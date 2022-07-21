When the revolution comes, everyone working for Ticketmaster will be first against the wall and it will be glorious.
https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1550155029352484865Murray got paid wonder what Lamar contract looks like
Apparently, there's a clause in Murry's contract he has to do 4 hours of independent film study a week, how utterly embarrassing for both.
more alternate lid news. chicago have got an orange one which looks shite as their orange gear does. arizona have joined the legions of teams using a black lid.
Arizona have used a third jersey that's black for ages though? I can't find anything related to them removing cardinal red. It would be really silly too, not just because it's beautiful but also a true standout and a big part of the brand. Red sea etc.
He can start with Das Boot, that will cover most of his first week's hours
I wouldn't call Das Boot an independent film. When it was made in the 80s the cost would be equal to more than 30 million Euros today. It also had Bavaria Film involved one of the biggest movie production and distribution companies in Germany. It also is more than five hours (at least the longest version there is), which would cover the whole first week and a quarter of the second...
Ah shit, you've rumbled me - OK I admit I've never seen it
The greatest submarine film ever. An all-time classic
Can't agree or disagree with that, as I don't think I've watched other submarine films (not even Hunt for Red October), but Das Boot is definitely a great movie and I've watched it multiple times...
Watch Crimson Tide before that - it's very hollywood, but really great. It's got Gene Hackman in it, sometimes that's all thats needed
