« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1614 1615 1616 1617 1618 [1619]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2130983 times)

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64720 on: May 24, 2022, 12:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on May 20, 2022, 04:38:26 pm
Wonder if he will though. Lots thinking that the Eagles draft & moves were with a light to having everything in place to draft a franchise QB next season. Wonder what Hurts having a great season would do to that plan? (If it's even a plan)

Feels like Eagles & Cowboys for the NFC East again.

Yeah I think Hurts is more of a RB playing as a QB.
He needs to make BIG strides this season, cant see it happening but fingers crossed.
He seems to struggle reading the defence and just uses his legs to get him out of trouble.

Some good prospects in next years class for QB by all accounts and we do have the draft capital to move up significantly.

Make or break for Hurts.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,365
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64721 on: May 24, 2022, 12:48:55 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on May 24, 2022, 09:12:00 am
Some of them are reportedly embarrassed (now that it`s made the media) about his behaviour and the culture at the organisation. You have to wonder how many will vote against kicking him out if they have similar issues (yes, you Mark Davis).


Quote from: RedG13 on May 24, 2022, 09:20:08 am
I dont know if they have the votes

Yeah, i believe the owners are pissed off with the shit show coming out from the Commanders involving Snyder [so much stuff coming out, hard not to believe all of it is not true], but some owners fear what dirt Snyder may have on them if they do vote him out, & Snyder decides to bring the other owners down with him, why Snyder might survive.


Not sure what the NFL constitution is, but there is precedence, when NBA barred Don Sterling for life & forced him to sell the Clippers, would expect NFL to have similar rules
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,206
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64722 on: May 24, 2022, 03:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on May 24, 2022, 12:48:55 pm

Yeah, i believe the owners are pissed off with the shit show coming out from the Commanders involving Snyder [so much stuff coming out, hard not to believe all of it is not true], but some owners fear what dirt Snyder may have on them if they do vote him out, & Snyder decides to bring the other owners down with him, why Snyder might survive.


Not sure what the NFL constitution is, but there is precedence, when NBA barred Don Sterling for life & forced him to sell the Clippers, would expect NFL to have similar rules

They did manage to purge the Panthers owner Jerry Richardson:

https://ftw.usatoday.com/2020/06/panthers-remove-jerry-richardson-statue

Just look at that statue. Just had to check it wasnt a 1st April article. That`s quite psychologically revealing.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,206
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64723 on: May 26, 2022, 11:20:22 am »

Kaepernick Trains with Raiders:

"Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick could find his way back into the NFL, six years after he opted out of his contract.

Kaepernick is outspoken in his protest of racial injustice, and was one of the first athletes to take the knee during the national anthem, with the 34-year-old doing so in the 2016 NFL season.

In 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against NFL owners, believing that his protests were stopping teams from hiring him. Five years on, another NFL opportunity has finally arisen.

His break could come in Las Vegas, with ESPN and the NFL network stating that the Wisconsin-born quarterback has been involved with Raiders training this week.

Kaepernick took part in a throwing exhibition in an attempt to attract suitors earlier this month, and it seems to have paid dividends with the Raiders trying him out ahead of the upcoming season. To add to his chances of signing for the franchise, Raiders owner Mark Davis said in April that he'd welcome Kaepernick "with open arms". "I believe in Colin Kaepernick," said Davis. "He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. "If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms." With current quarterback Derek Carr failing to develop himself into a franchise QB, the Raiders could opt to sign Kaepernick to challenge the 31-year-old for the starting role.

However, even if Kaepernick was initially limited to a back-up role, he admitted he's willing to do so if it helps him reignite his sporting career. Speaking to the I Am Athlete podcast, Kaepernick said "I know I have to find my way back in. "If I have to come back in as a backup, that's fine - but that's not where I'm staying." "

Via YAHOO. Love the bolded bit, quality trolling.

It`s been 10 years since his Superbowl run, 6 since he last played!
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,840
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64724 on: May 26, 2022, 12:00:06 pm »
I mean, the bolded bit is partly (obvious reasons aside) its difficult for someone to take him on, half crowd baying for him to come in at any stage when he hasn't played in 6 years!

Think raiders can get out of Carr's contract after next year or else he's starting to escalate in $ terms, interesting to see what they do.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,079
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64725 on: May 26, 2022, 12:14:26 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on May 26, 2022, 11:20:22 am
Derek Carr failing to develop himself into a franchise QB,

Ha ha.

Carr is going into his 9th consecutive season as starting QB for a single franchise. He's started 128 games out of the 128 he's played.

