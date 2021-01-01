« previous next »
Wow, apparently Bosa will be out 8-10 weeks for the Chargers.
I see kane's got his mug there again as per fucking usual.
I was watching the local news this morning about the Pats v Packers game and there's a New England fan going out to the game named Vince Lombardi,i can't see anyway Pats win in this one.
Saints 61 yard fg attempt ends in a double doink, so Vikings win 28-25 in London
if he kicks that a little straighter it's in. but you can't have a go at someone for double doinking a 61 yarder.
Frank Reich has to be favourite for first coach fired
looks about as bad a quarter as the iggles could have feared. down by 2 TDs, mailata gone, and a pick 6.
Allen and the Bills really struggling with the wet conditions. Baltimore dominating right now
What the fuck is up with the Bills? Ravens absolutely obliterating them.
At least the Colts wont put up zero again this week  ;D
Buffalo look about as much up for it as the Liverpool midfield.
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 06:59:31 pm
Buffalo look about as much up for it as the Liverpool midfield.

Watching us yesterday, and now seeing every Bills receiver drop pass after pass, not sure I like sports anymore.
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 06:59:31 pm
Buffalo look about as much up for it as the Liverpool midfield.

They looked unstoppable a few weeks ago. I can understand the defense having problems because of the injuries but the offense has been beyond poor. They were catching every ball and now nothing seems to stick. Allen is atleast keeping them in the game and a good 3rd quarter can bring them right back.

Jaguars and Eagles has been fun to watch. Lawrence and the jags started like fire but the eagles showed great resolve to comeback. Are the eagles genuine contenders? Can someone who watches philly shed some light.
Unbelievable.  Jets all over the Steelers and had a chance to go up 17-3.  Davis can't drag his feet in to set up first and goal.  Wilson throws a bone-headed pick while in Field Goal range. 

But hey 10-3 is good too.

But wait, how about our overpaid DE rough Trubisky on the Hail Mary?

Then Boswell kicks a 59-yarder.

Should've been 17-3 or 13-3 or even 10-3 at worst with the Jets getting the ball.  But it's now 10-6.  This is such a winnable game for the Jets, but losing teams do losing things.

2-2 after playing all of the AFC North is fine for a rebuilding team.  But they're finding all sorts of ways to kill momentum.
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 07:41:18 pm
Unbelievable.  Jets all over the Steelers and had a chance to go up 17-3.  Davis can't drag his feet in to set up first and goal.  Wilson throws a bone-headed pick while in Field Goal range. 

But hey 10-3 is good too.

But wait, how about our overpaid DE rough Trubisky on the Hail Mary?

Then Boswell kicks a 59-yarder.

Should've been 17-3 or 13-3 or even 10-3 at worst with the Jets getting the ball.  But it's now 10-6.  This is such a winnable game for the Jets, but losing teams do losing things.

2-2 after playing all of the AFC North is fine for a rebuilding team.  But they're finding all sorts of ways to kill momentum.

do the steelers actually have an offense though?
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:44:30 pm
do the steelers actually have an offense though?

They just put Kenny Pickett in, so we'll see.

They also just fumbled on a punt return, but the Jets were too incompetent to fall on the ball.  Sigh....
Redskin commanders are utter trash
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:56:33 pm
Redskin commanders are utter trash
great to see. Up the cowboys
Is it written into law that Zack Moss must run the ball for no gain after every Bills turnover? Fuck sake.

Colts doing colts things as well.
Since tj watt signed for the steelers apparently they're 0-6 without him.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:07:08 pm
Since tj watt signed for the steelers apparently they're 0-6 without him.
did you see that JJ had to get his heart shocked back into rhythm this week. Mad
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm
did you see that JJ had to get his heart shocked back into rhythm this week. Mad

I did. Insert many jokes about nfl doctors and clearance to play
Eagles only undefeated team now. Ravens would be too except they've blown 21 and 17 point leads in successive home games.
There's been talk of how bad the ravens are defensively and those results back that up.

Steelers now 0-7 without watt (not Derek) and they could be 1-8 or so quickly as they've got some hard games coming up.
So bringing in Pickett at halftime didnt really work out as he ends the game with his 3rd pick
Another great comeback.  Let's go!

Great decision-making late after that terrible end of first half fiasco.

2-2 after 4 games.  I'll take that all day.
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 09:16:07 pm
So bringing in Pickett at halftime didnt really work out as he ends the game with his 3rd pick

Can't blame him for that one, it was a big heave to the end zone.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:17:37 pm
Can't blame him for that one, it was a big heave to the end zone.

Well yeah obviously I was just saying how the game ended. Either way two picks before that wasnt ideal.
Go giants 3-1.  :wave :scarf
The Lions have actually been really impressive on offence so far this season. Too bad for their supporters that the D is giving up ton of points every single game this year.
The Wilson-Pickett matchup in Pittsburgh never really caught alight. Probably on too early. Usually it has to wait til the midnight hour for the good stuff to happen.
Panthers are gonna throw this game away
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
Panthers are gonna throw this game away

It's sounded like Mayfield has been doing similar over the past few weeks
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:17:19 pm
It's sounded like Mayfield has been doing similar over the past few weeks

His accuracy leaves a lot to be desired.

Blown a 7 point lead and now 10 behind the cardinals.

Just pathetic
*sigh 23 unanswered points.

Panthers have just lost the plot
Apparently he's always had an issue with passes being batted down. Nothing new.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:01:19 am
Apparently he's always had an issue with passes being batted down. Nothing new.

Hes very inconsistent hitting his target. At least with Cam you knew he was gonna over throw people sometimes, Mayfield is all over the place.
And the first rookie QB to throw a touchdown pass in the 2022 NFL season: Bailey Zappe. Just as we all suspected.
Quote from: frag on Today at 12:26:07 am
And the first rookie QB to throw a touchdown pass in the 2022 NFL season: Bailey Zappe. Just as we all suspected.
don't worry b.zappe

As I saw earlier. Quite decent.


To be fair I don't think a rookie qb has even played until today.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:57:26 pm
The Wilson-Pickett matchup in Pittsburgh never really caught alight. Probably on too early. Usually it has to wait til the midnight hour for the good stuff to happen.

;D
