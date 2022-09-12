« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1625 1626 1627 1628 1629 [1630]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2178165 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,531
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65160 on: September 12, 2022, 02:44:51 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 12, 2022, 01:00:27 pm
"cooper rush" is a very cowboys QB name.
Also love that they have a receiver called Houston
Logged

Offline potatomato33

  • Combat Carl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65161 on: September 12, 2022, 03:15:05 pm »
Can the Giants beat the Cowboys this year? One can only hope.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65162 on: September 12, 2022, 03:23:16 pm »
Quote from: potatomato33 on September 12, 2022, 03:15:05 pm
Can the Giants beat the Cowboys this year? One can only hope.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,586
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65163 on: September 12, 2022, 05:14:43 pm »
I wonder if Jerry Jones is dumb enough to make a trade for Jimmy G? It wouldn't help one bit mind you given their O-Line and receiver issues
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,234
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65164 on: September 12, 2022, 05:28:31 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 12, 2022, 05:14:43 pm
I wonder if Jerry Jones is dumb enough to make a trade for Jimmy G? It wouldn't help one bit mind you given their O-Line and receiver issues

as if the 9ers are going to let him go now.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,234
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65165 on: September 12, 2022, 05:35:26 pm »
The Giants (1-0) have a winning record for the first time since 2016
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,124
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65166 on: September 12, 2022, 07:51:36 pm »
From a schedule standpoint, the extra inter-conference game has really screwed it up for division winners who aren't at their best. It's going to be an awkward journey for Dallas this season.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,754
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65167 on: September 13, 2022, 12:56:40 am »
Don't adjust the TV, but Seahawks are in those awful reverse green/navy uniforms. :puke2
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,531
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65168 on: September 13, 2022, 01:18:41 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 13, 2022, 12:56:40 am
Don't adjust the TV, but Seahawks are in those awful reverse green/navy uniforms. :puke2
It's the perfect accompaniment/representation of this late era Carroll team. Neon sewage
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,754
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65169 on: September 13, 2022, 01:24:51 am »
Quote from: Classycara on September 13, 2022, 01:18:41 am
It's the perfect accompaniment/representation of this late era Carroll team. Neon sewage

 ;D

Feels like there's as many Broncos fans, as Seahawks fans in the stadium, but Wilson got mixed reception running onto the field.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65170 on: September 13, 2022, 05:53:02 am »
Broncos coaches keep finding new ways to lose. Terrible game management towards the end and the type of penalties they gave away were coaching errors.

Wilson got two delay of game penalties on the same drive, never seen this happen. Two goal line fumbles near the one yard line in the 3rdquarter and they settle for a 64 yard fg with timeouts remaining. Easily one of the worst coaching decisions you will see all season.  Seahawks played with a lot of heart and the post match interview from geno smith was touching. We can expect some brilliant memes with Pete Carroll laughing at the two goal line fumbles for broncos.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,754
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65171 on: September 13, 2022, 06:37:16 am »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on September 13, 2022, 05:53:02 am
Broncos coaches keep finding new ways to lose. Terrible game management towards the end and the type of penalties they gave away were coaching errors.

Wilson got two delay of game penalties on the same drive, never seen this happen. Two goal line fumbles near the one yard line in the 3rdquarter and they settle for a 64 yard fg with timeouts remaining. Easily one of the worst coaching decisions you will see all season.  Seahawks played with a lot of heart and the post match interview from geno smith was touching. We can expect some brilliant memes with Pete Carroll laughing at the two goal line fumbles for broncos.

I think Wilson has seen a load of delay of game penalties on the same drive at the Seahawks stadium before, but kind of happened to the teams he played against, it was quite loud, but Wilson should have expected it. ;D

Broncos should have won but the fumbles cost them, & their red zone execution was dreadful, they had a few visits but couldn't convert to a TD

Not sure what was worse, the Seahawks reverse colour uniforms or the Broncos red zone execution, both were bad   ::)

 
Logged
#Sausages

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65172 on: September 13, 2022, 02:27:10 pm »
that was amazing, 64 yard field goal or the QB you just paid a shitload of money for.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65173 on: September 13, 2022, 07:11:55 pm »


A great first week of football!
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,124
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65174 on: September 13, 2022, 07:33:49 pm »
What a shambles by the Broncos...

