

Kaepernick Trains with Raiders:



"Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick could find his way back into the NFL, six years after he opted out of his contract.



Kaepernick is outspoken in his protest of racial injustice, and was one of the first athletes to take the knee during the national anthem, with the 34-year-old doing so in the 2016 NFL season.



In 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against NFL owners, believing that his protests were stopping teams from hiring him. Five years on, another NFL opportunity has finally arisen.



His break could come in Las Vegas, with ESPN and the NFL network stating that the Wisconsin-born quarterback has been involved with Raiders training this week.



Kaepernick took part in a throwing exhibition in an attempt to attract suitors earlier this month, and it seems to have paid dividends with the Raiders trying him out ahead of the upcoming season. To add to his chances of signing for the franchise, Raiders owner Mark Davis said in April that he'd welcome Kaepernick "with open arms". "I believe in Colin Kaepernick," said Davis. "He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. "If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms." With current quarterback Derek Carr failing to develop himself into a franchise QB, the Raiders could opt to sign Kaepernick to challenge the 31-year-old for the starting role.



However, even if Kaepernick was initially limited to a back-up role, he admitted he's willing to do so if it helps him reignite his sporting career. Speaking to the I Am Athlete podcast, Kaepernick said "I know I have to find my way back in. "If I have to come back in as a backup, that's fine - but that's not where I'm staying." "



Via YAHOO. Love the bolded bit, quality trolling.



It`s been 10 years since his Superbowl run, 6 since he last played!