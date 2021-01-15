« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread

Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65920 on: Today at 06:49:00 pm »
gints are getting pumelled at the moment.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65921 on: Today at 07:11:59 pm »
Punters have souls.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65922 on: Today at 07:21:05 pm »
Dallas two turnovers have cost 14 points, currently trailing by 3 to Houston. Offence misfiring
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65923 on: Today at 07:26:26 pm »
Knox with an amazing TD while getting flipped in mid-air ha
Online skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65924 on: Today at 07:31:04 pm »
The Jets do something dumb at the end of the first half every week it seems.  CJ Mosley jumping over the O-Line on 4th and inches when the Bills were trying to draw the Jets offside the latest.

Sometimes it doesn't hurt (they won at Pittsburgh and Green Bay).  Sometimes it does (the RTP call against the Pats cost the Jets a double digit lead; going for it last week at Minnesota gave the Vikings 3 free points; now this stupidity).
Online frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65925 on: Today at 07:54:32 pm »
Im sure statistically Bills are quite good on 3rd and long. However, it feels you can always bank on them giving up 3rd and long continually when it matters in games.
Online skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65926 on: Today at 08:07:58 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 07:54:32 pm
I’m sure statistically Bills are quite good on 3rd and long. However, it feels you can always bank on them giving up 3rd and long continually when it matters in games.

Does seem that way.

Mike White just took another shot.  Guy's gotten destroyed on a couple of occasions.

Quinnen Williams already out for the rest of the game.  Jets are running on empty here.

Lol, Flacco comes in and fumbles immediately.  Fuck off.  If White and Williams are unavailable for the next few games, Jets season is probably done.
Online frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65927 on: Today at 08:09:30 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 08:07:58 pm
Does seem that way.

Mike White just took another shot.  Guy's gotten destroyed on a couple of occasions.

Quinnen Williams already out for the rest of the game.  Jets are running on empty here.

Pretty sure Milano just took the soul from White then. 2 big hits hes taken.

Lesley Frazier clearly has a great D plan against teams with deep ball threat, but his soft 4 man blitz gets eaten up by teams willing to take short gains.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65928 on: Today at 08:11:23 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 08:09:30 pm
Pretty sure Milano just took the soul from White then. 2 big hits hes taken.

Lesley Frazier clearly has a great D plan against teams with deep ball threat, but his soft 4 man blitz gets eaten up by teams willing to take short gains.

having just seen that I'm almost surprised white is still in 1 piece.

obviously the texans are leading against the cowboys.
Online frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65929 on: Today at 08:14:30 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:11:23 pm
having just seen that I'm almost surprised white is still in 1 piece.

obviously the texans are leading against the cowboys.

NFL is just nuts, atleast one result every week that makes no sense.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65930 on: Today at 08:26:23 pm »
They'll surely turn it around, but please for the love of god hold on Texans just to give us Skip Bayless' reaction tomorrow.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65931 on: Today at 08:28:38 pm »
Mike White back in?  He's a tough guy, I'll give you that.
Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65932 on: Today at 08:29:04 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 08:14:30 pm
NFL is just nuts, atleast one result every week that makes no sense.
Dallas have been poor but the Texans have definitely stepped it up a level
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65933 on: Today at 08:30:00 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:26:23 pm
They'll surely turn it around, but please for the love of god hold on Texans just to give us Skip Bayless' reaction tomorrow.
can't see it at the moment, nothing working for Dallas
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65934 on: Today at 08:38:53 pm »
Mike White right now.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65935 on: Today at 08:43:43 pm »
Looking like another dominant win for the Eagles. Maybe not against teams at their best, but the last 2 weeks Eagles have looked very good I their games
