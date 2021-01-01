« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1613 1614 1615 1616 1617 [1618]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2099943 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64680 on: Yesterday at 02:41:54 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:04:25 pm
anyone worked out what the vikings were looking at with that trade last night yet?

they moved down in the first (with a division rival) to move up a little in the 2nd and get a 3rd rounder. that doesn't really seem to check out.

They have value charts for these trades dont they? Perhaps the GM was looking for trade value without seeing the big picture (like helping out a divisional rival?). Definitely odd.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,694
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64681 on: Yesterday at 02:46:39 pm »
Frank is still complaining about Gordons not given penalty. Give it a rest please.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,454
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64682 on: Yesterday at 03:46:23 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 02:41:54 pm
They have value charts for these trades dont they? Perhaps the GM was looking for trade value without seeing the big picture (like helping out a divisional rival?). Definitely odd.

see I don't think they got "value" regardless of who they traded with. though they may turn that 3rd rounder into a future hall of famer. fuck knows.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,138
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64683 on: Yesterday at 04:22:16 pm »
Not sure the value charts are as reliable as usual this year, this was seen as a relatively weak class at the top of the draft compared to many years but really deep, so the difference in quality between say a first and third rounder may not be as much as usual
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,417
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64684 on: Yesterday at 05:39:57 pm »
Jets, Lions and Giants seem to have had decent drafts thus far

Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 03:12:09 am
Wide receiver is apparently the only position in the league now.  ;D


I get the sense that most teams are trying to take advantage of QB rookie deal so they need to give them the tools to challenge by year 3, rather than just leaving them high and dry.

On a different note, someone is probably getting Mayfield or Jimmy G for pennies on the dollar. No point in drafting a QB 1st round if there are better players available and 1st round picks can be used elsewhere
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,811
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64685 on: Today at 02:13:38 am »
Im an eagles fan who knows pretty much fuck all about this but Im still surprised weve not gone for a defensive player in the second round. Theres probably something Im missing since I dont take much notice of the off season but to me our defence was the worst part of our team.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,979
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64686 on: Today at 02:26:34 am »
1 QB thru 2 full rounds has to be unprecedented. Thought someone would reach for Malik Willis.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 1613 1614 1615 1616 1617 [1618]   Go Up
« previous next »
 