I’m sure statistically Bills are quite good on 3rd and long. However, it feels you can always bank on them giving up 3rd and long continually when it matters in games.
Does seem that way.
Mike White just took another shot. Guy's gotten destroyed on a couple of occasions.
Quinnen Williams already out for the rest of the game. Jets are running on empty here.
Lol, Flacco comes in and fumbles immediately. Fuck off. If White and Williams are unavailable for the next few games, Jets season is probably done.