But the overall trend? I think the needle has swung a little too far with QB contracts... this is making it really hard to keep an elite QB in your team AND have his support cast intact. Packers have practically dismantled their WR corps, and I think the more big contracts get given to QB's, the less room there is to retain big name supporting cast? Dunno, just feels like it.



Perversely, teams with '2nd tier' QB's like Tannehil, Carr, Cousins etc might now benefit from getting better supporting casts, since their QB's don't empty the Cap with their contracts.



I guess this would make parity among teams and thus a better product overall?



It's an interesting test of how things will shake out. Maybe it has swung too far, but for now, I think 2nd tier may actually be the worst off in this scenario if they're still getting paid a lot (guys like Tannehill, Cousins, and Carr aren't all that cheap) but still need a strong support cast. The elite veteran QBs can make do with less (beef up O-Line and defense) and the elite young QBs can be surrounded with the best surrounding cast (until their contracts get extended). The elite veteran QBs also have the benefit of the draw of a Super Bowl run and can get talent in the door cheap or to restructure those contracts (see the Bucs and Rams).The 2nd tier guys don't have the benefit of a cheap rookie contract, are still expensive where savings are offset by needs elsewhere just to get up to the level of elite QBs (e.g. Tannehill and Cousins have two of the most expensive RBs in the NFL), and aren't the most attractive for Super Bowl runs (guys willing to take restructuring and pay cuts to win a championship). Stafford has shown that maybe this is possible, but one can argue he's closer to that top tier.If 2nd tier guys get the big names, they could make a run (like Carr with Adams), but they could also end up costing more money with their next contract. Carr's a free agent soon, and if he has a monster year with his best friend from college at WR, how much money will he command? You'll end up in a Matt Ryan-Julio Jones type scenario in terms of cost, which doesn't really provide flexibility long-term either.Football changes fast, though, so we'll see if trends change. Teams throwing in elite rookies early and loading up on talent, teams with elite QBs attracting veteran FAs for runs, and teams with elite QBs doing more with less are the most common, but it doesn't mean it'll remain that way. That being said, the salary cap can increase a lot in the next few years, so even contracts like Mahomes' won't be too bad in the long run.One thing is for sure, though, you need a GM with the right vision. For all the Bucs' big names, it's their drafting from 2018 to 2020 that set everything up. Guys like Whitehead, Dean, Murphy-Bunting, Davis, White, Vea, Wirfs, etc all on rookie deals. Veteran leader in Lavonte David. Then you throw in a QB like Brady who's rarely been the highest paid QB, inspiring guys like Evans to restructure and guys like Brown and Fournette to play for low salaries, and you have a talent-laden team. But that elite QB attracting veteran FAs thing doesn't work as well without the Bucs drafting well.