He's the epitome of a franchise QB in my eyes. Unless by franchise they mean an elite QB. A Top 5 QB. Then that's a different matter and franchise QB feels like the wrong term.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,960
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64726 on: May 26, 2022, 02:23:58 pm »
Yeah surely Mariota is the QB that report should be comparing him to? Previous backup/specialist rushing QB they may want to replace.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,992
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64727 on: May 26, 2022, 08:59:48 pm »
Dont know how if this is right thread but Man in the Arena with Tom Brady is breathtaking television. Regardless if you like him or not, hes the ultimate competitor. The Americans just know how to make a proper sports documentary series.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,470
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64728 on: May 27, 2022, 12:06:53 pm »
Derek Carr is a #10-#14 range quarterback. To not call him a franchise QB is proposterous. Kaepernick would maybe have a 1 % chance at dislodging him from the starting job and then I'm generous.

I think the general lack of patience with QB's is a big problem nowadays. Philly got to the playoffs, had one game, then everybody calls for first-year starters' head after he either passed for or ran in 26 TD's and passed north of 3,000 yards. Indy sack Wentz one year after trading for him only to get an overpaid 37-year old replacement who might be a slight improvement but ruins their cap space. Seems like the success of mobile quarterbacks like Mahomes and Allen in the passing game have really broken a lot of GM's heads.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,365
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64729 on: May 27, 2022, 12:35:33 pm »
Niners players are in a spat with a beat jurno, the jurno is deliberately antagonistic to the players, & somehow still has full media credentials for the Niners

https://www.49erswebzone.com/articles/158408-multiple-nfl-players-speak-against-49ers-beat-writer/
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,365
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64730 on: June 7, 2022, 01:37:16 am »
WTF, Deshaun Watson now facing 24 civil lawsuits for inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions. :o

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/34047357/number-lawsuits-vs-cleveland-browns-qb-deshaun-watson-now-24
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64731 on: June 7, 2022, 01:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on June  7, 2022, 01:37:16 am
WTF, Deshaun Watson now facing 24 civil lawsuits for inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions. :o

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/34047357/number-lawsuits-vs-cleveland-browns-qb-deshaun-watson-now-24

This has been ongoing for some time now.
Mad that he was traded with all this going on in the background
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,365
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64732 on: June 7, 2022, 01:52:19 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on June  7, 2022, 01:35:00 pm
This has been ongoing for some time now.
Mad that he was traded with all this going on in the background

Even madder Watson is not on the exempt list, at least until all the civil cases are resolved, along with what looks like a cover up into Snyder, & the emails, it's not a good look for the NFL right now.

That the Browns for you trading for Watson with all this going on, one of the most incompetent franchises in sports.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,732
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64733 on: June 7, 2022, 02:27:33 pm »
The NFL haven't put him on the exempt list yet because they haven't had to. They'll continue to do fuck all while he isn't actually playing.


Aaron Donald got (rightly) paid. Again showing some teams use the cap as an excuse and others just find a way.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64734 on: June 7, 2022, 09:22:29 pm »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64735 on: June 8, 2022, 05:20:07 am »
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,289
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64736 on: June 8, 2022, 04:07:07 pm »
Beats me why anyone would pay $4.65 billion for the Denver Broncos

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64737 on: June 8, 2022, 06:18:46 pm »
Just when you thought the browns might be moving forward they blow it all up on Deshaun Watson. What a terrible decision
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,960
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64738 on: June 8, 2022, 07:36:52 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on June  8, 2022, 06:18:46 pm
Just when you thought the browns might be moving forward they blow it all up on Deshaun Watson. What a terrible decision
Indeed - and for going all in on this creeper despite all the testimony and red flags (who at some stage in the near future could realistically be a criminal), I hope they really suffer. They full deserve it. The only sad thing about their dumb contract is the scum bag is guaranteed to be receiving the money.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,717
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64739 on: June 8, 2022, 07:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on June  8, 2022, 07:36:52 pm
Indeed - and for going all in on this creeper despite all the testimony and red flags (who at some stage in the near future could realistically be a criminal), I hope they really suffer. They full deserve it. The only sad thing about their dumb contract is the scum bag is guaranteed to be receiving the money.

Possibly not, they might be able to use this latest case as a way to weasel out of paying him, while 23 is fine, apparently 24 would be unforgivable and not at all that they underestimated the backlash and have buyer's remorse.  ::)

Not that getting out of any contract would help them deal with the loss of all those draft picks they handed over for him.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,365
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64740 on: Today at 05:10:53 pm »
Logged

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,649
  • Militant Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64741 on: Today at 06:06:33 pm »
only leaving the 4 women he pulled his cock out infront of and asked for a handjob then...

(allegedly)
Logged

Online Mr F

  • uckwit
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 898
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64742 on: Today at 07:57:58 pm »
Free to enter Best Ball league on sleeper mostly filled with RAWKites. 2 spots left

https://sleeper.app/i/m28gQOjwmV2Y
Logged
Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games
Pages: 1 ... 1614 1615 1616 1617 1618 [1619]   Go Up
« previous next »
 