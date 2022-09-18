« previous next »
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:34:38 pm
Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:45:04 pm
voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:34:38 pm
https://twitter.com/NFL_Memes/status/1571844084452708352

Even by their usually low standards, going that long without a common winning day for those franchises is quite crazy.

Would be interesting how many times the Patriots, Chiefs, Rams and Packers won on the same day for those 11 years in the meantime.
potatomato33

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:57:02 pm
Wooooo! Giants with a great chance to make the playoffs with how shit the NFC East is this year! Yes, I'm getting carried away but I don't care!
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:56:42 pm
The North Bank on September 18, 2022, 09:20:21 pm
Ravens and Browns blow it in horrific fashion. The browns coach had his kids on the field, ready to walk on and celebrate...2 mins later theyd lost the game. NFL is funny like, once the momentum turns anything can happen.

Loved this, find myself hoping the Jets do well quite a lot these days.

It was such poor game management and beautiful schadenfreude for a team and some of the fanbase that deserves at least a decade more of it.

Has anyone mentioned that stupid elf ;D maybe trying to get people to talk about other things!
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:33:53 pm
The North Bank on September 18, 2022, 09:20:21 pm
Ravens and Browns blow it in horrific fashion. The browns coach had his kids on the field, ready to walk on and celebrate...2 mins later theyd lost the game. NFL is funny like, once the momentum turns anything can happen.
 
 

Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:06:51 pm
Nathaniel Hackett seems to be really struggling with decision making responsibility at Denver. It's obviously early doors, and he appears to have pedigree as an offensive coordinator/thinker, but he's flip flopping almost every decision that featured on redzone.

That includes matching the number of delay of game penalties as Broncos managed last season, in just over a game and a half, because even deciding on calling timeouts looked too difficult/overwhelming. The highlight was him calling a not-fast TE to run on third and inches, getting nowhere near, and then not deciding whether to go for the FG or go for it on fourth down - and by the time the FG unit was out and ready to kick, they had a delay of game penalty taking them to a 59yd attempt so just punted it. They were losing 9-6 at this point. Was hilariously inept, for anyone not supporting the Broncos.

I'm sure it could turn very around quickly, but when your fans are booing most key offensive decisions during your first home game, you're not exactly in ideal learning conditions. Although would say that his thin-skinned response to his awful game-costing call at the end of the first game doesn't bode well, in terms of having the humility and leadership required to own your responsibility
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:46:29 pm
KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:54:31 am
Another Raiders season over. Same problems for the last 20 years, never sorted despite a succession of coaching staffs & GMs. Whats the common denominator?
For the 1st time in a while, I'm at a complete loss to be honest.

Hiring an old hand like Gruden didn't work as he was out of touch. Now you have the 'young' offensive minded guy with a GM and during the offseason practically every fan was screaming the OL needed help, yet they didn't do anything about it.

You have a distinctly average QB in charge that will check down, do tidy little things, but will never be a Herbert/Burrows/Allen let alone one of the established great ones who won a SB.

There's talent in the offense, so many targets, the defense could do with some work, but largely they're okay-ish (giving up 23 pts in regular time is not a disaster).

It doesn't seem to matter what they try, it's the same choke job, same inevitable mediocre, curse like outcome you see the Browns/Jets/Jax/Lions/Falcons always go through (although even most of those won this week!).

I look outside the NFL, and follow the Dodgers in comparison, a franchise that is so well funded, so well run, they have so many moving parts, but all know where they belong. Two of their starting pitchers are out, and they haven't skipped a beat, just an air of expectancy and confidence that they will at least give everything, if not win it all.

The Raiders were clowning in the 3rd and you could SEE it was coming, you knew this is what they do, and there's no-one to stop this inevitable collapse. Genuinely almost fascinating. Watching the slowly developing car (Carr?) crash take place in front of your eyes.

Maybe Mark needs to sell, dunno...   completely lost. They made an average team look like a SB contender.
Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:27:41 pm
Denver's real test will be how they handle San Francisco this weekend on Sunday Night Football. All eyes on them and the 49ers are experts at milking the clock to grind out wins on the road. If they pass that test, they're up and running but otherwise it could be yet another nothingness 8-9 season coming their way.
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:36:36 am
Linudden on Yesterday at 10:27:41 pm
Denver's real test will be how they handle San Francisco this weekend on Sunday Night Football. All eyes on them and the 49ers are experts at milking the clock to grind out wins on the road. If they pass that test, they're up and running but otherwise it could be yet another nothingness 8-9 season coming their way.
They made playing a patchwork, declining seahawks and a possibly-finally-beginning-to-rebuild texans look like extremely difficult tests (and failed one)

second drvie of the titans/bills game underway and we've already seen an injury for both o-lines and one for titans special teams too. gonna be attritional battle
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:47:18 am
Bit of a joke they didn't scratch off that Henry TD - number 78 with a very clear false start, and they're supposed to review every score
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:54:19 am
Classycara on Today at 12:47:18 am
Bit of a joke they didn't scratch off that Henry TD - number 78 with a very clear false start, and they're supposed to review every score
A penalty like that is not reviewable. sometimes the small jump by the OL doesn't get caught
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:58:24 am
RedG13 on Today at 12:54:19 am
A penalty like that is not reviewable. sometimes the small jump by the OL doesn't get caught
Thanks for that, good to know.

Seems dumb, considering they are already doing video review of everything else and it was visible with the naked eye (and confirmed on just one replay) on tv

refs have followed that non-call up with a bizarre call on the bills centre, which seems non existent on all replays so far, instead of the obvious jump from titans
Barneylfc∗

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:46:26 am
That injury to Jackson didn't look good.
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:07:54 am
Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:46:26 am
That injury to Jackson didn't look good.
was on the other game when it happened, but sounds pretty disturbing and worrying. tv only showed aerial shots of the stadium, including the ambulance on the field. hope he's ok
Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:47:47 am
AFC South is the worst division in football and it might not even be close this year.
Garrus

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:37:54 am
Burrow is going to get killed. He doesn't help himself in a few situations but they've got to do something.

19 sacks in the playoffs last year and 13 over 2 games already this year.
