Online TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64880 on: Today at 11:29:26 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:59:37 am
...But she knew deep down in the darkest reaches of her fractured memories that the Detroit Lions stink.
That's brilliant  ;D I do feel for their fans and Cleveland sometimes. They seem to have a way of ensuring their losses keep coming.

It must be heartbreaking seeing the Browns go to Baltimore and then turn into a multi SB champion, while this version of the Browns just can't seem to get things right.
Offline Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64881 on: Today at 12:41:47 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:10:37 am
Jesus.

Im glad your sister is fine. I did wonder when you wrote that you seemed like a nice enough fellow :P

I actually used to love watching the Lions in the 90s with Barry Sanders in his prime. Possibly my favourite player to watch.

What's amazing is Voodoo ommited the guy's last line, which said

"She eventually got her memories back and is currently doing much better! Oh, blah blah blah, Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson, etc etc."

;D

Might need to use Google and the cached version to read it. Read most of the Why your team sucks a few seasons ago and though they were brilliant, but don't think I've invested the time since. Thanks for the sneak peak to lull me in Voodoo
Online Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64882 on: Today at 12:45:51 pm »
This year Detroit actually have a bit of an opportunity presented to them. Three of the first four are at home and include games against Philadelphia, Washington and Seattle. Will be curious to see if they can actually go 7-10 or 8-9 if they get off to a decent start.

The issue is that I can't see them going with a winning record regardless, which speaks of the wider problem: no-one believes in the Lions!
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64883 on: Today at 12:47:55 pm »
Never paid any attention to pre season friendlies.

What should be expected tonight with Raiders v Jags?
Offline KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64884 on: Today at 12:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:47:55 pm
Never paid any attention to pre season friendlies.

What should be expected tonight with Raiders v Jags?

Back-ups youve never heard of?
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64885 on: Today at 12:54:27 pm »
yeah a load of blokes who will not be on a roster by week 1
Online Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64886 on: Today at 01:40:35 pm »
He might get a whole drive from the starters before it switches to backups and future cuts.
Online Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64887 on: Today at 01:44:00 pm »
Don't starters usually play the opening drive or first quarter?
Offline KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64888 on: Today at 02:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:40:35 pm
He might get a whole drive from the starters before it switches to backups and future cuts.

I think even thats fallen by the wayside, but given its the Hall of Fame game it might be taken differently.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64889 on: Today at 02:45:35 pm »
Was looking at it from a betting perspective, but the markets are shite anyway. Not staying up for it.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64890 on: Today at 02:53:20 pm »
betting on pre-season?

madness that. all kinds of things can happen in terms of results. I mean the 0-16 browns won all their pre-season games.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64891 on: Today at 02:56:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:53:20 pm
betting on pre-season?

madness that. all kinds of things can happen in terms of results. I mean the 0-16 browns won all their pre-season games.

I would have if there were decent markets available  :D

I never bet on teams to win. Just player x to score a TD, player x to have x receiving yds/rushing yds/passing etc etc
Online Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64892 on: Today at 03:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:56:05 pm
I would have if there were decent markets available  :D

I never bet on teams to win. Just player x to score a TD, player x to have x receiving yds/rushing yds/passing etc etc

Those would seem like even worse bets than to win, you have no idea if anyone is going to play let alone for how long.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64893 on: Today at 03:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:10:43 pm
Those would seem like even worse bets than to win, you have no idea if anyone is going to play let alone for how long.

Which is why I asked first what to expect from it.
Online TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64894 on: Today at 03:42:12 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:25:02 pm
I think even thats fallen by the wayside, but given its the Hall of Fame game it might be taken differently.
Yeah all indications are that it is going to be the backups of backups. The parking lot attendant might get a snap or two even.

This is pre-preseason! So maaaaaybe the starters will get a snap or two in the final preseason game, but definitely not in this game I don't think, with the O Line all rusty'n'all.

If I'm staying up it'll mostly be to watch Baseball, defo giving this a swerve.
