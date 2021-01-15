« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1645 1646 1647 1648 1649 [1650]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2240868 times)

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,241
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65960 on: Yesterday at 11:16:05 pm »
Not watching the game, but Russell Wilsons stat line looks pretty decent today.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65961 on: Yesterday at 11:54:32 pm »
So who do we think are favourites for getting to the Superbowl at the moment- Bills, Eagles and 49ers the best teams in it?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,788
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65962 on: Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 11:16:05 pm
Not watching the game, but Russell Wilsons stat line looks pretty decent today.

His head doesn't now though.

He didn't look like he even knew his own name after headbutting the ground
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,468
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65963 on: Today at 12:00:05 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm
His head doesn't now though.

He didn't look like he even knew his own name after headbutting the ground
He's got a lump on his head that I only thought happened to Tom in the Tom & Jerry cartoons.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,788
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65964 on: Today at 12:03:29 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:00:05 am
He's got a lump on his head that I only thought happened to Tom in the Tom & Jerry cartoons.

Needs Murray walker to come along and poke it.


Mahomes doing a fine job of throwing it to the opposition today
Logged

Offline Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,145
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65965 on: Today at 12:09:40 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:54:32 pm
So who do we think are favourites for getting to the Superbowl at the moment- Bills, Eagles and 49ers the best teams in it?
injuries might catch up with the 49ers particularly if Deebo is gone for the season, depends if the QB is more than a one week wonder
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,048
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65966 on: Today at 01:06:17 am »
As an eagles fan Im going to say anything less than a Super Bowl appearance will be a let down. I think 2 more wins guarantees 1st seed.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,323
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65967 on: Today at 02:05:36 am »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Yesterday at 10:49:50 pm
Brady should have stayed retired

Yep. They'll make the playoffs due to the weakness of the NFC South, but he's thrown away his marriage in exchange for an early playoff exit. Like with Ronaldo, he just doesn't know when to move on
Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65968 on: Today at 08:46:51 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:06:17 am
As an eagles fan Im going to say anything less than a Super Bowl appearance will be a let down. I think 2 more wins guarantees 1st seed.

Looking like it. They should get to the NFC championship game with little difficulty. Then I suppose it's who they meet.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"
Pages: 1 ... 1645 1646 1647 1648 1649 [1650]   Go Up
« previous next »
 