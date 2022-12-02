« previous next »
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65880 on: December 2, 2022, 07:30:21 pm »
Yep,Patriots had one good scoring drive and made The Bills punt a few times.Alot of Pats Nation are sick of Patricia as a coach.
Online frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65881 on: December 2, 2022, 07:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December  2, 2022, 07:30:21 pm
Yep,Patriots had one good scoring drive and made The Bills punt a few times.Alot of Pats Nation are sick of Patricia as a coach.

Mac Jones didnt seem too happy with his play calling ha
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65882 on: December 2, 2022, 07:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December  2, 2022, 07:30:21 pm
Yep,Patriots had one good scoring drive and made The Bills punt a few times.Alot of Pats Nation are sick of Patricia as a coach.

as previously said, if any other team did what they've done with OC and play calling they'd be absolutely fucking ridiculed.
Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65883 on: December 4, 2022, 09:33:08 pm »
Denver offence is really bad, they lost a game were the defence conceded only 10 points, oh & their QB Lamar Jackson left the game with injured knee & missed the second half, Hackett in the hot seat, be amazed if he stays Broncos head coach next year.
Online skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65884 on: December 4, 2022, 09:36:29 pm »
This Jets team had been so good in 4th quarters and so clutch that I thought for sure we'd win this game.

Sick really.  Cannot believe the missed opportunities and atrocious playcalling in the red zone all game.

To rally from 20-3 down to have a shot to the take the lead despite all the mistakes, only to not convert in three tries from the 1.  Then getting the ball back only to falter at the Vikings 20 again.

This was the most "same old Jets" game.  Big game, come out flat, realize they're actually good and rally, and then come up short.  The 2010s Jets were so bad, and this young team was so different I had forgotten about these Jets.  Usually a wild card type team that blows the big game.  They're back!

The loss is tough to take, but the flashbacks to all those 2000s Jets teams, culminating in that 24-19 Steelers loss in the AFC title game (down 24-0 because that's the Jets baby and then rally falls short) really hurt.

Classic SOJ on full display.
Offline ElDuderino

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65885 on: December 5, 2022, 12:31:57 am »
Don't you forget about me (I am Joe Burrow). We're a damn good team. Buffal, KC and us, playoffs, who knows. Probably anyone can beat anyone but we're never included, and maybe three wins in a row against KC will help shift that a bit.
Offline anandg_lfc

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65886 on: December 5, 2022, 12:49:42 am »
Bengals will have to go through bills and chiefs if they are to repeat as AFC champions. I still think the chiefs will win the AFC looking at the fixtures.

49ers look a class above everyone in the NFC. I dont think the eagles and cowboys have the overall game to beat them in the playoffs.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65887 on: December 5, 2022, 02:59:35 am »
Jimmy G out for the season with a broken foot
Offline Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65888 on: December 5, 2022, 08:17:04 am »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on December  5, 2022, 12:49:42 am
49ers look a class above everyone in the NFC. I dont think the eagles and cowboys have the overall game to beat them in the playoffs.

What this before or after the Colts result & Jimmy G going down?

No, seriously I agree with you. I think the Cowboys can thrash any team in the league on any given Sunday, they have the tools to do it. But, I also think they can lose to pretty much any team in the league because they have shown multiple times that they can come out flat and not get into the game. Plus they are one & done in the playoffs since forever. I'd bet on the Cowboys Vs the 49ers if they played next weekend, but not in the playoffs. I don't trust them.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65889 on: December 5, 2022, 08:19:03 am »
well that's the 9ers fucked then. I mean fair play to shanahan he's shown that he can win a game with pretty much anything at QB, but they're not winning the SB now.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65890 on: December 5, 2022, 08:48:07 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  5, 2022, 08:19:03 am
well that's the 9ers fucked then. I mean fair play to shanahan he's shown that he can win a game with pretty much anything at QB, but they're not winning the SB now.
Unfortunately, I have to agree  :( No team has ever won the Super Bowl with a third-choice QB. The injury has happened late enough that the Niners should still make the playoffs but their defence will have to be extraordinary to win unless Brock Purdy turns out to be quite good. It is both cruel and funny to call the last draft pick Mr. Irrelevant.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65891 on: December 5, 2022, 03:53:35 pm »
49ers phone call to Colin Kaepernick? Hate to say it, The Cowboys look a good bet for the Superbowl.Still Bills/Chiefs in the AFC
Offline redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65892 on: December 5, 2022, 04:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December  5, 2022, 03:53:35 pm
49ers phone call to Colin Kaepernick? Hate to say it, The Cowboys look a good bet for the Superbowl.Still Bills/Chiefs in the AFC

Bills/Chiefs vs Cowboys for me
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65893 on: December 5, 2022, 04:31:44 pm »
Bills/Chiefs vs Eagles me. After a bit of a wobble a few weeks ago, they looked really on point last night against the Titans.
Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65894 on: December 5, 2022, 05:02:20 pm »
Panthers have put Mayfield on waivers.
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65895 on: December 5, 2022, 05:21:57 pm »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December  5, 2022, 05:02:20 pm
Panthers have put Mayfield on waivers.
Watch him end up in SF
Offline Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65896 on: Yesterday at 12:22:13 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December  5, 2022, 04:31:44 pm
Bills/Chiefs vs Eagles me. After a bit of a wobble a few weeks ago, they looked really on point last night against the Titans.
Dak still making lots of mistakes, can't afford to do that in January, of he can keep mistake free then Dallas have the defence and the offensive weapons to go deep. A big if though... ☹️

The Christmas Eve game should be fun, a big win for Philly on Sunday
Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65897 on: Yesterday at 12:25:41 am »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Yesterday at 12:22:13 am
Dak still making lots of mistakes, can't afford to do that in January, of he can keep mistake free then Dallas have the defence and the offensive weapons to go deep. A big if though... ☹️

The Christmas Eve game should be fun, a big win for Philly on Sunday

That's the problem with the Cowboys, they seem to find new ways of choking in big games, particularly the playoffs, you don't trust them to make a deep run, they've only had a couple of wildcard round wins since their last super bowl run.
Offline Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65898 on: Yesterday at 12:52:53 am »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 12:25:41 am
That's the problem with the Cowboys, they seem to find new ways of choking in big games, particularly the playoffs, you don't trust them to make a deep run, they've only had a couple of wildcard round wins since their last super bowl run.
the defense is a lot better this time though should hopefully keep things closer in the case of offensive mistakes.

