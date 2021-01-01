« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1646 1647 1648 1649 1650 [1651]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2244074 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66000 on: Today at 08:43:44 pm »
they could possibly come back here because the colts are fucking shite. kind of hope they don't though because that horn does my head in.
Logged

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,247
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66001 on: Today at 08:43:52 pm »
Huge call against Vikings there.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66002 on: Today at 08:48:20 pm »
fuck me that's a bad INT.

to be fair to cousins the receiver just didn't run.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,127
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66003 on: Today at 08:58:11 pm »
Wow. What is it with the Vikings and fourth quarters? Jeez
Logged

Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,157
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66004 on: Today at 08:59:25 pm »
What looked like a blowout at half time, now is game on. :o
Logged
#Sausages

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,526
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66005 on: Today at 09:03:31 pm »
Utterly pathetic officiating in Minnesota. Sack the fucking lot of them.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66006 on: Today at 09:05:10 pm »
I've no idea how that could be ruled down by contact. I don't blame the DB for losing it there.


 noah eagle to be fair only sounds like his old man on certain things he says which is to his benefit I reckon.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:06:45 pm by voodoo ray »
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,526
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66007 on: Today at 09:08:03 pm »
Getting penalieed 15 yards cos you're pissed off at their incompetence is the cherry on top of their shit sandwich.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66008 on: Today at 09:15:06 pm »
go for it on 4th down you dickheads. you're 4-8-1 for fuck's sake.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66009 on: Today at 09:17:47 pm »
That is one of the worst officiating calls Ive ever seen in any sport. Extraordinarily bad. Imagine if this happened to Liverpool - the tin hat brigade would dine out on it for years.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66010 on: Today at 09:20:43 pm »
the standard of open field tackling in the nfl is fucking awful quite a lot of the time.

vikings were fucked out of a TD though so they kinda deserve that score.
Logged

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,247
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66011 on: Today at 09:22:17 pm »
Biggest comeback ever?
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,127
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66012 on: Today at 09:22:23 pm »
Wow..just wow
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66013 on: Today at 09:22:32 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 09:22:17 pm
Biggest comeback ever?

yep. if they win.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,526
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66014 on: Today at 09:23:29 pm »
This is crazy
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66015 on: Today at 09:23:32 pm »
this has been the season of blown leads so it'd be fitting for the biggest comeback ever to take place as well.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66016 on: Today at 09:32:18 pm »
matt ryan has been here before. probably sitting over there with fucking PTSD.
Logged

Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,157
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66017 on: Today at 09:32:54 pm »
32 points is the current record for a comeback win, held by Buffalo in the famous 41-38 win vs the then Oilers in the 1993 playoffs, Bills were 35-3 down
Logged
#Sausages

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,526
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66018 on: Today at 09:33:47 pm »
A very generous spot saved Matt Ryan there.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,634
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66019 on: Today at 10:03:31 pm »
That was amazing!
Logged
JFT96.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,526
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66020 on: Today at 10:04:42 pm »
Unbelievable. I didn't think Matt Ryan could top 28-3, but they're you go.

Great stuff from the Bikes, NFC North champs for first time in 5 seasons.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66021 on: Today at 10:05:05 pm »
I hope he's got a good therapist.
Logged

Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,157
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66022 on: Today at 10:05:52 pm »
That's the largest comeback win in NFL history
Logged
#Sausages

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66023 on: Today at 10:08:26 pm »
indeed it is.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66024 on: Today at 10:15:27 pm »
and fuck the cleveland browns
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,342
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66025 on: Today at 10:16:15 pm »
https://www.clippituser.tv/c/xqxngg

The effort on "defense" here.....

Poor Matt Ryan.  Well, good for the Vikes for seizing the opportunity.  You just need a couple of things to go your way, the defense plays soft and tires, and you can get within striking distance.

Maybe if Jonathan Taylor hadn't gotten hurt, he could've helped the Colts bleed the block, but who am I kidding?  They don't give him the ball anyway.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66026 on: Today at 10:21:55 pm »
quite funny seeing the vandalism on the browns' field.
Logged

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,247
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66027 on: Today at 10:23:18 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:21:55 pm
quite funny seeing the vandalism on the browns' field.

Just pointed that out to the missus, been there couple of weeks now hasnt it?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66028 on: Today at 10:24:10 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 10:23:18 pm
Just pointed that out to the missus, been there couple of weeks now hasnt it?

something like that aye. someone somehow got in and drove a truck around.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,061
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66029 on: Today at 10:27:30 pm »
Whats the best option for extended highlights for the game?
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,634
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66030 on: Today at 10:34:41 pm »
Will that Miami Bills game go ahead?

The Buffalo Browns game got relocated to Cleveland a few weeks ago because of the snow.
Logged
JFT96.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66031 on: Today at 10:36:54 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:27:30 pm
Whats the best option for extended highlights for the game?

https://youtu.be/L_hlvNda2E8
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66032 on: Today at 10:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:34:41 pm
Will that Miami Bills game go ahead?

The Buffalo Browns game got relocated to Cleveland a few weeks ago because of the snow.

I reckon it would have been called off by now if it was going to be called off. usually a bit of snow isn't an issue for the nfl
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,634
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66033 on: Today at 10:45:53 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:37:20 pm
I reckon it would have been called off by now if it was going to be called off. usually a bit of snow isn't an issue for the nfl

Cheers!!
Logged
JFT96.
Pages: 1 ... 1646 1647 1648 1649 1650 [1651]   Go Up
« previous next »
 