Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65600 on: Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:44:32 pm
Giants winning at HT 13-11.

2 of the OL have knee injuries and got ruled out today, that's 11 knee injuries for the season now. :o
it has been a decent first half! NFL Gamepass is a game changer.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65601 on: Yesterday at 08:16:17 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:44:32 pm
Giants winning at HT 13-11.

2 of the OL have knee injuries and got ruled out today, that's 11 knee injuries for the season now. :o

There's a thought that the turf at Met Life is responsible for a lot of the knee injury's [i know the Giants are on the road today] but niners got a few players injured [some done for the season] playing the Giants at the Met Life a couple of years back, Barkley is almost always injured, you wonder whether that's the turf causing it.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65602 on: Yesterday at 08:26:32 pm »
enjoyed the lions fumble at like two yards out. Other than that the game is a shocker. Triple screen American sports tonight with the Blackhawks game and the MLB
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65603 on: Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm »
Who knew all you need to do is fire the coach and trade the face of the franchise and you might win a game. Go Panthers!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65604 on: Yesterday at 08:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm
Who knew all you need to do is fire the coach and trade the face of the franchise and you might win a game. Go Panthers!
aston villa inspiration
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65605 on: Yesterday at 08:45:15 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 08:40:51 pm
aston villa inspiration

We did it first ;)

Crazy thing is were one win away from being in first place at 3-6
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65606 on: Yesterday at 08:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:45:15 pm
We did it first ;)

Crazy thing is were one win away from being in first place at 3-6
the league is very even this year. so many 0.500 teams. Mad considering the cowboys are probably looking at a wildcard on 5-2
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65607 on: Yesterday at 08:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm
Who knew all you need to do is fire the coach and trade the face of the franchise and you might win a game. Go Panthers!
Leftwich just running the ball and not using Brady to the best of his abilities
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65608 on: Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm
Who knew all you need to do is fire the coach and trade the face of the franchise and you might win a game. Go Panthers!

Brady having 'Nam flashbacks as well!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65609 on: Yesterday at 09:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm

Brady having 'Nam flashbacks as well!
I was going to say D day flashbacks
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65610 on: Yesterday at 09:20:32 pm »
Jags Giants has been a fun watch so far. Mad the Giants turn around this season. Interested to see a much improved Jags to against a creeky Broncos next week at Wembley.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65611 on: Yesterday at 09:24:41 pm »
What the hell did I just watch in the Greenbay game??
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65612 on: Yesterday at 09:25:29 pm »
Outrageous call on the Giants D.

W T F!!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65613 on: Yesterday at 09:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:24:41 pm
What the hell did I just watch in the Greenbay game??
Jesus they nearly pulled it off.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65614 on: Yesterday at 09:33:41 pm »
Fuck yeah!!!

Giants 6-1  :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65615 on: Yesterday at 09:36:01 pm »
Very entertaining game between the Giants and Jags. Never seen Lawrence play before, kid looked good. Unbelievable stop by the Giants D in the last second of the game. Brilliant team effort.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65616 on: Yesterday at 09:37:33 pm »
I'm glad the jags didn't pull off a win there because it would have made the bookies right.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65617 on: Yesterday at 09:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:24:41 pm
What the hell did I just watch in the Greenbay game??
You didnt see the nutmeg?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65618 on: Yesterday at 09:57:26 pm »
Not sure why the 9ers have chosen to wear red and white against team who play in red and white
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65619 on: Yesterday at 10:00:10 pm »
Terrible quarter for the Chargers so far.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65620 on: Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:00:10 pm
Terrible quarter for the Chargers so far.
Loving those kits tho and the comeback is on
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65621 on: Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm »
Whenever I see Chiefs in 3rd & 20 or similar it feels like convert around 90% of the time. I know its a lot lower in actuality, but they must have a great game plan for those positions or defences play scared.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65622 on: Yesterday at 11:44:23 pm »
If hall is gone for the season it will be more proof that the jets can't have nice things. Having said that he does play RB and RBs get injured.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65623 on: Today at 01:34:19 am »
Great first drive led by Tua on his return for the Dolphins!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65624 on: Today at 01:34:56 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:56:09 pm
You didnt see the nutmeg?

NFC East has Aaron Rodgers number!


P.S. That was squeaky bum time as a Giants fan. Here we go, 6-1 baby!!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65625 on: Today at 03:21:09 am »
Jets and Giants just keep rolling. Excellent coaching staff and they are winning with with relatively sub standard qb's. The chargers and broncos have been absymal, easily two of the worst head coaches you will find in the nfl.

Mahomes just went nuclear on the 49ers. Chiefs have always put up great nos but scoring 44 on one of the best defense in the league is a massive statement. I can understand brady going through issues especially this season with all the drama but rodgers usually puts dross teams away. Bucs and Packers are in huge trouble.

The NFC playoff picture is very interesting. Seahawks leading leading the nfc west with both rams & 49ers struggling. Three NFC east teams are locks to be in the post season. Is it possible that the bucs, rams, 49ers and packers miss post season?

The season has been crazy so far.
