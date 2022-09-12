Broncos coaches keep finding new ways to lose. Terrible game management towards the end and the type of penalties they gave away were coaching errors.
Wilson got two delay of game penalties on the same drive, never seen this happen. Two goal line fumbles near the one yard line in the 3rdquarter and they settle for a 64 yard fg with timeouts remaining. Easily one of the worst coaching decisions you will see all season. Seahawks played with a lot of heart and the post match interview from geno smith was touching. We can expect some brilliant memes with Pete Carroll laughing at the two goal line fumbles for broncos.
I think Wilson has seen a load of delay of game penalties on the same drive at the Seahawks stadium before, but kind of happened to the teams he played against, it was quite loud, but Wilson should have expected it.
Broncos should have won but the fumbles cost them, & their red zone execution was dreadful, they had a few visits but couldn't convert to a TD
Not sure what was worse, the Seahawks reverse colour uniforms or the Broncos red zone execution, both were bad