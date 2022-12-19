I think Jets - like the Pats as we are in exactly the same position though I have more trust in Mac Jones than I would in Wilson - should go for a tried and tested QB than get one through the draft. It doesn't work out well for them i.e. Sam Darnold.



If I was Jets GM I'd test the waters for Jimmy G or Cooper Rush. Hell test the waters for Rodgers - Packers would defo take some of the talent on the Jets roster.



As a Patriots supporter I'm more inclined to give Mac another opportunity with a proper OC. But even then put feelers out to Lamar Jackson to see if he'd be tempted with a 300-350m dollar, 5 year offer with 225-250m of that guaranteed. Or set that as a starting point to negotiate. Not often someone of his calibre is potentially on the market. Of course Ravens can tag him for 2 years but if we offer them a good package, who knows.



Broncos gave up 3 players and two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick for Wilson. Jackson would command similar but for me would be totally worth it.



Of course this is just fantasy land for me Pats won't be that ambitious. But in the NFL now you need a tier 1 or tier 2 QB to really compete for a NFC or AFC title game and Super Bowl. I'd have Jackson at the top of tier 2. He's not in my tier 1 right now.