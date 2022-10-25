I hope Bill retires after this year. We need a full reset from top to bottom.



Finishing 4th in the AFC East which is now a probability is totally unacceptable.



My thinking was he's staying around to get the Shula win record.But now i dunno,should defo get his son outta there and Patricia is questionable in whatever job he does. Didn't like the fans getting on Jones back so early,no need for that Zappe chant.Although that 4 minutes when he came in was as good as it got.I stopped paying attention sometime in the third.And was pissed off they cut into Seinfeld for the pats 5th quarter nonsense on tv38.New England is in a mess right now.