No offense whatsoever by the Seahawks in the second half, completely dominating field position but fumbling, delaying games and then a 64-yard attempt to cap it all off to diss their star QB and his abilities to get five yards. Yikes.

Can't see that Seattle are going to go anywhere this year but it's essentially their mini Super Bowl to win this game last night.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65175 on: September 13, 2022, 07:42:20 pm »
I guess The Pats are gonna start their season next week......maybe?
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,124
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65176 on: September 13, 2022, 07:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on September 13, 2022, 07:42:20 pm
I guess The Pats are gonna start their season next week......maybe?

They're a hard read this season. Given the strength of the AFC and two really good divisional opponents part of me is leaning towards them missing the playoffs altogether, but at the same time they're the Patriots, their home support is fantastic, they play in the famous navy blue and got Bill Belichick on the sidelines. Tough call.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65177 on: September 13, 2022, 07:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on September 13, 2022, 07:42:20 pm
I guess The Pats are gonna start their season next week......maybe?

I don't hold out too much hope for us this year I'm afraid.

We're just not giving Mac enough top class weapons in Offense or on the O-line to help him out.

7-10 - at best for us. I think this will be Bill's last year as well, especially if we finish 3rd in the division which is a distinct possibility.
Logged

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65178 on: Yesterday at 12:41:04 am »
I cant see the patriots making the playoffs this season.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,063
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65179 on: Yesterday at 05:34:54 am »
Quote from: LiverLuke on September 13, 2022, 02:27:10 pm
that was amazing, 64 yard field goal or the QB you just paid a shitload of money for.
The coaches know more than you and I, but it looked like a baffling decision. Not only is it a QB you paid a shitload of money for, its a Superbowl-winning QB you paid a shitload of money for.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65180 on: Yesterday at 08:14:16 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 05:34:54 am
The coaches know more than you and I, but it looked like a baffling decision. Not only is it a QB you paid a shitload of money for, its a Superbowl-winning QB you paid a shitload of money for.
https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1569679795276853248
Hackett changed his tune after the fact in more of a process then result way.
Also the only two ever 64 yarder plus made one was in a dome and one was in den(thinner air)
Coaches know a lot but sometimes they mess up, that pretty bad one. Honestly trusting your kicker from 60 plus unless like it the only option is not going to be a good call. I would just say you try and make sure your kicker kicking as short as possible under 40 is ideal. If you can get under 50 in a tough spot that better. Less yard is going to be better.
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,395
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65181 on: Yesterday at 09:41:04 am »
Quote from: soxfan on May  7, 2020, 01:23:58 am
Brett Favre is a gigantic piece of shit. This is unbelievable. :no And why are they not putting him in prison?? Another example of how the rich and famous get away with everything. :wanker

Brett Favre to repay $1.1 million given to him for speeches that were not made

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up, the Mississippi state auditor said Wednesday.

Auditor Shad White said his office received $500,000 from Favre on Wednesday, plus a commitment that Favre will repay the other $600,000 in installments over the next few months.

Favre's effort to repay the money came two days after White released an audit of spending by the Mississippi Department of Human Services that showed Favre had been paid by the Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group whose former leader has been indicted in a welfare embezzlement scheme.

Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the United States, and the Community Education Center had contracts with Human Services to spend money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, also known as TANF.

"I want to applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to make this right and make the taxpayers and TANF families whole,'' White said in a statement Wednesday. "To date, we have seen no records indicating Mr. Favre knew that TANF was the program that served as the source of the money he was paid.''

The audit released Monday said the center paid Favre Enterprises $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018, and he was supposed to make speeches for at least three events.

