Unbelievable. Jets all over the Steelers and had a chance to go up 17-3. Davis can't drag his feet in to set up first and goal. Wilson throws a bone-headed pick while in Field Goal range.



But hey 10-3 is good too.



But wait, how about our overpaid DE rough Trubisky on the Hail Mary?



Then Boswell kicks a 59-yarder.



Should've been 17-3 or 13-3 or even 10-3 at worst with the Jets getting the ball. But it's now 10-6. This is such a winnable game for the Jets, but losing teams do losing things.



2-2 after playing all of the AFC North is fine for a rebuilding team. But they're finding all sorts of ways to kill momentum.