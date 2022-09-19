« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
September 19, 2022, 02:34:38 pm
Re: The NFL Thread
September 19, 2022, 04:45:04 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 19, 2022, 02:34:38 pm
https://twitter.com/NFL_Memes/status/1571844084452708352

Even by their usually low standards, going that long without a common winning day for those franchises is quite crazy.

Would be interesting how many times the Patriots, Chiefs, Rams and Packers won on the same day for those 11 years in the meantime.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 19, 2022, 04:57:02 pm
Wooooo! Giants with a great chance to make the playoffs with how shit the NFC East is this year! Yes, I'm getting carried away but I don't care!
Re: The NFL Thread
September 19, 2022, 06:56:42 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on September 18, 2022, 09:20:21 pm
Ravens and Browns blow it in horrific fashion. The browns coach had his kids on the field, ready to walk on and celebrate...2 mins later theyd lost the game. NFL is funny like, once the momentum turns anything can happen.

Loved this, find myself hoping the Jets do well quite a lot these days.

It was such poor game management and beautiful schadenfreude for a team and some of the fanbase that deserves at least a decade more of it.

Has anyone mentioned that stupid elf ;D maybe trying to get people to talk about other things!
Re: The NFL Thread
September 19, 2022, 07:33:53 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on September 18, 2022, 09:20:21 pm
Ravens and Browns blow it in horrific fashion. The browns coach had his kids on the field, ready to walk on and celebrate...2 mins later theyd lost the game. NFL is funny like, once the momentum turns anything can happen.
 
 

Re: The NFL Thread
September 19, 2022, 08:06:51 pm
Nathaniel Hackett seems to be really struggling with decision making responsibility at Denver. It's obviously early doors, and he appears to have pedigree as an offensive coordinator/thinker, but he's flip flopping almost every decision that featured on redzone.

That includes matching the number of delay of game penalties as Broncos managed last season, in just over a game and a half, because even deciding on calling timeouts looked too difficult/overwhelming. The highlight was him calling a not-fast TE to run on third and inches, getting nowhere near, and then not deciding whether to go for the FG or go for it on fourth down - and by the time the FG unit was out and ready to kick, they had a delay of game penalty taking them to a 59yd attempt so just punted it. They were losing 9-6 at this point. Was hilariously inept, for anyone not supporting the Broncos.

I'm sure it could turn very around quickly, but when your fans are booing most key offensive decisions during your first home game, you're not exactly in ideal learning conditions. Although would say that his thin-skinned response to his awful game-costing call at the end of the first game doesn't bode well, in terms of having the humility and leadership required to own your responsibility
Re: The NFL Thread
September 19, 2022, 09:46:29 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on September 19, 2022, 09:54:31 am
Another Raiders season over. Same problems for the last 20 years, never sorted despite a succession of coaching staffs & GMs. Whats the common denominator?
For the 1st time in a while, I'm at a complete loss to be honest.

Hiring an old hand like Gruden didn't work as he was out of touch. Now you have the 'young' offensive minded guy with a GM and during the offseason practically every fan was screaming the OL needed help, yet they didn't do anything about it.

You have a distinctly average QB in charge that will check down, do tidy little things, but will never be a Herbert/Burrows/Allen let alone one of the established great ones who won a SB.

There's talent in the offense, so many targets, the defense could do with some work, but largely they're okay-ish (giving up 23 pts in regular time is not a disaster).

It doesn't seem to matter what they try, it's the same choke job, same inevitable mediocre, curse like outcome you see the Browns/Jets/Jax/Lions/Falcons always go through (although even most of those won this week!).

I look outside the NFL, and follow the Dodgers in comparison, a franchise that is so well funded, so well run, they have so many moving parts, but all know where they belong. Two of their starting pitchers are out, and they haven't skipped a beat, just an air of expectancy and confidence that they will at least give everything, if not win it all.

The Raiders were clowning in the 3rd and you could SEE it was coming, you knew this is what they do, and there's no-one to stop this inevitable collapse. Genuinely almost fascinating. Watching the slowly developing car (Carr?) crash take place in front of your eyes.

