Author
Topic: The NFL Thread (Read 2243753 times)
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,820
feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #66000 on:
Today
at 08:43:44 pm »
they could possibly come back here because the colts are fucking shite. kind of hope they don't though because that horn does my head in.
Logged
frag
ile
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,245
Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #66001 on:
Today
at 08:43:52 pm »
Huge call against Vikings there.
Logged
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,820
feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #66002 on:
Today
at 08:48:20 pm »
fuck me that's a bad INT.
to be fair to cousins the receiver just didn't run.
Logged
dalarr
Call me sensitive
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,126
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #66003 on:
Today
at 08:58:11 pm »
Wow. What is it with the Vikings and fourth quarters? Jeez
Logged
XmaStattooed Red Breasts
Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,155
Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #66004 on:
Today
at 08:59:25 pm »
What looked like a blowout at half time, now is game on.
Logged
#Sausages
Ray K
Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 32,523
Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #66005 on:
Today
at 09:03:31 pm »
Utterly pathetic officiating in Minnesota. Sack the fucking lot of them.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"
Twitter: @rjkelly75
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,820
feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #66006 on:
Today
at 09:05:10 pm »
I've no idea how that could be ruled down by contact. I don't blame the DB for losing it there.
noah eagle to be fair only sounds like his old man on certain things he says which is to his benefit I reckon.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:06:45 pm by voodoo ray
»
Logged
Ray K
Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 32,523
Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #66007 on:
Today
at 09:08:03 pm »
Getting penalieed 15 yards cos you're pissed off at their incompetence is the cherry on top of their shit sandwich.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"
Twitter: @rjkelly75
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,820
feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #66008 on:
Today
at 09:15:06 pm »
go for it on 4th down you dickheads. you're 4-8-1 for fuck's sake.
Logged
