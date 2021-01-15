The Jets do something dumb at the end of the first half every week it seems. CJ Mosley jumping over the O-Line on 4th and inches when the Bills were trying to draw the Jets offside the latest.



Sometimes it doesn't hurt (they won at Pittsburgh and Green Bay). Sometimes it does (the RTP call against the Pats cost the Jets a double digit lead; going for it last week at Minnesota gave the Vikings 3 free points; now this stupidity).