Brady is coming back. Retirement lasted long



WTF loli dont keep up on things in the off season till the draft really so had no idea of any rumblings of this etc, saw him OT of course but you know, bucks owners etc, so i assume was on some kind of jollyyeah, so this is a bit gobsmacking, i really thought he was donei only hope that he doesn't hang in too long and start to look sad, crazy as it is he was still elite level last season but at some point it just has to drop off and i dont wanna see him doing that shitrocky marciano is my fav boxer of all time, and personally the greatest as far as im concerned, and im so glad i dont have to look back in history and see him as a hasbeen fighting bums or getting touched up by younger better boxersthere aren't many great boxers in the heavy weight class that didn't do that shit and it always looks sad as fuckso hopefully brady will be on his game...... again