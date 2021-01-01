Thursday night game (Chiefs v Chargers) should be a very good one. One of these will likely win the division, as many projections had it.



Though the Raiders have clearly improved on offense, it is also painfully clear they will only go so far with Carr at QB. He'll never break through ...and it is what it is. Kirk Cousins of the AFC I used to say, and I'm afraid nothing today changes that perception for me.



Surprised (Good/Bad) with: Niners, Packers, Bengals, Rams, Giants, Vikings.



Same as expected: Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Jets, Lions, Jaguars.



Only week 1 though, so let's see...