The NFL Thread

kj999

Re: The NFL Thread
October 25, 2022, 03:27:44 am
PaddingtonRed:
Burrow tortures a depleted Falcons secondary as the Bengals offence gets it together.

The defence hasn't conceded a TD in the 2nd half for 7 games consecutively, the last time they did was the super bowl  :(

NT DJ Reader returns to practice this week, if he can suit up vs the Browns in Cleveland it would be a huge boost for the front 4.

Veery inconsistent my Bengals :/

But still have the tools on Offence to go deep into the playoffs, if the O-line gives Joe more protection (a BIG if)

Enjoyable to watch!
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
October 25, 2022, 07:11:02 am
I think most people expected a low scoring patriots win.

so obviously the bears win 33-14. the 2022 nfl is drunk as fuck and I'm here for it.
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
October 25, 2022, 08:46:57 am
voodoo ray:
I think most people expected a low scoring patriots win.

so obviously the bears win 33-14. the 2022 nfl is drunk as fuck and I'm here for it.
Yeah felt like a textbook dull 16-6 win was in order
PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
October 25, 2022, 09:02:47 am
I hope Bill retires after this year. We need a full reset from top to bottom.

Finishing 4th in the AFC East which is now a probability is totally unacceptable.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
October 25, 2022, 05:22:10 pm
PatriotScouser:
I hope Bill retires after this year. We need a full reset from top to bottom.

Finishing 4th in the AFC East which is now a probability is totally unacceptable.

My thinking was he's staying around to get the Shula win record.But now i dunno,should defo get his son outta there and Patricia is questionable in whatever job he does. Didn't like the fans getting on Jones back so early,no need for that Zappe chant.Although that 4 minutes when he came in was as good as it got.I stopped paying attention sometime in the third.And was pissed off they cut into Seinfeld for the pats 5th quarter nonsense on tv38.New England is in a mess right now.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
October 25, 2022, 05:30:28 pm
I think Belichick wants to try & beat Don Shula's 347 game all time NFL win record, which is gettable in the next couple of years, but QB situation is a mess, you can't keep rotating QBs.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
October 25, 2022, 05:34:32 pm
let McCorkle cook.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:09:54 pm
Russell Wilson arriving at the game wearing the LFC away shirt, Jordan Henderson on the back
KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:46:25 pm
Explains a lot.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:47:53 pm
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:12:06 pm
shocking game in London here so far. Nice Pick there though
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:14:28 pm
Lawrence doesnt half force some bad passes
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:15:54 pm
frag:
Lawrence doesnt half force some bad passes

not sure how he didn't see that player for the pick. could have thrown it some time before he did too.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:17:00 pm
voodoo ray:
not sure how he didn't see that player for the pick. could have thrown it some time before he did too.
looked like a simple lobbed pass too. Could of times before that it looked like he had spacer to run it in too
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:42:22 pm
Statto Red:
Russell Wilson arriving at the game wearing the LFC away shirt, Jordan Henderson on the back

I think the NBC soccer crew said he got married in or near Liverpool,is his Mrs famous or no?
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:49:10 pm
2 fucking bad teams those.
