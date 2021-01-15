« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
Not watching the game, but Russell Wilsons stat line looks pretty decent today.
Re: The NFL Thread
So who do we think are favourites for getting to the Superbowl at the moment- Bills, Eagles and 49ers the best teams in it?
Re: The NFL Thread
His head doesn't now though.

He didn't look like he even knew his own name after headbutting the ground
Re: The NFL Thread
He's got a lump on his head that I only thought happened to Tom in the Tom & Jerry cartoons.
Re: The NFL Thread
Needs Murray walker to come along and poke it.


Mahomes doing a fine job of throwing it to the opposition today
Re: The NFL Thread
injuries might catch up with the 49ers particularly if Deebo is gone for the season, depends if the QB is more than a one week wonder
Re: The NFL Thread
As an eagles fan Im going to say anything less than a Super Bowl appearance will be a let down. I think 2 more wins guarantees 1st seed.
