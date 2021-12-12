Lawrence though, he's not shown much more than Z Wilson (maybe even shown less). Below is all shamelessly nicked from 'Why your team sucks' article, referred to earlier today:
"They opened their season with a loss to a Texans outfit that, right up until that moment, was the most embarrassing organization in the league. They lost to a Jets team that had 20 players out with COVID-19. They had a turnover differential of -20, seven worse than the next team."
...
"Going by PFF’s metrics [https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-final-2021-quarterback-rankings], only five starting quarterbacks were worse than Trevor Lawrence a season ago. Daniel Jones wasn’t one of them. Taysom Hill wasn’t one of them, and Taysom Hill isn’t even a quarterback."