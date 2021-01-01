Jets and Giants just keep rolling. Excellent coaching staff and they are winning with with relatively sub standard qb's. The chargers and broncos have been absymal, easily two of the worst head coaches you will find in the nfl.



Mahomes just went nuclear on the 49ers. Chiefs have always put up great nos but scoring 44 on one of the best defense in the league is a massive statement. I can understand brady going through issues especially this season with all the drama but rodgers usually puts dross teams away. Bucs and Packers are in huge trouble.



The NFC playoff picture is very interesting. Seahawks leading leading the nfc west with both rams & 49ers struggling. Three NFC east teams are locks to be in the post season. Is it possible that the bucs, rams, 49ers and packers miss post season?



The season has been crazy so far.