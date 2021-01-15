« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66040 on: Yesterday at 01:28:32 am »
I quite like the Bills all red uniforms. :)
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66041 on: Yesterday at 01:29:24 am »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 01:28:32 am
I quite like the Bills all red uniforms. :)

Looks like a tomato sauce bottle with the white helmet.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66042 on: Yesterday at 01:31:55 am »
I don't. I also don't like their red helmets as much as the white either.

Though if you're going to go for that look, go all out for it and have everything be red.



Anyway Allen's radar was very off on that sequence. Even the completion was behind diggs and just a really good catch
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66043 on: Yesterday at 01:49:37 am »
Great drive by the Bills, and presence to roll out right on that TD throw made it look easy.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66044 on: Yesterday at 01:49:43 am »
There was however fuck all wrong with those throws. Excellent stuff.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66045 on: Yesterday at 01:53:48 am »
Bills tackling, or lack-of showing up yet again. Christ
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66046 on: Yesterday at 01:58:06 am »
tackling is shit, they all try and punch the ball out these days instead.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66047 on: Yesterday at 02:27:17 am »
3rd and long, of course Bills give it up to Hill in double coverage and then miss more tackles.

Going to need TDs galore to win this one.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66048 on: Yesterday at 03:41:17 am »
What a dumb penalty to give away, after getting a 3 & out.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66049 on: Yesterday at 03:44:34 am »
Bills defence have had one good stand and they still cant get off the field due to an absolute moronic play. Lewis also made stupid play against Vikings trying to catch the ball instead of batting it down.

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66050 on: Yesterday at 03:47:37 am »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 03:44:34 am
Bills defence have had one good stand and they still cant get off the field due to an absolute moronic play. Lewis also made stupid play against Vikings trying to catch the ball instead of batting it down.

Of course Hill gets the TD from the resulting fresh downs, & Miami lead, Lewis should go in to hiding if the Bills lose this one, what a brainfart.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66051 on: Yesterday at 03:56:16 am »
So sum up Bills defence, they don't tackle players when they're supposed to, they then do tackle players when they're not supposed to.  ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66052 on: Yesterday at 04:05:53 am »
Offense has been absolutely shocking 2nd half.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66053 on: Yesterday at 04:24:07 am »
What a wild wacky game in Orchard Park. ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66054 on: Yesterday at 04:27:57 am »
Here comes the snow, its all very dramatic ha
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66055 on: Yesterday at 04:44:12 am »
What a great last drive.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66056 on: Yesterday at 08:26:46 pm »
Dak too flaky, too many mistakes in him to win a Championship unfortunately
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66057 on: Yesterday at 09:02:20 pm »
Of course the panthers fucked it
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66058 on: Yesterday at 09:17:35 pm »
Jets didn't use a timeout after converting a 3rd and 19.  Had all 3 left and more than 35 seconds.  Ended up with only 25 seconds left.  Converted a 4th and 18 with 1 second left but missed a game-tying 58-yarder.  The Lions gave the Jets plenty of chances, but really poor clock management.  Had 1 timeout left, but what use is that?  They needed 1 more play to get it to the a 50-54 yarder type kick for Zuerlein.

That's too many close losses (Lions, Vikings, Bills, and Pats x2) in winnable games for a young, banged up team to overcome.  I think it's Seattle, Miami, and Jacksonville left on the docket.  The Jets going 3-0 is probably enough, but even 2-1 seems daunting and would probably require help.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66059 on: Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm »
How bout dem Cowboys? Always funny to see them lose in a most hilarious manner.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66060 on: Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm
How bout dem Cowboys? Always funny to see them lose in a most hilarious manner.
speak for yourself, we won't win anything with Dak I'm afraid
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66061 on: Yesterday at 09:26:21 pm »
Detroit Lions.

 Since Peyton Manning's episode trying to reverse the curse of Bobby Layne aired at the end of October, the Detroit Lions are now 6-1 ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66062 on: Today at 12:23:47 am »
Least the bucs are losing.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66063 on: Today at 12:23:50 am »
That Raiders TD definitely looked like the receiver's foot was out of bounds. Still, good to know in a billion dollar stadium they only have one end zone camera. A standard definition camera too.

Bengals handing out a can of whoop ass on the Bucs.

Oh Justin Herbert doing Justin Herbert stuff.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66064 on: Today at 12:24:16 am »
McDaniels:  I want to throw away another lead

The NFL:  Nah, we'll give the Raiders one.

EDIT:  The Pats:  We'll one-up that and give the Raiders the game.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66065 on: Today at 12:25:27 am »
Oh my god what have you done Pats!!!!!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66066 on: Today at 12:26:39 am »
Haha what a fuck up
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66067 on: Today at 12:27:34 am »
That raiders TD should never have stood, but I'm glad it did because that is a fucking insane ending to a game
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66068 on: Today at 12:31:05 am »
I thought it was probably out of bounds but the angles and cameras were so bad I can kind of see why they ruled it inconclusive.

Absolute insanity from the Pats on the last play though, you only do that if you are losing as time expires, when you start throwing laterals everywhere I think there is always more chance of the D scoring than the O
