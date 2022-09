The Colts record in Jacksonville is awful, Colts lost at the Jags the last week of last season & missed the playoffs because of it.



It's like 9 years in a row or something? Still, 24-0 is just terrible. Can't have playoff ambitions and start like this. Ryan with 3 picks today.Reading around, a lot of people thinking that blame has been passed around (it was easy to pin it on Wentz last year, especially with his Week 18 meltdown in Jacksonville), but the coaches and GM may have an issue here.