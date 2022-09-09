« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
September 9, 2022, 04:10:24 am
Great start for Josh Allen and but the bills offense did their level best to choke in that 2nd quarter with turnovers. The defense looks solid with Von miller and others making some really good plays. The rams have been god awful today and were unable to make much of the bills to's.

NFC looks very open this year without any clear favourites whilst the AFC is stacked with multiple SB threats like Bills, Chiefs and Chargers. Loved the way the other commentator owned collinsworth.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 9, 2022, 04:45:04 am
anandg_lfc:
Great start for Josh Allen and but the bills offense did their level best to choke in that 2nd quarter with turnovers. The defense looks solid with Von miller and others making some really good plays. The rams have been god awful today and were unable to make much of the bills to's.

NFC looks very open this year without any clear favourites whilst the AFC is stacked with multiple SB threats like Bills, Chiefs and Chargers. Loved the way the other commentator owned collinsworth.
Was quite surprised to see about 7/8 of the NBC people predicting a Rams win - havent caught the game yet, but sounds like Bills have started well (outside of their RBs, but they're rarely great!
Re: The NFL Thread
September 9, 2022, 08:17:37 am
the bookies got that one right then. though I reckon the scoreline is unexpected
Re: The NFL Thread
September 9, 2022, 08:52:18 am
Is the Bill defense that good or do the Rams have issues on offense? Apart from a couple of tight end plays, it felt that the plan was to lean heavily on Cupp being unplayable and they had issues on the OL.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 9, 2022, 09:18:25 am
Rams looked fucking awful. O-Line looked to be still hungover from winning the Super Bowl and Stafford did nothing to alleviate questions about his elbow.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 9, 2022, 10:03:53 am
Zimagic:
Is the Bill defense that good or do the Rams have issues on offense? Apart from a couple of tight end plays, it felt that the plan was to lean heavily on Cupp being unplayable and they had issues on the OL.
The Commentators mentioned how they miss Beckham and no other receiver seemed able to step up and take the pressure off Kupp by drawing safeties out.

A very impressive win in the end, I feared the Bills may have blown their chances when the Rams tied it just before the half, but they came out much the same and without the turnovers.

I wouldn't get too carried away though as it's only week 1, and plenty of teams drop games they never would later in the season as their form picks.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 9, 2022, 03:14:38 pm
Zimagic:
Is the Bill defense that good or do the Rams have issues on offense? Apart from a couple of tight end plays, it felt that the plan was to lean heavily on Cupp being unplayable and they had issues on the OL.

Bills defense wont be a liability for Josh Allen and co. I dont think they are great but this defense is capable of making plays. They were able to get to Stafford with a 3 man pass rush. The rams were extremely poor in execution, stafford missed some easy throws and the offensive line did not offer much.

Rams have one of the toughest closing schedules playing raiders ,packers, chargers and broncos. They cant afford to lose early ground.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 9, 2022, 11:04:51 pm
Anybody have any good links to streams for all nfl games this season?
Re: The NFL Thread
September 9, 2022, 11:48:17 pm
Vote For Pedro:
Anybody have any good links to streams for all nfl games this season?
https://reddit.nflbite.com/ appears to share a lot of links for games
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:57:35 pm
Classycara:
https://reddit.nflbite.com/ appears to share a lot of links for games

Thanks mate, will keep an eye on it
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:28:59 pm
Good bit of business by the Raiders, extending TE Darren Waller.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:51:29 pm
Given the lack of actual football this weekend, I'm looking forward to this even more than usual! I've subscribed to NFL Game Pass this year so I can watch mighty Joe drag us to a second Super Bowl in succession  8) ;D

... but as a Bengals fan of 35 years I know that a good season is usually followed by 10 years of shite before the next decent season. So I won't get my hopes up too much.

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:58:44 pm
Pissing down in Chicago. Could be a very messy game.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:00:11 pm
rafathegaffa83:
Pissing down in Chicago. Could be a very messy game.
Plan was to watch that game but will watch the Bengals instead. Cant stand rain-games.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:09:37 pm
dalarr:
Plan was to watch that game but will watch the Bengals instead. Cant stand rain-games.

What made you want to watch that game?;
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:13:36 pm
Terrible start!  :no
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:22:52 pm
Evan McPherson is good
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:36:03 pm
Bengals going back to being the Bungles in this quarter
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:47:46 pm
This AJ Brown fella looks good for the eagles
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:48:31 pm
presumably they've been told to wear black on the sky nfl coverage this evening, so jason bell has worn some black and white jordans.
