generally accompanied by picks, so you have to expect some. But when Dak puts it into Brown's hands against his chest and he dumps it off to a defender for a Pick-6, that's on the WR, not Dak. He's had 2 picks in 2 weeks where the receiver just didn't catch the ball. That's bad WR play. And 2 picks where he was hit during his throwing motion. That's just football. He still hung 34 points on the Jags despite those 2 picks.

Maybe it's not Dak (or the offense though there's a conversation to be had there), maybe it's the defense melting away and giving up 500 yards, another 14 point lead and forcing the offense to score another late 4th qtr TD to try not to lose the game for the second week running.

At some point people have to accept that while Dak is not prime Brady, he's still a great QB and Dallas playing like donkeys is despite him, not because if him.

Though you're probably right about them not winning anything with him as long as he's QB on the same team as this defense (which also just got worse with injuries).
Re: The NFL Thread
December 19, 2022, 10:52:05 am
A team's better players always come in for some shit when they lose. It's pretty common.

If you concede 40 points your problem probably isn't the QB.
    www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: The NFL Thread
December 19, 2022, 05:08:32 pm
I'm glad i missed the miami miracle live and i'm glad i missed that fucking shit show live
Re: The NFL Thread
December 19, 2022, 05:33:41 pm
What a fucking shitshow New England has been for most of this season.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 21, 2022, 10:00:47 pm
RIP Franco Harris. Old time legend.
Re: The NFL Thread
December 21, 2022, 10:08:03 pm
Life has strange timing sometimes
Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2022, 02:21:33 pm
Franco Harris has the career rushing records in super bowls, 354 yards from 101 attempts, Steelers are retiring his jersey on Saturday too
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:15:15 am
Zach Wilson is done in New York, 92 yards passing, 1 int, & against the Jags, oh & with a 41.9 rating, Wilson ended up being benched.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:28:26 am
Jets themselves only not in conversation for top 5 pick by virtur of playing load 3rd string QB mid season.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:51:44 am
Imagine being a Jets fan knowing they were an extra loss from getting Lawrence instead of Wilson AND that they passed up on Fields in favour of Wilson.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:58:42 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:51:44 am
Imagine being a Jets fan knowing they were an extra loss from getting Lawrence instead of Wilson AND that they passed up on Fields in favour of Wilson.

such is the draft.

but I'm not sure fields and his running is what they need, as good as he's seemingly been at that this year.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:23:49 am
Daft thing is Jets have a decent team, it's the QB situation that's ca mess, they were 6-3 going into the bye week, & beat the Bills, won 1 game since the bye.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:33:07 am
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 10:23:49 am
Daft thing is Jets have a decent team, it's the QB situation that's ca mess, they were 6-3 going into the bye week, & beat the Bills, won 1 game since the bye.

the somewhat amusing thing is that they won all those games with their "bad" QB and have started losing since they initially swapped him out.

more evidence that wins are overrated as a QB stat.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:52:37 pm
I wanted 2 things this year:  competitive and a full evaluation of Wilson.

Well, I got both. :D

On course to be one of the biggest busts in NFL history.  Hes not only awful as a QB but simply cant lead a team.

Hindsight is 20/20, but the Jets couldve traded down and nabbed Micah Parsons, or maybe a Fields/Devonta Smith combo, or take Chase at 2 straight up.

Ah well.  Fields has his limitations but his leadership and toughness hasnt been questioned.  His legs and ability to move the ball can at least buy him time to improve as a passer.  Wilson has the arm talent but simply cant play in the NFL.  The doubters of weak BYU schedule and empty stadiums are correct.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:55:34 pm
I don't remember anyone slating the jets for taking wilson at #2, pretty much every single one of the 90 billion mock drafsts that come out every year seemed to have him going #2 anyway. it's not like it was some unexpected reach.

sometimes things just don't work out.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:59:29 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:55:34 pm
I don't remember anyone slating the jets for taking wilson at #2, pretty much every single one of the 90 billion mock drafsts that come out every year seemed to have him going #2 anyway. it's not like it was some unexpected reach.

sometimes things just don't work out.

He rose up the draft boards during the year and stayed there. Definitely not a reach as he did show his talent.  But its also possible the COVID year messed up evaluations some.  Taking Wilson over Fields wasnt a mistake at the time.  The front office has mostly gotten things right but this miss was rough.  The Niners loved him too, but their Lance pick is also one that lacked data if you will.

