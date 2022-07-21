« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2147285 times)

Offline Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64800 on: Yesterday at 05:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:09:56 pm
When the revolution comes, everyone working for Ticketmaster will be first against the wall and it will be glorious.

They could be offered a not first against the wall option for an additional fee though.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64801 on: Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on July 21, 2022, 07:10:08 pm
https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1550155029352484865

Murray got paid wonder what Lamar contract looks like

Apparently, there's a clause in Murry's contract he has to do 4 hours of independent film study a week, how utterly embarrassing for both. :lmao
Offline Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64802 on: Yesterday at 10:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm
Apparently, there's a clause in Murry's contract he has to do 4 hours of independent film study a week, how utterly embarrassing for both. :lmao
He can start with Das Boot, that will cover most of his first week's hours
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64803 on: Yesterday at 10:20:12 pm »
a "do your homework" clause is a bit weird, and quite funny too.
Offline Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64804 on: Yesterday at 10:24:35 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 24, 2022, 09:06:26 pm
more alternate lid news.

chicago have got an orange one which looks shite as their orange gear does.
arizona have joined the legions of teams using a black lid.

Arizona have used a third jersey that's black for ages though? I can't find anything related to them removing cardinal red. It would be really silly too, not just because it's beautiful but also a true standout and a big part of the brand. Red sea etc.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64805 on: Yesterday at 10:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:24:35 pm
Arizona have used a third jersey that's black for ages though? I can't find anything related to them removing cardinal red. It would be really silly too, not just because it's beautiful but also a true standout and a big part of the brand. Red sea etc.

nobody's removing anything.

Offline Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64806 on: Yesterday at 10:28:24 pm »
Ok good, that's just a new third alternate then.
Online stoa

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64807 on: Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:17:32 pm
He can start with Das Boot, that will cover most of his first week's hours

I wouldn't call Das Boot an independent film. When it was made in the 80s the cost would be equal to more than 30 million Euros today. It also had Bavaria Film involved one of the biggest movie production and distribution companies in Germany. It also is more than five hours (at least the longest version there is), which would cover the whole first week and a quarter of the second... ;)
Offline Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64808 on: Yesterday at 10:33:26 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm
I wouldn't call Das Boot an independent film. When it was made in the 80s the cost would be equal to more than 30 million Euros today. It also had Bavaria Film involved one of the biggest movie production and distribution companies in Germany. It also is more than five hours (at least the longest version there is), which would cover the whole first week and a quarter of the second... ;)

Ah shit, you've rumbled me - OK I admit I've never seen it ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64809 on: Yesterday at 10:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:33:26 pm
Ah shit, you've rumbled me - OK I admit I've never seen it ;D

The greatest submarine film ever. An all-time classic
Online stoa

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64810 on: Yesterday at 10:39:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:37:09 pm
The greatest submarine film ever. An all-time classic

Can't agree or disagree with that, as I don't think I've watched other submarine films (not even Hunt for Red October), but Das Boot is definitely a great movie and I've watched it multiple times...
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64811 on: Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm »
there was also a decent remix of the theme tune made as well about 30 years ago.

well, I liked it anyway
Offline Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64812 on: Yesterday at 10:44:33 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:37:09 pm
The greatest submarine film ever. An all-time classic
Definitely on the list

Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:39:30 pm
Can't agree or disagree with that, as I don't think I've watched other submarine films (not even Hunt for Red October), but Das Boot is definitely a great movie and I've watched it multiple times...

Watch Crimson Tide before that - it's very hollywood, but really great. It's got Gene Hackman in it, sometimes that's all thats needed
Online stoa

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64813 on: Yesterday at 10:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:44:33 pm
Watch Crimson Tide before that - it's very hollywood, but really great. It's got Gene Hackman in it, sometimes that's all thats needed

Not really looking to watch any submarine films. If I want to go somewhere dark, cold and wet, I go to our sleeper group... :D
Online KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64814 on: Today at 08:52:22 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm
I wouldn't call Das Boot an independent film. When it was made in the 80s the cost would be equal to more than 30 million Euros today. It also had Bavaria Film involved one of the biggest movie production and distribution companies in Germany. It also is more than five hours (at least the longest version there is), which would cover the whole first week and a quarter of the second... ;)

I went on a school trip to France and the onboard cinema chose to show Das Boot during choppy seas...the vomit was running down the aisles. Cracking movie.
Online redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64815 on: Today at 08:54:23 am »
Not a month goes by where Mahomes contract deal doesn't look better and better.

Wait until its Herbert's & Burrow's time to reset the QB market
