Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64840 on: Yesterday at 02:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:01:49 pm
You can't say that as he chose not to play. They can't assume he would have been banned as no action was taken against him by the league. He held out because he wanted to get traded.

Worst-kept secret in the NFL that the league wouldn't have allowed him to take a snap while this was going on. Also the reason no-one traded for him. I definitely believe the shadow ban for a year played a part in the official ruling. If he had tried to play last year from week one they'd given him a year.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64841 on: Yesterday at 02:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 02:09:30 pm
Worst-kept secret in the NFL that the league wouldn't have allowed him to take a snap while this was going on. Also the reason no-one traded for him. I definitely believe the shadow ban for a year played a part in the official ruling. If he had tried to play last year from week one they'd given him a year.
He wasn't banned last year nor fined (and that essentially remains the case with this pathetic ruling for a third of a season).

Shadow ban with absolutely no evidence sounds pretty fanciful, especially in a sport that has hundreds of careers built on publicly gossiping.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64842 on: Yesterday at 02:23:53 pm »
They should've had his salary taken away last year while it was going on, that's definitely true. Even that and no games would've been a much more hitting punishment than this. 35 million dollars essentially. On the other hand he probably needed all the money he could get to settle all those cases. The real problem has been that the law has failed to charge him. It's quite unbelievable that he's not facing trial right now. Not even a single misdemeanour assault charge, let alone a felony. Then have it go to a trial and let the jury leave a verdict and then it's really done. Whether he's able to play in the NFL and the Cleveland Browns being absolute maniacs is second nature to that.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64843 on: Yesterday at 02:51:32 pm »
Not only is the length of suspension embarrassingly short, the Browns are playing some absolute chumps in the first 6 rounds. They could throw Bernie Kosar out there and still win 3 or 4 of them.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64844 on: Yesterday at 04:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:51:32 pm
Not only is the length of suspension embarrassingly short, the Browns are playing some absolute chumps in the first 6 rounds. They could throw Bernie Kosar out there and still win 3 or 4 of them.
If there was any karmic justice (for the Browns too), he'd be picking up a serious injury in the warm up for game seven
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64845 on: Yesterday at 04:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:51:32 pm
Not only is the length of suspension embarrassingly short, the Browns are playing some absolute chumps in the first 6 rounds. They could throw Bernie Kosar out there and still win 3 or 4 of them.
Yep, Bernie could. Jacoby Brissett, though
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64846 on: Yesterday at 04:59:52 pm »
League can appeal and ask for a longer suspension but hard to see a major change from Goodell/owners here.

Who knows.  NFLPA already stated theyre standing by the judges decision.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64847 on: Yesterday at 05:02:07 pm »
as far as I know the sole arbiter of the appeal is goodell.

so he can do what he likes. the decision made today is merely advisory
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64848 on: Yesterday at 05:04:58 pm »
Just want to point out that it's ok to both feel that Watson's contract should be torn up and he never play again while also that Union work protections are a good thing even if it applies to a scumbag such as Watson.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64849 on: Yesterday at 05:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Yesterday at 01:29:15 pm
How many has Josh Gordon had over the years for weed?

78

Dov Kleiman@NFL_DovKleiman
Josh Gordon was suspended for 78 games by the NFL for smoking weed. Calvin Ridley was suspended for at least 1 full season for making a bet that his team will win. Vincent Jackson was suspended for 3 games because of unlicensed driving. Plaxico got 4 games for shooting his leg
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64850 on: Today at 09:12:52 am »
Does NFL have a panel these days or it's still goodell?  The guy gave rice a two game suspension for physical assault before tmz made the video public.

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64851 on: Today at 09:27:50 am »
Watson hasnt been charged with anything which gives the NFL very little place to go youd of thought. Obviously it all stinks but you cant be handing out season bans for accusations.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64852 on: Today at 11:35:29 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:27:50 am
Watson hasnt been charged with anything which gives the NFL very little place to go youd of thought. Obviously, it all stinks but you cant be handing out season bans for accusations.
He has settled the cases and has one outstanding. They aren't just accusations.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64853 on: Today at 12:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:27:50 am
Watson hasnt been charged with anything which gives the NFL very little place to go youd of thought. Obviously it all stinks but you cant be handing out season bans for accusations.

Because NFL have a player conduct policy, which is different to a player being charged with anything.

In 2010 Ben Roethlisberger got 6 game ban later reduced to 4 game ban for sexual misconduct even though he settled out of court, & wasn't charged with anything, & his was 2 civil cases, Watson was 24 civil cases, Watson should have got a season ban

Calvin Ridley has a season ban for betting[including his team to win], & he hasn't been charged with anything, it's not a good look for the NFL if you're banning someone for the season for betting, but sexual misconduct on the scale of what Watson has done, you get a few games.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64854 on: Today at 02:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 02:09:30 pm
Worst-kept secret in the NFL that the league wouldn't have allowed him to take a snap while this was going on. Also the reason no-one traded for him. I definitely believe the shadow ban for a year played a part in the official ruling. If he had tried to play last year from week one they'd given him a year.
Calvin Ridley missed the last half of last season and still got a full ban this year for making a bet his team would win.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64855 on: Today at 02:42:24 pm »
Jags/Raiders HoF Game looks to be a classic already, with Peterson announcing that Lawrence and the backup QB won't play, and indicating the Raiders are pretty much doing the same thing.

Pre-season, I guess.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64856 on: Today at 03:27:53 pm »
The news from recent days leaves a very bitter taste in the mouth. IMO, it makes you wonder if it's the right thing to watch and support an organisation that has such little regard for half of the population.

If this was another sport, there is no way sponsors, clubs and the media would accept the punishment. There's very little chance fans would accept the player being on their team without some sort of demonstration or boycott.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64857 on: Today at 03:29:30 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 02:42:24 pm
Jags/Raiders HoF Game looks to be a classic already, with Peterson announcing that Lawrence and the backup QB won't play, and indicating the Raiders are pretty much doing the same thing.

Pre-season, I guess.

Pre-season is pointless. They should just play 1 home game each and put the regular season up to 18. The projected starters probably wouldnt play in them anyway.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64858 on: Today at 03:31:52 pm »
Pre-season is for getting somewhat up to speed and assessing those on the bubble of the 53.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64859 on: Today at 03:35:47 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:29:30 pm
Pre-season is pointless. They should just play 1 home game each and put the regular season up to 18. The projected starters probably wouldnt play in them anyway.
Agreed mate. It's really hard to feel motivated watching this sort of game, apart from the aesthetic of just seeing the NFL is back in some way.

I guess teams can test who's on the bubble of a roster as Voodoo says, but really even then, how effective is that if you're going up against their backups? It really does feel like it should be 1 game and then let's go.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64860 on: Today at 03:40:42 pm »

Every year you get excited by the play of some RB or WR who you`ve never heard of and 9 times out 10 they don`t even make the roster! It would be good if they let fans in for free for their 1 home pre-season game. They`d still make money on merchandise and the other concessions.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64861 on: Today at 03:42:23 pm »
I think that much like the pro bowl, pre season games do somehow make money. So they'll stay.

Plenty of talk that it'll eventually go to 2/18 but they'll need a new CBA to do so.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64862 on: Today at 05:31:35 pm »
I think if they replaced the Pro Bowl with a game between the bottom two sides in each conference where the loser gets demoted to draft pick #32 but the winner got #1 there would be epic ratings. Makes tanking so much riskier as well :wave
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64863 on: Today at 05:52:23 pm »
tsk tsk naughty miami.
