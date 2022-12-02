« previous next »
Yep,Patriots had one good scoring drive and made The Bills punt a few times.Alot of Pats Nation are sick of Patricia as a coach.
Mac Jones didnt seem too happy with his play calling ha
as previously said, if any other team did what they've done with OC and play calling they'd be absolutely fucking ridiculed.
Denver offence is really bad, they lost a game were the defence conceded only 10 points, oh & their QB Lamar Jackson left the game with injured knee & missed the second half, Hackett in the hot seat, be amazed if he stays Broncos head coach next year.
This Jets team had been so good in 4th quarters and so clutch that I thought for sure we'd win this game.

Sick really.  Cannot believe the missed opportunities and atrocious playcalling in the red zone all game.

To rally from 20-3 down to have a shot to the take the lead despite all the mistakes, only to not convert in three tries from the 1.  Then getting the ball back only to falter at the Vikings 20 again.

This was the most "same old Jets" game.  Big game, come out flat, realize they're actually good and rally, and then come up short.  The 2010s Jets were so bad, and this young team was so different I had forgotten about these Jets.  Usually a wild card type team that blows the big game.  They're back!

The loss is tough to take, but the flashbacks to all those 2000s Jets teams, culminating in that 24-19 Steelers loss in the AFC title game (down 24-0 because that's the Jets baby and then rally falls short) really hurt.

Classic SOJ on full display.
Don't you forget about me (I am Joe Burrow). We're a damn good team. Buffal, KC and us, playoffs, who knows. Probably anyone can beat anyone but we're never included, and maybe three wins in a row against KC will help shift that a bit.
Bengals will have to go through bills and chiefs if they are to repeat as AFC champions. I still think the chiefs will win the AFC looking at the fixtures.

49ers look a class above everyone in the NFC. I dont think the eagles and cowboys have the overall game to beat them in the playoffs.
Jimmy G out for the season with a broken foot