That's the hope I'm clinging to but you are right, been awful since the 1995 Championship win
Offline anandg_lfc

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65899 on: Yesterday at 08:45:30 am »
It might be Nick Foles time for the 49ers. Undisputed backup QB goat.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65900 on: Yesterday at 01:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Yesterday at 12:22:13 am
Dak still making lots of mistakes, can't afford to do that in January, of he can keep mistake free then Dallas have the defence and the offensive weapons to go deep. A big if though... ☹️

The Christmas Eve game should be fun, a big win for Philly on Sunday

Fully expecting Cowboys to win on Christmas Eve to be fair, been a while since we have won @ Cowboys. A bit of voodoo about playing at AT&T added with both teams being on form, makes me think that voodoo will win out and Cowboys win.
Offline dalarr

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65901 on: Yesterday at 08:08:22 pm »
I don't see the Bengals getting a mention here.  Looks like they've figured out how to protect Burrow. That win against Kansas came after some unusual mistakes by the Chiefs, but it's still a statement.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65902 on: Yesterday at 08:30:46 pm »
the titans have binned their GM. it seems like an odd time of year to do that, but there we go.
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65903 on: Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:30:46 pm
the titans have binned their GM. it seems like an odd time of year to do that, but there we go.
They messed up multiple moves in the draft.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65904 on: Yesterday at 11:07:52 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on December  5, 2022, 05:21:57 pm
Watch him end up in SF
The Rams took him. The Niners decided to sign Josh Johnson, a guy who has played 37 games in his career, starting 9 with a record of 1-8 as a starter and he has started one game since 2018. Impressively, despite limited game time, he has managed to fumble the ball 14 times  :o Purdy better not get injured!

Apparently Jimmy G could make it back if the Niners make it to the playoffs.
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65905 on: Today at 01:19:55 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:07:52 pm
The Rams took him. The Niners decided to sign Josh Johnson, a guy who has played 37 games in his career, starting 9 with a record of 1-8 as a starter and he has started one game since 2018. Impressively, despite limited game time, he has managed to fumble the ball 14 times  :o Purdy better not get injured!

Apparently Jimmy G could make it back if the Niners make it to the playoffs.
Johnson was fun when he played for Washington.
Rams I guess are taking a chance he works, considering dont know how bad Stafford injury is long term and no 2023 first round pick
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65906 on: Today at 09:55:05 am »
Titans sacking of Robinson is extremely harsh. I suspect theres a power struggle between him and Vrabel and he lost. Theyve been good in his entire stint there, the draft isnt always perfect and not everything will go optimally all the time.
Offline kj999

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65907 on: Today at 10:25:36 am »
Quote from: ElDuderino on December  5, 2022, 12:31:57 am
Don't you forget about me (I am Joe Burrow). We're a damn good team. Buffal, KC and us, playoffs, who knows. Probably anyone can beat anyone but we're never included, and maybe three wins in a row against KC will help shift that a bit.

I agree. Nobody is talking about the Bengals, even though we are reigning AFC champs, have an elite QB, one of the best WR units in the league, finally found a solution ar RB (GO PERINE!) an amazing D, one of the best kickers in the NFL... yes our O-line is not great, but they do seem to be finding some cohesion at last. Watch out. Joey-B is coming for a second go at the top prize.

WHO DEY!
Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65908 on: Today at 01:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:55:05 am
Titans sacking of Robinson is extremely harsh. I suspect theres a power struggle between him and Vrabel and he lost. Theyve been good in his entire stint there, the draft isnt always perfect and not everything will go optimally all the time.

Think Titans trading AJ Brown was the catalyst for the discord, Vrabel looked really pissed off when the trade was announced on draft night, & Vrabel wanted to keep AJ Brown, AJ Brown torching the Titans for 119 yards & 2 TDs on Sunday in a blowout was the final straw for the Titans, so Robinson was fired.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65909 on: Today at 01:24:10 pm »
Vrabel will soon be a Patriot once again ;)
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65910 on: Today at 02:17:46 pm »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Today at 01:15:13 pm
Think Titans trading AJ Brown was the catalyst for the discord, Vrabel looked really pissed off when the trade was announced on draft night, & Vrabel wanted to keep AJ Brown, AJ Brown torching the Titans for 119 yards & 2 TDs on Sunday in a blowout was the final straw for the Titans, so Robinson was fired.

Robinson was the one who drafted him in the 2nd round in the first place and they got 4 good years from his rookie contract as a result. You dont keep receivers on long deals in this league. Theyre too easy to draft.
Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65911 on: Today at 05:41:17 pm »
Von Miller done for season, ACL.
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65912 on: Today at 07:14:27 pm »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Today at 05:41:17 pm
Von Miller done for season, ACL.
Unless Buffalo get one seed would favor Cincy or KC coming out of AFC currently obv Playoffs is all about matchups so
