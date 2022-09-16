Thoughts on LeSean McCoy's take on FOX Sports 1?



As Rosario said, I'd say it's a mix of both, with a little more leaning towards Belichick the first 10 years and Brady the last 10.Bill built the team and instilled the culture (remember them coming out of the tunnel together in that Super Bowl against the Rams?). He was also flexible and willing to adapt (his protege, Nick Saban, is similar). A defensive-minded "old school" coach presiding over a powerful and innovative offense. He was never shy to exploit opportunities to make the team better. Brady thrived in his environment and grew from a decent QB surrounded by talent to an elite QB that can carry a team.At the same time, many of the people that made it happen along the way (from Belichick and Brady to the scouts, video assistants, coordinators, etc) are long gone. They've been replaced by talented folks, but those people have only ever seen hall-of-fame level QB and a coach with many rings. How innovative are the Patriots today? Are they at the forefront in every department? You can easily see people like Belichick and Brady building up the reputations of so many people in the organization. Matt Patricia might have a good defensive mind, but what does he know about overcoming adversity to build a winning culture at a NFL team? Nothing, because he's never had to do anything remotely similar from his time in New England.Brady himself was rarely ever the highest-paid QB (often not really close to the top contracts). So you have a coach that built a dynasty and allowed a hall-of-fame QB (who doesn't even eat up the cap room) to thrive. It's just not replicable or easily replaceable. Brady especially did a lot of heavy lifting in 2010s, probably moreso than Belichick's coaches anyway. So once he departs, Belichick looks around, and it's not 2000 anymore. He's got to find all the right people to build it again. The drafting too has been spotty. I get Michel did some good work, but a first-round RB that didn't have receiving skills that was traded after 2 years? N'Keal Harry as a first round pick? To get Mac Jones up to an elite level, Belichick's had to splurge in free agency (something he didn't always used to do) and to get creative. But at the same time, does he have the right coaches, assistants, video guys, front office personnel, etc to do so? He could've had a totally mediocre staff and front office for the last decade, but it didn't matter because of Brady. Now, it's a different ballgame.Organizations sometimes have these issues. Initially, at the beginning of the success, the head coach, GM, and whole crew that identified the QB, built the team, etc are huge components of a winning organization. But by the end of the run, it basically comes down to the QB and coach (often more the QB himself). Then, you peel back the curtain and realize that the organization isn't nearly as good as you thought it was. It was great initially to bring the people onboard, sure. But along the way, these teams lose so much talent and innovation that it ends up as the QB holding it together. We cling on to them as great organizations, but they're in danger of falling off. Teams like the Packers and Steelers have been able to keep things together. But if you look at teams like the Giants (post Eli and Coughlin), the Colts (post Peyton), Panthers (post Cam), Broncos (post Peyton), etc, the organization (and sometimes the coaches) don't look nearly as competent as they once did. Quarterbacks especially play such an outsized role and can sometimes be impossible to replace.