I think NFC game will be Cowboys-Eagles. 49ers for me have the best team in the conference but I just think the QB will let them down in their divisional game vs the Cowboys (as I have the giants upsetting the Vikings) so potential there there for a eagles-cowboys conference game.



In the AFC I have Ravens-Titans in the wild card. This is a toss up but I'm giving the edge to the Titans right now. Currently my big surprise is the Chargers to go to Buffalo and beat their ass in the wild card (last game of the season the Pats will sadly/happily give the bills a false sense of security!) but that's my upset alert. Then Bengals-Dolphins is my other AFC wild card game, Bengals have the better QB and running back and Chase and Hill are both tier 1 WRs. But I'd fancy the Bengals there. The division games titans-bengals and chargers-chiefs would be two toss-ups as well. But we could easily see a repeat of last year.



It changes each day but if I had to call it I'd say it would be a Chiefs-Cowboys super bowl.