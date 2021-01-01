« previous next »
Cali

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #65760 on: Today at 10:16:16 am
Go ed the packers was nice to wake up to that this morning I fell asleep during the 3rd and woke up fearing the worst so to beat the Man U of the nfl like that was boss especially after how are season has gone so far and who knows a win against a tough Tennessee side and we might go on a run not expecting it but who knows
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #65761 on: Today at 10:29:11 am
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 09:55:45 am

Up to yesterday, Dallas have never lost from 14 up in the 4th. They were 195-0 in their history and they managed to screw it up.





that seems to be a theme this season with many teams.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #65762 on: Today at 11:04:56 am
Quote from: Cali on Today at 10:16:16 am
Go ed the packers was nice to wake up to that this morning I fell asleep during the 3rd and woke up fearing the worst so to beat the Man U of the nfl like that was boss especially after how are season has gone so far and who knows a win against a tough Tennessee side and we might go on a run not expecting it but who knows
ah come off it. Always considered the cowboys more like us. huge team that everyone knows and hasn't had success in a while. Which until the last few years was like us.rest of America seems to hate them too
YNWA

Cali

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #65763 on: Today at 12:23:38 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:04:56 am
ah come off it. Always considered the cowboys more like us. huge team that everyone knows and hasn't had success in a while. Which until the last few years was like us.rest of America seems to hate them too

They call themselves Americas team always giving it the billy big bollocks even when there shite there Man U
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #65764 on: Today at 12:26:33 pm
oh look it's this again
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #65765 on: Today at 12:44:08 pm
I'm curious about trying to work out how good some of the under performing QBs are, relative to each other - so I thought I'd crowd source from you lot who are far better at reading things (away from the one dimensional more obvious stuff). This is prompted from Mayfield looking pretty broken/in a nadir currently.

So in recent years we've seen Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield first picked in the drafts, and they're playing in a time that's broadly considered as QB-friendly as the NFL has been.

If salary, contract ties etc was no object, which of the two would you pick first if you had to choose your starting QB for an imaginary roster (and you weren't allowed a dual threat QB - just one of these unfancied ones).

Just looked and Jameis was a first pick the year before Goff - so can add him to the trio of options.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #65766 on: Today at 12:46:37 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:44:08 pm
I'm curious about trying to work out how good some of the under performing QBs are, relative to each other - so I thought I'd crowd source from you lot who are far better at reading things (away from the one dimensional more obvious stuff). This is prompted from Mayfield looking pretty broken/in a nadir currently.

So in recent years we've seen Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield first picked in the drafts, and they're playing in a time that's broadly considered as QB-friendly as the NFL has been.

If salary, contract ties etc was no object, which of the two would you pick first if you had to choose your starting QB for an imaginary roster (and you weren't allowed a dual threat QB - just one of these unfancied ones).

Just looked and Jameis was a first pick the year before Goff - so can add him to the trio of options.

I'd rather tank and see what's available in the draft next year. we know what those 3 are and what they're not.
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #65767 on: Today at 12:49:04 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:46:37 pm
I'd rather tank and see what's available in the draft next year. we know what those 3 are and what they're not.
not helpful haha ;D

relative to each other - and you only get rewards for winning games, there's no future draft so no tanking

i've got a view on the three, but i'm curious on others orders
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #65768 on: Today at 12:53:21 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:49:04 pm
not helpful haha ;D

relative to each other - and you only get rewards for winning games, there's no future draft so no tanking

i've got a view on the three, but i'm curious on others orders

goff I suppose. he's at least shown with a good OC he's capable of doing alright.

mayfield is far too inconsistent and winston likes throwing it to the oppo too much.
