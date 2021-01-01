« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2175814 times)

Re: The NFL Thread
Wow from Cade York!

They got a bit of shit for drafting a kicker I think but wow!
Re: The NFL Thread
Colts and Bengals manage to fuck up getting themselves out of the shitty situations they put themselves in
Re: The NFL Thread
and now one hits the post. love it.
Re: The NFL Thread
Kin hell!
Re: The NFL Thread
Doink!
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: MadErik on Yesterday at 09:32:52 pm
Doink!
Loudest doink I ever heard too. A real BOOOM on it.
Re: The NFL Thread
Houston have set their stall early. Dreadful result for Indy
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:35:49 pm
Loudest doink I ever heard too. A real BOOOM on it.
They must mic them up!
Re: The NFL Thread
The NFL situation is salvaged for me right now. Also, no rust from Mahomes he's just sensational.
Re: The NFL Thread
Vile fucking result. Fuck off, Steelers.
Re: The NFL Thread
Steelers O must be fucking awful if they've forced 5 turnovers and needed to scrape a win in OT.

both super bowl teams lose their week 1 openers.

pity the browns won
Re: The NFL Thread
Steelers D with a decent O would be the AFC favourite.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:54:21 pm
Steelers D with a decent O would be the AFC favourite.

Watt is going to probably be out something like 12-16 weeks if that pec is torn.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 09:58:24 pm
Watt is going to probably be out something like 12-16 weeks if that pec is torn.

Oh really? Then that's a statement well dated.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:00:31 pm
Oh really? Then that's a statement well dated.

I asked someone who is more knowledgeable than myself, and that's what he told me. He said that his (Watt's) brother came back in half the time "because he's a freak."
Re: The NFL Thread
that's a lot of peoples' DPOY money up the shitter then.
Re: The NFL Thread
McPherson getting the Green Bay game flashbacks.  Money in the playoffs last year though.

Meanwhile, not to overreact, but uh.... Pats, you ok?

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1568952506671038464

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
From
@NFLGameDay
: The #Patriots offensive play-caller is expected to be senior football advisor Matt Patricia, with heavy influence from coach Bill Belichick, sources say
Re: The NFL Thread
The way the Rams played in the opener, Aaron Donald might not be the man to beat either in that category this season.
Re: The NFL Thread
Arizona looking like a house of Cards (hehe) very early this term :wave
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:07:33 pm
McPherson getting the Green Bay game flashbacks.  Money in the playoffs last year though.

Meanwhile, not to overreact, but uh.... Pats, you ok?

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1568952506671038464

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
From
@NFLGameDay
: The #Patriots offensive play-caller is expected to be senior football advisor Matt Patricia, with heavy influence from coach Bill Belichick, sources say

if any other team decided to totally change their system with a 2nd year QB and no OC in sight everyone would be calling them fucking crazy. grumpy bill does get some allowances because of his record but it's........odd.
Re: The NFL Thread
If the 49ers lose next week to Seattle, surely a few veterans will be knocking on Shanahan's door pushing for Jimmy G to take over as starter.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm
If the 49ers lose next week to Seattle, surely a few veterans will be knocking on Shanahan's door pushing for Jimmy G to take over as starter.

it depends on how they lose I guess, but that is the risk of keeping him around.
Re: The NFL Thread
A limping (!) Butker just hit a 54-yarder dead centre to close out the half. Wow. He and Tucker are just something else.
Re: The NFL Thread
Herbert is winning the mvp this season. Chargers have a deep squad on both offense and defense, going to be a serious contender this season.

Raiders defense has been pretty decent but herbert is just playing at a different level. The AFC west is something else this season, all the games are going to be super fun.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Yesterday at 11:12:27 pm
Herbert is winning the mvp this season. Chargers have a deep squad on both offense and defense, going to be a serious contender this season.

Raiders defense has been pretty decent but herbert is just playing at a different level. The AFC west is something else this season, all the games are going to be super fun.


At the risk of stating the obvious, he is very good.

And he plays for the chargers too meaning that as a neutral you can watch him be great knowing that his team could still fuck it all up.
Re: The NFL Thread
Chargers don't Spurs it for once. The world is a better place when they are good.
Re: The NFL Thread
Titans might have won that if their kicker wasn't the size of a literal bullock.
Re: The NFL Thread
Ha, Bullock missed a FG in OT last year against the Jets.  Randy just wants to make New Yorkers feel better.  What a guy.
Re: The NFL Thread
Between the Colts, 49ers and Titans, many a Survivor Pool has been decimated on Week 1
Re: The NFL Thread
Really fun first week again. Love the call by daboll to go for it and thought it made a lot of sense.
Re: The NFL Thread
Thursday night game (Chiefs v Chargers) should be a very good one. One of these will likely win the division, as many projections had it.

Though the Raiders have clearly improved on offense, it is also painfully clear they will only go so far with Carr at QB. He'll never break through     ...and it is what it is. Kirk Cousins of the AFC I used to say, and I'm afraid nothing today changes that perception for me.

Surprised (Good/Bad) with: Niners, Packers, Bengals, Rams, Giants, Vikings.

Same as expected: Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Jets, Lions, Jaguars.

Only week 1 though, so let's see...
Re: The NFL Thread
Cowboys look absolute trash. Their defence (and Parsons in particular) is the only reason they weren't blown out in the first half
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 02:05:12 am
Thursday night game (Chiefs v Chargers) should be a very good one. One of these will likely win the division, as many projections had it.

Though the Raiders have clearly improved on offense, it is also painfully clear they will only go so far with Carr at QB. He'll never break through     ...and it is what it is. Kirk Cousins of the AFC I used to say, and I'm afraid nothing today changes that perception for me.

Surprised (Good/Bad) with: Niners, Packers, Bengals, Rams, Giants, Vikings.

Same as expected: Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Jets, Lions, Jaguars.

Only week 1 though, so let's see...

It will be interesting to see how raiders and carr perform against other teams who dont have the same elite pass rush.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:41:19 am
Cowboys look absolute trash. Their defence (and Parsons in particular) is the only reason they weren't blown out in the first half

It still amazes me that they get so much coverage. Cowboys play in the worst division and have been consistently poor for almost two decades.

An owner who has treated the team like a reality tv show and their fan base still loves him. I hope they have more crushing losses and stephen a smith taking the piss out of their fans is always fun to watch.
Re: The NFL Thread