"Upon a cursory review of those dates, auditors were able to determine that the individual contracted did not speak nor was he present for those events,'' the auditor's report said.

Favre, who lives in Mississippi, faces no criminal charges. The audit report lists the payments to him as "questioned'' costs, which White said means "auditors either saw clear misspending or could not verify the money had been lawfully spent.''

White said the money being repaid by Favre will be sent to the Department of Human Services.

Favre has not returned multiple text messages sent to him by The Associated Press since Monday. His manager, Bus Cook, told AP on Wednesday: "We've got nothing to say.''

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/29144016/brett-favre-repay-11-million-given-speeches-were-not-made



It is even worse than that.  :no

"If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?

"Four days later, News nonprofit paid the first lump sum of $2.5 million. It paid another $2.5 million on Dec. 5, 2017, according to the state auditors office report released in 2020. Favre also received his first payment under the advertising agreement of $500,000 in December 2017."

Full story:

https://mississippitoday.org/2022/09/13/phil-bryant-brett-favre-welfare/
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,234
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65182 on: Yesterday at 10:37:25 am »
in a way it may end up being the best thing that could have happened for hackett. and hey, he's done it in game 1 of his reign and not in a playoff game or something like that
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65183 on: Yesterday at 02:32:38 pm »
Hey you football guys. How are Rodgers and his crew looking for the season ?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,234
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65184 on: Yesterday at 02:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 02:32:38 pm
Hey you football guys. How are Rodgers and his crew looking for the season ?

they'll be fine. they've got a good running game and their receivers will learn to catch
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65185 on: Yesterday at 04:33:59 pm »
Hardest job in football? The guy on NFL.com who has to big-up the Cowboys chances taking on Bengals and make it sound like anything other than the blowout it's going to be. Bucs went in 1 point favourites, played only so-so and came out with 16 points to spare. Burrow has worked out the kinks (4 interceptions?!) and is going to go wild in Dallas on Sunday.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65186 on: Yesterday at 05:01:06 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on September 13, 2022, 07:55:56 pm
I don't hold out too much hope for us this year I'm afraid.

We're just not giving Mac enough top class weapons in Offense or on the O-line to help him out.

7-10 - at best for us. I think this will be Bill's last year as well, especially if we finish 3rd in the division which is a distinct possibility.
 

The defense looked o.k. but this whole new offensive system thingy,i dunno,how bad are The Steelers that Patriots are favored next sunday?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,754
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65187 on: Yesterday at 05:41:37 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:37:04 pm
they'll be fine. they've got a good running game and their receivers will learn to catch

Yep, the Packers were blown out by the Saints in week 1 last season, & still went to the playoffs.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,110
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65188 on: Yesterday at 05:47:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:37:04 pm
they'll be fine. they've got a good running game and their receivers will learn to catch

The two-headed monster at RB is a very nice combination.  They were also missing Lazard and Bakhtiari in week 1.

There are definitely limitations without Adams, but you'd figure they'll be good.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,531
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65189 on: Today at 12:03:58 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 05:47:05 pm
The two-headed monster at RB is a very nice combination.  They were also missing Lazard and Bakhtiari in week 1.

There are definitely limitations without Adams, but you'd figure they'll be good.
They seem to love an aberration of a first game - got absolutely dominated by an otherwise quite conservative and stuttering new orleans integrating their new QB on game 1 last season.

Am sure they'll return somewhat close to how they looked in last couple of seasons, but I think even with Rodgers's quality (if he maintains it this season) they've committed to making Rodgers even more rich and to stay a team that has some good days but can't keep it together well enough to navigate playoffs.

Be interesting to see if their special teams is less catastrophic this season. be hard not to improve, but they haven't earned the right to trust they can turn it around!
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,234
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65190 on: Today at 12:20:41 am »
They've given bisaccia about $2M I think so their special teams had better be improved.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1625 1626 1627 1628 1629 [1630]   Go Up
« previous next »
 