Cowboys look absolute trash. Their defence (and Parsons in particular) is the only reason they weren't blown out in the first half



It still amazes me that they get so much coverage. Cowboys play in the worst division and have been consistently poor for almost two decades.An owner who has treated the team like a reality tv show and their fan base still loves him. I hope they have more crushing losses and stephen a smith taking the piss out of their fans is always fun to watch.