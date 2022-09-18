Another Raiders season over. Same problems for the last 20 years, never sorted despite a succession of coaching staffs & GMs. Whats the common denominator?

For the 1st time in a while, I'm at a complete loss to be honest.Hiring an old hand like Gruden didn't work as he was out of touch. Now you have the 'young' offensive minded guy with a GM and during the offseason practically every fan was screaming the OL needed help, yet they didn't do anything about it.You have a distinctly average QB in charge that will check down, do tidy little things, but will never be a Herbert/Burrows/Allen let alone one of the established great ones who won a SB.There's talent in the offense, so many targets, the defense could do with some work, but largely they're okay-ish (giving up 23 pts in regular time is not a disaster).It doesn't seem to matter what they try, it's the same choke job, same inevitable mediocre, curse like outcome you see the Browns/Jets/Jax/Lions/Falcons always go through (although even most of those won this week!).I look outside the NFL, and follow the Dodgers in comparison, a franchise that is so well funded, so well run, they have so many moving parts, but all know where they belong. Two of their starting pitchers are out, and they haven't skipped a beat, just an air of expectancy and confidence that they will at least give everything, if not win it all.The Raiders were clowning in the 3rd and you could SEE it was coming, you knew this is what they do, and there's no-one to stop this inevitable collapse. Genuinely almost fascinating. Watching the slowly developing car (Carr?) crash take place in front of your eyes.Maybe Mark needs to sell, dunno... completely lost. They made an average team look like a SB contender.