Jets didn't use a timeout after converting a 3rd and 19. Had all 3 left and more than 35 seconds. Ended up with only 25 seconds left. Converted a 4th and 18 with 1 second left but missed a game-tying 58-yarder. The Lions gave the Jets plenty of chances, but really poor clock management. Had 1 timeout left, but what use is that? They needed 1 more play to get it to the a 50-54 yarder type kick for Zuerlein.



That's too many close losses (Lions, Vikings, Bills, and Pats x2) in winnable games for a young, banged up team to overcome. I think it's Seattle, Miami, and Jacksonville left on the docket. The Jets going 3-0 is probably enough, but even 2-1 seems daunting and would probably require help.