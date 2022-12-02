This Jets team had been so good in 4th quarters and so clutch that I thought for sure we'd win this game.



Sick really. Cannot believe the missed opportunities and atrocious playcalling in the red zone all game.



To rally from 20-3 down to have a shot to the take the lead despite all the mistakes, only to not convert in three tries from the 1. Then getting the ball back only to falter at the Vikings 20 again.



This was the most "same old Jets" game. Big game, come out flat, realize they're actually good and rally, and then come up short. The 2010s Jets were so bad, and this young team was so different I had forgotten about these Jets. Usually a wild card type team that blows the big game. They're back!



The loss is tough to take, but the flashbacks to all those 2000s Jets teams, culminating in that 24-19 Steelers loss in the AFC title game (down 24-0 because that's the Jets baby and then rally falls short) really hurt.



Classic SOJ on full display.