I'm curious about trying to work out how good some of the under performing QBs are, relative to each other - so I thought I'd crowd source from you lot who are far better at reading things (away from the one dimensional more obvious stuff). This is prompted from Mayfield looking pretty broken/in a nadir currently.



So in recent years we've seen Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield first picked in the drafts, and they're playing in a time that's broadly considered as QB-friendly as the NFL has been.



If salary, contract ties etc was no object, which of the two would you pick first if you had to choose your starting QB for an imaginary roster (and you weren't allowed a dual threat QB - just one of these unfancied ones).



Just looked and Jameis was a first pick the year before Goff - so can add him to the trio of options.