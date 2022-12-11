« previous next »
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
December 11, 2022, 11:16:05 pm
Not watching the game, but Russell Wilsons stat line looks pretty decent today.
cdav

Re: The NFL Thread
December 11, 2022, 11:54:32 pm
So who do we think are favourites for getting to the Superbowl at the moment- Bills, Eagles and 49ers the best teams in it?
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
December 11, 2022, 11:56:42 pm
Quote from: frag on December 11, 2022, 11:16:05 pm
Not watching the game, but Russell Wilsons stat line looks pretty decent today.

His head doesn't now though.

He didn't look like he even knew his own name after headbutting the ground
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
December 12, 2022, 12:00:05 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 11, 2022, 11:56:42 pm
His head doesn't now though.

He didn't look like he even knew his own name after headbutting the ground
He's got a lump on his head that I only thought happened to Tom in the Tom & Jerry cartoons.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
December 12, 2022, 12:03:29 am
Quote from: Ray K on December 12, 2022, 12:00:05 am
He's got a lump on his head that I only thought happened to Tom in the Tom & Jerry cartoons.

Needs Murray walker to come along and poke it.


Mahomes doing a fine job of throwing it to the opposition today
Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: The NFL Thread
December 12, 2022, 12:09:40 am
Quote from: cdav on December 11, 2022, 11:54:32 pm
So who do we think are favourites for getting to the Superbowl at the moment- Bills, Eagles and 49ers the best teams in it?
injuries might catch up with the 49ers particularly if Deebo is gone for the season, depends if the QB is more than a one week wonder
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
December 12, 2022, 01:06:17 am
As an eagles fan Im going to say anything less than a Super Bowl appearance will be a let down. I think 2 more wins guarantees 1st seed.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
December 12, 2022, 02:05:36 am
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on December 11, 2022, 10:49:50 pm
Brady should have stayed retired

Yep. They'll make the playoffs due to the weakness of the NFC South, but he's thrown away his marriage in exchange for an early playoff exit. Like with Ronaldo, he just doesn't know when to move on
Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
December 12, 2022, 08:46:51 am
Quote from: MBL? on December 12, 2022, 01:06:17 am
As an eagles fan Im going to say anything less than a Super Bowl appearance will be a let down. I think 2 more wins guarantees 1st seed.

Looking like it. They should get to the NFC championship game with little difficulty. Then I suppose it's who they meet.
PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
December 12, 2022, 09:22:31 am
Winning their division is still not a guarantee for the Eagles. In fact if the Cowboys beat them in 2 weeks time I think they will win that division.
redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
December 12, 2022, 09:27:15 am
Mahomes just threw 3 touchdowns and his MVP hopes away last night. Some awful decision making
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
December 12, 2022, 09:31:41 am
I reckon the iggles are a better team than the cowboys, even if that usually counts for about fuck all.
XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: The NFL Thread
December 12, 2022, 09:59:54 am
Quote from: Ray K on December 11, 2022, 10:32:43 pm
Mahomes cheat mode activated again.

The Wilson trade/contract extension might be the worst in NFL history. They basically can't get rid of him before the summer of 2024, and according to PFF:
Denver takes on $85 million in total dead cap, which they could spread over 2024 and 2025 to make it more palatable.
Denver will have also spent $124 million plus two first-round picks, a second-round pick and three players for two seasons of Wilson.

They've basically destroyed their future for the next 6 or 7 seasons.

The Broncos GM should be in the hot seat too, he's the one that agreed to that contract for Wilson & appointed Hackett to head coach, he was appointed Broncos GM by the previous owners, so new owners might want a fresh start when the season is done.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
December 13, 2022, 09:36:07 am
Kyler Murray did his ACL last night in the Patriots game. Given it's mid December and its basically a 12 month injury for someone of his mobility, I'm not sure you'll see much game time for him in 2023. Kingsbury and the GM will be fired at the end of the season and the Cards are another team who are screwed for a while.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
December 13, 2022, 09:50:55 am
Quote from: Ray K on December 13, 2022, 09:36:07 am
Kyler Murray did his ACL last night in the Patriots game. Given it's mid December and its basically a 12 month injury for someone of his mobility, I'm not sure you'll see much game time for him in 2023. Kingsbury and the GM will be fired at the end of the season and the Cards are another team who are screwed for a while.

if he has done that ligament I reckon there's a (very) outside chance of him making the start of next season but probably more likely around october.

firing both kingsbury and the GM will be an expensive business for the cardinals given that they extended both of them recently. that looked weird at the time and looks fucking lunacy now.
redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
December 13, 2022, 01:55:54 pm
very messy place at Arizona, who i actually looked at being the dark horse for Superbowl. Next year a write off too. Massive contract on Kyler who they don't seem set on
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
December 13, 2022, 06:09:02 pm
Ugly game last night,Mac Jones having another swear at The coaches but all hugs at the end.Fuck knows how this team is 7-6, there are alot of bad teams this year.
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
December 13, 2022, 11:35:54 pm
Quote from: Ray K on December 13, 2022, 09:36:07 am
Kyler Murray did his ACL last night in the Patriots game. Given it's mid December and its basically a 12 month injury for someone of his mobility, I'm not sure you'll see much game time for him in 2023. Kingsbury and the GM will be fired at the end of the season and the Cards are another team who are screwed for a while.
I would have thought it would be more likely 9 months like in football so late September a possibility?
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
December 13, 2022, 11:43:06 pm
Quote from: MBL? on December 13, 2022, 11:35:54 pm
I would have thought it would be more likely 9 months like in football so late September a possibility?
If I've committed a couple of hundred million dollars in a contract to a player dependent on mobility and evasiveness rather than pocket presence, I'd be in no rush in Robert Griffin-ing him back for the opening weekend of next season.
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
December 13, 2022, 11:52:49 pm
Quote from: Ray K on December 13, 2022, 11:43:06 pm
If I've committed a couple of hundred million dollars in a contract to a player dependent on mobility and evasiveness rather than pocket presence, I'd be in no rush in Robert Griffin-ing him back for the opening weekend of next season.
Its my worry about Hurts to be honest. He looks great all round this year but we will have to give him a similar contract to keep him and there is always a worry about getting injured on the run.

