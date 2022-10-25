Burrow tortures a depleted Falcons secondary as the Bengals offence gets it together.The defence hasn't conceded a TD in the 2nd half for 7 games consecutively, the last time they did was the super bowl NT DJ Reader returns to practice this week, if he can suit up vs the Browns in Cleveland it would be a huge boost for the front 4.
I think most people expected a low scoring patriots win. so obviously the bears win 33-14. the 2022 nfl is drunk as fuck and I'm here for it.
I hope Bill retires after this year. We need a full reset from top to bottom. Finishing 4th in the AFC East which is now a probability is totally unacceptable.
Lawrence doesnt half force some bad passes
not sure how he didn't see that player for the pick. could have thrown it some time before he did too.
Russell Wilson arriving at the game wearing the LFC away shirt, Jordan Henderson on the back