Maybe Mark needs to sell, dunno...   completely lost. They made an average team look like a SB contender.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 19, 2022, 10:27:41 pm
Denver's real test will be how they handle San Francisco this weekend on Sunday Night Football. All eyes on them and the 49ers are experts at milking the clock to grind out wins on the road. If they pass that test, they're up and running but otherwise it could be yet another nothingness 8-9 season coming their way.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 12:36:36 am
Quote from: Linudden on September 19, 2022, 10:27:41 pm
Denver's real test will be how they handle San Francisco this weekend on Sunday Night Football. All eyes on them and the 49ers are experts at milking the clock to grind out wins on the road. If they pass that test, they're up and running but otherwise it could be yet another nothingness 8-9 season coming their way.
They made playing a patchwork, declining seahawks and a possibly-finally-beginning-to-rebuild texans look like extremely difficult tests (and failed one)

second drvie of the titans/bills game underway and we've already seen an injury for both o-lines and one for titans special teams too. gonna be attritional battle
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 12:47:18 am
Bit of a joke they didn't scratch off that Henry TD - number 78 with a very clear false start, and they're supposed to review every score
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 12:54:19 am
Quote from: Classycara on September 20, 2022, 12:47:18 am
Bit of a joke they didn't scratch off that Henry TD - number 78 with a very clear false start, and they're supposed to review every score
A penalty like that is not reviewable. sometimes the small jump by the OL doesn't get caught
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 12:58:24 am
Quote from: RedG13 on September 20, 2022, 12:54:19 am
A penalty like that is not reviewable. sometimes the small jump by the OL doesn't get caught
Thanks for that, good to know.

Seems dumb, considering they are already doing video review of everything else and it was visible with the naked eye (and confirmed on just one replay) on tv

refs have followed that non-call up with a bizarre call on the bills centre, which seems non existent on all replays so far, instead of the obvious jump from titans
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 01:46:26 am
That injury to Jackson didn't look good.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 02:07:54 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 20, 2022, 01:46:26 am
That injury to Jackson didn't look good.
was on the other game when it happened, but sounds pretty disturbing and worrying. tv only showed aerial shots of the stadium, including the ambulance on the field. hope he's ok
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 03:47:47 am
AFC South is the worst division in football and it might not even be close this year.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 06:37:54 am
Burrow is going to get killed. He doesn't help himself in a few situations but they've got to do something.

19 sacks in the playoffs last year and 13 over 2 games already this year.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 08:33:22 am
Quote from: Garrus on September 20, 2022, 06:37:54 am
Burrow is going to get killed. He doesn't help himself in a few situations but they've got to do something.

19 sacks in the playoffs last year and 13 over 2 games already this year.

Well, he has played Vs the Bills & Dallas with a patched-up OL. The opposition won't always be as good at pressuring the QB and the OL will start to gel at some point. It should be better Vs the Jets on Sunday.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 10:50:54 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on September 19, 2022, 09:46:29 pm
For the 1st time in a while, I'm at a complete loss to be honest.

Hiring an old hand like Gruden didn't work as he was out of touch. Now you have the 'young' offensive minded guy with a GM and during the offseason practically every fan was screaming the OL needed help, yet they didn't do anything about it.

You have a distinctly average QB in charge that will check down, do tidy little things, but will never be a Herbert/Burrows/Allen let alone one of the established great ones who won a SB.

There's talent in the offense, so many targets, the defense could do with some work, but largely they're okay-ish (giving up 23 pts in regular time is not a disaster).

It doesn't seem to matter what they try, it's the same choke job, same inevitable mediocre, curse like outcome you see the Browns/Jets/Jax/Lions/Falcons always go through (although even most of those won this week!).

I look outside the NFL, and follow the Dodgers in comparison, a franchise that is so well funded, so well run, they have so many moving parts, but all know where they belong. Two of their starting pitchers are out, and they haven't skipped a beat, just an air of expectancy and confidence that they will at least give everything, if not win it all.

The Raiders were clowning in the 3rd and you could SEE it was coming, you knew this is what they do, and there's no-one to stop this inevitable collapse. Genuinely almost fascinating. Watching the slowly developing car (Carr?) crash take place in front of your eyes.

Maybe Mark needs to sell, dunno...   completely lost. They made an average team look like a SB contender.

Yes, Mark needs to sell & let serious people take over. Im sure the Vegas corporations that replaced the mob would want a piece. Considering the lack of personal investment Davis would make an absolute fortune.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 03:20:31 pm
Watching the Browns highlights, Browns should have won, Browns were already leading 24-17, Jets out of timeouts, Browns would have ran out the clock, had Chubb went down on the 1 & got the 1st down instead, & not ran it in for the TD, with 1.55 in the 4th left on the clock,
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 03:59:44 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on September 19, 2022, 09:46:29 pm
For the 1st time in a while, I'm at a complete loss to be honest.

Hiring an old hand like Gruden didn't work as he was out of touch. Now you have the 'young' offensive minded guy with a GM and during the offseason practically every fan was screaming the OL needed help, yet they didn't do anything about it.

You have a distinctly average QB in charge that will check down, do tidy little things, but will never be a Herbert/Burrows/Allen let alone one of the established great ones who won a SB.