With Vick I expected it every game though so its an improvement on that.
XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: The NFL Thread
December 14, 2022, 06:10:46 pm
With college football starting their bowl season, their's an NFL triple header on Saturday
Colts @ Vikings 6pm
Ravens @ Browns 9.30pm
Dolphins @ Bills 1.15am.

Next weekend [week 16] the 6pm & late Sunday games are on Saturday instead, & their is a christmas day triple header too.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
December 14, 2022, 06:15:42 pm
rams/broncos on chrimbo day looked a lot better in may than it does now.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
December 15, 2022, 06:38:49 pm
Miami at Buffalo best of saturday,possible lake effect snow.Pats stayed out west this week for their game against the Raiders sunday,banging out another win going into a Xmas eve game against The Bengals.
Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:22:08 am
Lert's Go Purdey!  10-4, and wrapped up the NFC West.  7 straight wins with fewer than 18 points conceeded in each match, Mr Irrelevant becoming the 2nd player (with Rodgers) in 70 years to have his first 2 starting games getting a psser rating of 115+. 

10-4 now, with Commanders (7-5), Raiders (5-8) and Cards (4-9) left to play.  Could be on for a number 2 spot, but likely number 3 as Vikings equally don't have the hardest of schedules - Colts (4-8), Giants(7-5), Packers(5-8), Bears(3-10) - although is we win all 3, and they drop a game, then we would have a better conference record  (we'd be 10-2, they'd be, at best, 9-3).  Who'd have thought is back after week 7, when we were 3-4 after being hammered by the Chiefs.
Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:24:55 am
As long as Purdey doesn't fall off a cliff and your skill players stay healthy I'm confident the vikings will drop one of those games and the 49ers will win each of theirs.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:26:50 am
I'm up for a 9ers/eagles nfc title game.
XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:59:36 pm
Those who like to keep keep an eye on such things

Playoff elimination scenarios for week 15

AFC
Cleveland will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss AND a win by one of the following teams: the Los Angeles Chargers, the New York Jets, OR the New England Patriots.
Indianapolis will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss AND wins by BOTH the Tennessee Titans AND the New York Jets.
Las Vegas will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss AND a win by either the Miami Dolphins OR the New York Jets.
Pittsburgh will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss AND either a New England win OR wins by BOTH the New York Jets AND the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFC
Arizona will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss.
New Orleans will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss AND a win by either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Carolina Panthers.
The Los Angeles Rams will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss.
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:06:21 am
dalarr

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:23:38 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:26:50 am
I'm up for a 9ers/eagles nfc title game.
this is very likely, although the 9ers seem cursed when it comes to injuries!
Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:43:03 pm
Crazy to think if the panthers win their game tomorrow and the Bucs lose they could end up top of their division.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:44:25 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 12:43:03 pm
Crazy to think if the panthers win their game tomorrow and the Bucs lose they could end up top of their division.

there was a possibility for a 4-way tie in the nfc south which I was disappointed didn't happen.
PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:54:53 pm
I think NFC game will be Cowboys-Eagles. 49ers for me have the best team in the conference but I just think the QB will let them down in their divisional game vs the Cowboys (as I have the giants upsetting the Vikings) so potential there there for a eagles-cowboys conference game.

In the AFC I have Ravens-Titans in the wild card. This is a toss up but I'm giving the edge to the Titans right now. Currently my big surprise is the Chargers to go to Buffalo and beat their ass in the wild card (last game of the season the Pats will sadly/happily give the bills a false sense of security!) but that's my upset alert. Then Bengals-Dolphins is my other AFC wild card game, Bengals have the better QB and running back and Chase and Hill are both tier 1 WRs. But I'd fancy the Bengals there. The division games titans-bengals and chargers-chiefs would be two toss-ups as well. But we could easily see a repeat of last year.

It changes each day but if I had to call it I'd say it would be a Chiefs-Cowboys super bowl.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:31:25 pm
I will never predict the cowboys to do anything but lose in the wild card/divisional round until they show me otherwise
afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:09:07 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:31:25 pm
I will never predict the cowboys to do anything but lose in the wild card/divisional round until they show me otherwise

Won't be much of a prediction at that point, will it?
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:12:01 pm
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on Today at 04:09:07 pm
Won't be much of a prediction at that point, will it?

it would be in future seasons.
swoopy

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:35:39 pm
Colts started very strongly against the Vikings
dalarr

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:16:14 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 06:35:39 pm
Colts started very strongly against the Vikings
30 - 0 now. The Vikings have finished strongly almost every game this season, but this one might prove to difficult.
XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:37:15 pm
33-0 now at the half, Vikings have been embarrassing. :o
