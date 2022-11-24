« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
November 24, 2022, 08:56:10 am
Quote from: redwillow on November 24, 2022, 08:53:41 am
A few qb's out injured this game week, also what the hell is happening at the rams?

They have an only just above average QB, relying too heavily on their D and their running game - and bet hard on the likes of Stafford, Kupp and Donald - meaning they had less money to strengthen overall in other areas after trading away too many picks, and then using the ones they had poorly
redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
November 24, 2022, 09:27:46 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 24, 2022, 08:56:10 am
They have an only just above average QB, relying too heavily on their D and their running game - and bet hard on the likes of Stafford, Kupp and Donald - meaning they had less money to strengthen overall in other areas after trading away too many picks, and then using the ones they had poorly

Doesn't explain the amount of injuries, down to QB3 for this week against the Chiefs plus releasing 2 starting players
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
November 24, 2022, 06:31:04 pm
this is the lions biggest game of the season, where everyone watches them.

so they're wearing fucking mono grey.
dalarr

Re: The NFL Thread
November 24, 2022, 07:11:56 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 24, 2022, 06:31:04 pm
this is the lions biggest game of the season, where everyone watches them.

so they're wearing fucking mono grey.
My wife said the same thing. I like that gray, it's clean and slick.
Great game so far. Lions are hanging in there. Josh Allen is unreal, though. Supreme athletic ability.
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
November 24, 2022, 07:28:46 pm
Bills with ANOTHER turnover in the Red Zone.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
November 24, 2022, 07:31:29 pm
love a safety
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
November 24, 2022, 09:25:48 pm
I guess i'll go with The Giants for the upset win.
Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:10:07 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 24, 2022, 08:15:23 am
Dreading watching the Giants game with the injuries right now.

Fear we won't get a playoff spot now.

Yeah, it wasn't great.
I think you'll still make the playoffs purely because you won't lose enough before the end of the season to have a worse record than most 2nd-placed NFC teams.
RedSince86

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:54:33 pm
Please no more Daniel Jones after this season in a Giants uniform.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 05:04:22 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 04:54:33 pm
Please no more Daniel Jones after this season in a Giants uniform.

it'll be interesting to see what they do in terms of QB. jones has had enough years to show he isn't the answer and he's out of contract, but they're not going to have a very "good" draft slot on current form.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:38:23 pm
Pats were playing some decent football for a bit last night,Jones actually had time to throw,then it all went to shit and i switched over to Seinfeld rerun.
Dave McCoy

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:16:28 am
42 million people watched Cowboys-Giants, crazy.
