1. Sneaky dirty play that is wholly ignored by the media. I have seen this happen for the past 50 years.

2. Given every benefit of the doubt by officials.

3. A period of dominance, with very little success outside of it.

4. Stupid narrative about a plucky city of "working-class" heroes who are in reality six-fingered mongrels.

5. Terrible, ugly celebrity fans (Mick Hucknall/Valerie Bertinelli).

6. Should be seen as the bad guy, but for some godforsaken unknown reason aren't.



1 opinion.2 opinion3 steelers won multiple championships in different decades. So not just one period.4 that shit is said about many teams/cities. Yes it's utter shite but it's not distinct.5 all teams have shit fans6 opinionPeople say dallas are like man u. People say NE are like man u. Truth is there's only one man u and that's man u. The c*nts.