Is the Bill defense that good or do the Rams have issues on offense? Apart from a couple of tight end plays, it felt that the plan was to lean heavily on Cupp being unplayable and they had issues on the OL.



The Commentators mentioned how they miss Beckham and no other receiver seemed able to step up and take the pressure off Kupp by drawing safeties out.A very impressive win in the end, I feared the Bills may have blown their chances when the Rams tied it just before the half, but they came out much the same and without the turnovers.I wouldn't get too carried away though as it's only week 1, and plenty of teams drop games they never would later in the season as their form picks.