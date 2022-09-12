The coaches know more than you and I, but it looked like a baffling decision. Not only is it a QB you paid a shitload of money for, its a Superbowl-winning QB you paid a shitload of money for.



Hackett changed his tune after the fact in more of a process then result way.Also the only two ever 64 yarder plus made one was in a dome and one was in den(thinner air)Coaches know a lot but sometimes they mess up, that pretty bad one. Honestly trusting your kicker from 60 plus unless like it the only option is not going to be a good call. I would just say you try and make sure your kicker kicking as short as possible under 40 is ideal. If you can get under 50 in a tough spot that better. Less yard is going to be better.