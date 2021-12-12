The issue with the Jets that I have is that their division is loaded and that I believe Zach Wilson is another draft bust for them and just another Sam Darnold. There seems to be a New York quarterback curse at this point. Rumours are that Daniel Jones could get offloaded for Garoppolo shortly and I can't say I'd blame the Giants. Anyway back to the Jets, if they've hit on Sauce Gardner he might be able to prevent a lot of the deep threat that most teams have been able to gobble up easy points on against them in the last few years. That's going to be the key. Getting the corners to stop leaking easy TD's.



For the other QB's last year obviously Mac Jones looks the best so far. I'm having my doubts about his ceiling compared to the previous draft class of Burrow or Herbert but at his current level he's a top-half quarterback so no harm there. Trevor Lawrence actually threw for a lot of yards with absolutely zero targets so I believe it's way too premature to say he's a bust. Jacksonville would've been even worse off with Gardner Minshew in my opinion, so he just has to get some consistency and have patience to avoid interceptions. Shocking completion rate but then again I think he can learn from that.



Trey Lance has a lot of pressure on him but too early to say. He's in the right hands though. Justin Fields is in the wrong franchise at the wrong time. He needs to keep it steady and build his reputation up. You don't throw that many TD's against the 2020 Clemson side in the national championship semis if you can't play. Zach on the other hand, I don't really see what the Jets saw in him to think he'd be a marked upgrade on Darnold. 55.6 % completion rate makes me feel they should've had him sit behind a steady veteran for a year.