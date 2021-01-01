Unbelievable. Jets all over the Steelers and had a chance to go up 17-3. Davis can't drag his feet in to set up first and goal. Wilson throws a bone-headed pick while in Field Goal range.
But hey 10-3 is good too.
But wait, how about our overpaid DE rough Trubisky on the Hail Mary?
Then Boswell kicks a 59-yarder.
Should've been 17-3 or 13-3 or even 10-3 at worst with the Jets getting the ball. But it's now 10-6. This is such a winnable game for the Jets, but losing teams do losing things.
2-2 after playing all of the AFC North is fine for a rebuilding team. But they're finding all sorts of ways to kill momentum.