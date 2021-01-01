They should've had his salary taken away last year while it was going on, that's definitely true. Even that and no games would've been a much more hitting punishment than this. 35 million dollars essentially. On the other hand he probably needed all the money he could get to settle all those cases. The real problem has been that the law has failed to charge him. It's quite unbelievable that he's not facing trial right now. Not even a single misdemeanour assault charge, let alone a felony. Then have it go to a trial and let the jury leave a verdict and then it's really done. Whether he's able to play in the NFL and the Cleveland Browns being absolute maniacs is second nature to that.