There's talent in the offense, so many targets, the defense could do with some work, but largely they're okay-ish (giving up 23 pts in regular time is not a disaster).

It doesn't seem to matter what they try, it's the same choke job, same inevitable mediocre, curse like outcome you see the Browns/Jets/Jax/Lions/Falcons always go through (although even most of those won this week!).

I look outside the NFL, and follow the Dodgers in comparison, a franchise that is so well funded, so well run, they have so many moving parts, but all know where they belong. Two of their starting pitchers are out, and they haven't skipped a beat, just an air of expectancy and confidence that they will at least give everything, if not win it all.

The Raiders were clowning in the 3rd and you could SEE it was coming, you knew this is what they do, and there's no-one to stop this inevitable collapse. Genuinely almost fascinating. Watching the slowly developing car (Carr?) crash take place in front of your eyes.

Maybe Mark needs to sell, dunno...   completely lost. They made an average team look like a SB contender.

To be fair, the Dodgers do have a massive payroll (#1 I believe) that's well above league average and can absorb injuries, suspensions, bad signings, etc.  That being said, the Dodgers investment in front office, scouting, development, etc is top notch, and that can be accomplished outside of a salary cap, so there's definitely room for improvement for the Raiders.  The team could be run far better, even if the team on the field is limited in terms of spend.  So maybe it is time to move on.  We'll see I guess.

Quote from: Zimagic on September 20, 2022, 08:33:22 am
Well, he has played Vs the Bills & Dallas with a patched-up OL. The opposition won't always be as good at pressuring the QB and the OL will start to gel at some point. It should be better Vs the Jets on Sunday.


This will be a good marker for the Bengals.  Jets invested a lot in the D-Line the last couple of years, but having played two mobile QBs (and the Browns' significant use of screen passes), they simply haven't generated much in terms of pressure.  But, there's the talent there to do serious damage to the Bengals' OL.  It's a good test for the Bengals to see what they can do.  The AFC North all took Ls, so at least they're in it, and they don't look that much worse than everyone else.  But losing to the Jets to fall to 0-3 would set the alarm bells ringing.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 04:13:31 pm
 ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Na2hOcx4uX8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Na2hOcx4uX8</a>
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 05:18:52 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on September 14, 2022, 04:33:59 pm
Hardest job in football? The guy on NFL.com who has to big-up the Cowboys chances taking on Bengals and make it sound like anything other than the blowout it's going to be. Bucs went in 1 point favourites, played only so-so and came out with 16 points to spare. Burrow has worked out the kinks (4 interceptions?!) and is going to go wild in Dallas on Sunday.

 ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 06:55:10 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 20, 2022, 04:13:31 pm
;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Na2hOcx4uX8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Na2hOcx4uX8</a>
He looks older with the make-up.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2022, 09:07:46 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on September 20, 2022, 03:20:31 pm
Watching the Browns highlights, Browns should have won, Browns were already leading 24-17, Jets out of timeouts, Browns would have ran out the clock, had Chubb went down on the 1 & got the 1st down instead, & not ran it in for the TD, with 1.55 in the 4th left on the clock,
Chubb going down would be been smart but it was way worse that Hunt went out of Bounds twice earlier that drive, Chubb should not have been in that situation. Defense didnt do it job either.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:16:04 am
Quote from: Garrus on September 20, 2022, 06:55:10 pm
He looks older with the make-up.

 :D True
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:10:12 am
Quote from: LiverLuke on September 20, 2022, 05:18:52 pm
;D

And damn right am I doing this every week from now!! ;-)
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:28:59 am
Quote from: skipper757 on September 20, 2022, 03:59:44 pm
To be fair, the Dodgers do have a massive payroll (#1 I believe) that's well above league average and can absorb injuries, suspensions, bad signings, etc.
Oh definitely, hence my "well funded" bit. The Raiders in contrast have always paid staff nothing, and I think as a result has seen draft class after class go bust by either picking wrong or simply not developing them well.

Since the days of Al they splash on a flashy player here, an Al favourite there, and yet the rest of the roster or coaching staff is a mess.

It would be great if Mark would sell, but he won't, just had his new stadium, and relocated. He was at the Aces game and didn't even know this latest debacle was taking place apparently.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:21:37 am
Quote from: Classycara on September 19, 2022, 08:06:51 pm
Nathaniel Hackett seems to be really struggling with decision making responsibility at Denver. It's obviously early doors, and he appears to have pedigree as an offensive coordinator/thinker, but he's flip flopping almost every decision that featured on redzone.

I fuckin hate Hackett, and would argue against his ability as even an OC. I cannot forgive him for that last ten minutes of decision making in the 2017 AFC Championship. c*nt.
