A few qb's out injured this game week, also what the hell is happening at the rams?
They have an only just above average QB, relying too heavily on their D and their running game - and bet hard on the likes of Stafford, Kupp and Donald - meaning they had less money to strengthen overall in other areas after trading away too many picks, and then using the ones they had poorly
this is the lions biggest game of the season, where everyone watches them.so they're wearing fucking mono grey.
Dreading watching the Giants game with the injuries right now.Fear we won't get a playoff spot now.
Please no more Daniel Jones after this season in a Giants uniform.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.93]