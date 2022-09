Great start for Josh Allen and but the bills offense did their level best to choke in that 2nd quarter with turnovers. The defense looks solid with Von miller and others making some really good plays. The rams have been god awful today and were unable to make much of the bills to's.



NFC looks very open this year without any clear favourites whilst the AFC is stacked with multiple SB threats like Bills, Chiefs and Chargers. Loved the way the other commentator owned collinsworth.