It is what it is I guess.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:04:02 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 01:59:29 pm
He rose up the draft boards during the year and stayed there. Definitely not a reach as he did show his talent.  But its also possible the COVID year messed up evaluations some.  Taking Wilson over Fields wasnt a mistake at the time.  The front office has mostly gotten things right but this miss was rough.  The Niners loved him too, but their Lance pick is also one that lacked data if you will.

It is what it is I guess.

I feel much better about the jets taking wilson at 2 than I do the 9ers taking lance at 3 and spunking multiple picks to go up and get him.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:15:17 pm
I think Jets - like the Pats as we are in exactly the same position though I have more trust in Mac Jones than I would in Wilson - should go for a tried and tested QB than get one through the draft. It doesn't work out well for them i.e. Sam Darnold.

If I was Jets GM I'd test the waters for Jimmy G or Cooper Rush. Hell test the waters for Rodgers - Packers would defo take some of the talent on the Jets roster.

As a Patriots supporter I'm more inclined to give Mac another opportunity with a proper OC. But even then put feelers out to Lamar Jackson to see if he'd be tempted with a 300-350m dollar, 5 year offer with 225-250m of that guaranteed. Or set that as a starting point to negotiate. Not often someone of his calibre is potentially on the market. Of course Ravens can tag him for 2 years but if we offer them a good package, who knows.

Broncos gave up 3 players and two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick for Wilson. Jackson would command similar but for me would be totally worth it.

Of course this is just fantasy land for me Pats won't be that ambitious. But in the NFL now you need a tier 1 or tier 2 QB to really compete for a NFC or AFC title game and Super Bowl. I'd have Jackson at the top of tier 2. He's not in my tier 1 right now. 
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:23:12 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 04:15:17 pm
I think Jets - like the Pats as we are in exactly the same position though I have more trust in Mac Jones than I would in Wilson - should go for a tried and tested QB than get one through the draft. It doesn't work out well for them i.e. Sam Darnold.

If I was Jets GM I'd test the waters for Jimmy G or Cooper Rush. Hell test the waters for Rodgers - Packers would defo take some of the talent on the Jets roster.

As a Patriots supporter I'm more inclined to give Mac another opportunity with a proper OC. But even then put feelers out to Lamar Jackson to see if he'd be tempted with a 300-350m dollar, 5 year offer with 225-250m of that guaranteed. Or set that as a starting point to negotiate. Not often someone of his calibre is potentially on the market. Of course Ravens can tag him for 2 years but if we offer them a good package, who knows.

Broncos gave up 3 players and two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick for Wilson. Jackson would command similar but for me would be totally worth it.

Of course this is just fantasy land for me Pats won't be that ambitious. But in the NFL now you need a tier 1 or tier 2 QB to really compete for a NFC or AFC title game and Super Bowl. I'd have Jackson at the top of tier 2. He's not in my tier 1 right now. 

he did seem to be alright last year. I'm not sure the situation he's in now is going to help anyone in their 2nd year look any good. if it was anyone else but bellichick doing it they'd be getting ripped apart for it every week.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:55:06 pm
Pats v Bengals at a chilly Foxboro stadium and nope even after all these years ya can't convince me that tailgating is in anyway a fun thing to do.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:57:38 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:55:06 pm
Pats v Bengals at a chilly Foxboro stadium and nope even after all these years ya can't convince me that tailgating is in anyway a fun thing to do.

I'm sure it's a good laugh in decent weather. but when it's sub-zero? hell no.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:16:04 pm
I've done the tailgating for a Revolution game in the middle of summer and that's a no no for me. To easy for The Bengals so far in this one.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:32:00 pm
one weird punt that from the patriots punter. almost looked like he dropped it deliberately.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:46:34 pm
the frozen cleveland fans get to watch their team in fucking mono-brown for their trouble.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:54:08 pm
Has Diggs done something to wrong Ken Dorsey personally? You have 1:1 and dont look to him, or you dont even try to scheme him open.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:30:32 pm
Fuck me...
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:32:32 pm
Pats getting absolutely demolished here, quite rightly getting booed off at halftime
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:31:32 pm
Bit of life from New England offence,finally.
