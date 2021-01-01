« previous next »
You can't say that as he chose not to play. They can't assume he would have been banned as no action was taken against him by the league. He held out because he wanted to get traded.

Worst-kept secret in the NFL that the league wouldn't have allowed him to take a snap while this was going on. Also the reason no-one traded for him. I definitely believe the shadow ban for a year played a part in the official ruling. If he had tried to play last year from week one they'd given him a year.
Worst-kept secret in the NFL that the league wouldn't have allowed him to take a snap while this was going on. Also the reason no-one traded for him. I definitely believe the shadow ban for a year played a part in the official ruling. If he had tried to play last year from week one they'd given him a year.
He wasn't banned last year nor fined (and that essentially remains the case with this pathetic ruling for a third of a season).

Shadow ban with absolutely no evidence sounds pretty fanciful, especially in a sport that has hundreds of careers built on publicly gossiping.
They should've had his salary taken away last year while it was going on, that's definitely true. Even that and no games would've been a much more hitting punishment than this. 35 million dollars essentially. On the other hand he probably needed all the money he could get to settle all those cases. The real problem has been that the law has failed to charge him. It's quite unbelievable that he's not facing trial right now. Not even a single misdemeanour assault charge, let alone a felony. Then have it go to a trial and let the jury leave a verdict and then it's really done. Whether he's able to play in the NFL and the Cleveland Browns being absolute maniacs is second nature to that.
