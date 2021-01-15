« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65720 on: Yesterday at 09:12:19 pm »
mental ending to a game anyway
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65721 on: Yesterday at 09:13:20 pm »
Jesus Christ, how do you lose that.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65722 on: Yesterday at 09:14:14 pm »
This Vikings - Bills game is fucking INSANE.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65723 on: Yesterday at 09:14:49 pm »
I can't quite believe what I've seen.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65724 on: Yesterday at 09:15:19 pm »
Insane ending to this Vikings-Bills game
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65725 on: Yesterday at 09:18:11 pm »
the vikings just somehow keep winning close games.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65726 on: Yesterday at 09:18:28 pm »
One of the best games this season. That catch was insane. Only the bills can choke like this. Allen and the coaching staff deserve this.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65727 on: Yesterday at 09:23:42 pm »
That Davis catch wasn't a catch. The officials in the booth are supposed to automatically check that with under two minutes left in a half.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65728 on: Yesterday at 09:23:51 pm »
Ermmmmm, what the fuck is this game
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65729 on: Yesterday at 09:24:18 pm »
47 seconds and no timeouts, and so of course the bills get a FG.

that catch was on the floor as well so they've got away with one there.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65730 on: Yesterday at 09:24:40 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 09:23:42 pm
That Davis catch wasn't a catch. The officials in the booth are supposed to automatically check that with under two minutes left in a half.
Bingo. Hone town refereeing.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65731 on: Yesterday at 09:24:59 pm »
Insane game. Bills tie it.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65732 on: Yesterday at 09:29:01 pm »
Bills have lost 9 out of 10 coin tosses this year wow ha
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65733 on: Yesterday at 09:34:44 pm »
Jefferson is a man possessed. Just a brilliant player.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65734 on: Yesterday at 09:35:53 pm »
Bills just cant stop them, game over here, just matter of time
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65735 on: Yesterday at 09:39:31 pm »
Justin Jefferson is playing out of his mind today.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65736 on: Yesterday at 09:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:39:31 pm
Justin Jefferson is playing out of his mind today.

he's being as good as advertised and then some.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65737 on: Yesterday at 09:48:36 pm »
Holy shitballs  :lmao
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65738 on: Yesterday at 09:48:51 pm »
Bills threw that away. Great comeback from Minnesota
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65739 on: Yesterday at 09:49:02 pm »
Whats happened to Allen? Absolutely no idea what he saw there.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65740 on: Yesterday at 09:50:26 pm »
Dreadful throw by Josh Allen, who's been sloppy as hell these past two games.
Brilliant win by the Vikes though. You like that??!!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65741 on: Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm »
vikings can't stop winning close games, bills can't stop losing them.



on a funny note:

Broncos 2nd half drives:

Punt
Punt
Punt
Punt
Punt
Game ending INT
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65742 on: Yesterday at 09:53:00 pm »
4th red zone interceptions in the last two games for Josh Allen. Big time choke job from him, dreadful throw. Vikings seem to be on a roll.

This is the game of the season so far.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65743 on: Yesterday at 09:54:08 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm
vikings can't stop winning close games, bills can't stop losing them.



on a funny note:

Broncos 2nd half drives:

Punt
Punt
Punt
Punt
Punt
Game ending INT

Broncos actually have a decent roster. That coach is the worst i have seen in a long time.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65744 on: Yesterday at 09:59:28 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Yesterday at 09:53:00 pm
4th red zone interceptions in the last two games for Josh Allen. Big time choke job from him, dreadful throw. Vikings seem to be on a roll.

This is the game of the season so far.

For sure. Amazing finish. Think about how good Jefferson could be with a legit QB  ;)
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65745 on: Yesterday at 10:00:52 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Yesterday at 09:54:08 pm
Broncos actually have a decent roster. That coach is the worst i have seen in a long time.

he looks like he'll be 1 and done but that wilson trade doesn't look great at the moment.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65746 on: Yesterday at 10:05:35 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Yesterday at 09:53:00 pm
4th red zone interceptions in the last two games for Josh Allen. Big time choke job from him, dreadful throw. Vikings seem to be on a roll.

This is the game of the season so far.

one of those INTs was on 4th down trying to force something so I'm not too down on it. the other 3 though? nasty
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65747 on: Yesterday at 10:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:24:40 pm
Bingo. Hone town refereeing.

Sharp end of the stick, that call...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65748 on: Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm »
As a former resident of Wisconsin Im gutted at the packers doing so badly this year Rodgers has been as bad I can ever remember but Im sure hell come thru this bad period
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65749 on: Yesterday at 10:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm
As a former resident of Wisconsin Im gutted at the packers doing so badly this year Rodgers has been as bad I can ever remember but Im sure hell come thru this bad period
hopefully not today but great throw to get them back in it
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65750 on: Yesterday at 10:40:15 pm »
Cowboys offence having one of those days sadly
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65751 on: Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:33:24 pm
hopefully not today but great throw to get them back in it

You cowboys then cant stand them there the Man U of nfl
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65752 on: Yesterday at 10:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
You cowboys then cant stand them there the Man U of nfl
harsh fella
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65753 on: Yesterday at 11:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
You cowboys then cant stand them there the Man U of nfl

Wrong. The Steelers are the United of the NFL. Total c*nts.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65754 on: Yesterday at 11:31:44 pm »
Nobody is the man u of the nfl. Such comparisons always fall down at the smallest effort.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65755 on: Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:31:44 pm
Nobody is the man u of the nfl. Such comparisons always fall down at the smallest effort.

1. Sneaky dirty play that is wholly ignored by the media. I have seen this happen for the past 50 years.
2. Given every benefit of the doubt by officials.
3. A period of dominance, with very little success outside of it.
4. Stupid narrative about a plucky city of "working-class" heroes who are in reality six-fingered mongrels.
5. Terrible, ugly celebrity fans (Mick Hucknall/Valerie Bertinelli).
6. Should be seen as the bad guy, but for some godforsaken unknown reason aren't.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65756 on: Yesterday at 11:50:02 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm
1. Sneaky dirty play that is wholly ignored by the media. I have seen this happen for the past 50 years.
2. Given every benefit of the doubt by officials.
3. A period of dominance, with very little success outside of it.
4. Stupid narrative about a plucky city of "working-class" heroes who are in reality six-fingered mongrels.
5. Terrible, ugly celebrity fans (Mick Hucknall/Valerie Bertinelli).
6. Should be seen as the bad guy, but for some godforsaken unknown reason aren't.

1 opinion.
2 opinion
3 steelers won multiple championships in different decades. So not just one period.
4 that shit is said about many teams/cities. Yes it's utter shite but it's not distinct.
5 all teams have shit fans
6 opinion

People say dallas are like man u. People say NE are like man u. Truth is there's only one man u and that's man u. The c*nts.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65757 on: Today at 12:23:01 am »
Packers with the momentum now
