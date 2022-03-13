« previous next »
« Reply #64440 on: Yesterday at 07:44:32 pm »
Jets getting Tomlinson will hopefully help the line a lot.  Good investment in the last couple of years on the OL and Tomlinson's experience (and scheme fit) should be good for Wilson.

Will also hopefully mean the Jets won't need to take a OL at #4 or #10 and can focus on WR/defense instead, although it depends on if the staff still believes in Becton.


Also, 4 years, 84 million for Christian Kirk!?  Very solid player but he's now one of the highest paid receivers in the NFL.  Never a bad idea to back your young QB and coach (Jets are in the same spot so no shots taken), but that's a lot for Kirk.
« Reply #64441 on: Today at 07:05:14 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on March 13, 2022, 11:20:18 pm
Brady is coming back. Retirement lasted long  ;D

WTF lol

i dont keep up on things in the off season till the draft really so had no idea of any rumblings of this etc, saw him OT of course but you know, bucks owners etc, so i assume was on some kind of jolly

yeah, so this is a bit gobsmacking, i really thought he was done

i only hope that he doesn't hang in too long and start to look sad, crazy as it is he was still elite level last season but at some point it just has to drop off and i dont wanna see him doing that shit

rocky marciano is my fav boxer of all time, and personally the greatest as far as im concerned, and im so glad i dont have to look back in history and see him as a hasbeen fighting bums or getting touched up by younger better boxers

there aren't many great boxers in the heavy weight class that didn't do that shit and it always looks sad as fuck

so hopefully brady will be on his game...... again  ;D
« Reply #64442 on: Today at 07:46:54 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:11:59 pm
Za'Darius Smith cut by the Packers but they do sign Preston Smith to a 4 year deal

If you'd told me that at the start of last season I'd have laughed in your face. Mad what can happen in a year. Za'Darius Smith's back must be properly fucked.
« Reply #64443 on: Today at 12:05:47 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 07:44:32 pm
Jets getting Tomlinson will hopefully help the line a lot.  Good investment in the last couple of years on the OL and Tomlinson's experience (and scheme fit) should be good for Wilson.


Tomlinson is a good addition for the Jets. Hes one of the better guards in NFL and hes really durable. Jets have cap space to give him a nice contract that the 49ers probably couldnt afford.

49ers have also lost NT DJ Jones to Denver. Really excellent D-line player, who great against the run.  $30M over 3 years makes him a Top15 paid DT in 2022.

49ers have lost 2 good starters in Tomlinson and DJ Jones. Makes both O-line and D-line weaker. Sure theyd have loved them to stay but cap causalities when they have needs at CB and need to extend Samuel and Bosa this year. Hopefully 49ers have replacements in-house already with Javon Kinlaw (2020 1st round pick) and Aaron Banks (2nd round pick in 2021). Limited impact so far but these players need to step up in 2022.
« Reply #64444 on: Today at 12:28:12 pm »
Jags throwing money at Zay Jones was a puzzler for me. Fair play to the lad though..
« Reply #64445 on: Today at 01:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:05:47 pm
Tomlinson is a good addition for the Jets. Hes one of the better guards in NFL and hes really durable. Jets have cap space to give him a nice contract that the 49ers probably couldnt afford.

Good to hear.  Excited to get him to further shore up the O-Line.  49ers Northeast taking shape nicely.  ;D

Chargers are all in on that Herbert rookie deal, making a ton of moves.  That AFC West looks scary (at least on paper).
« Reply #64446 on: Today at 02:12:14 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 01:38:45 pm
Good to hear.  Excited to get him to further shore up the O-Line.  49ers Northeast taking shape nicely.  ;D

Chargers are all in on that Herbert rookie deal, making a ton of moves.  That AFC West looks scary (at least on paper).

Feels like AFC West teams are feeling duty bound to make moves to stay competitive. Chargers having Herbert on a rookie deal is probably helping them somewhat.

Denver have a veteran QB but helps having Jeudy, Javonte Williams and Surtain II on rookie contracts in skill positions. Also have contributors like Cushenberry and Meinerz on the OL on rookie contracts, plus players like Browning, Caden Sterns and Jonathan Copper all contributing on the defensive side of the ball on rookie deals. Helps absorb a veteran contract somewhat.

Surprised the Raiders haven't made more moves. reported to have lots of cap space currently but maybe they need that for extensions for Maxx Crosby and Derek Carr.
« Reply #64447 on: Today at 04:13:01 pm »
Rumours flying that Seattle approached the Texans about Watson and hes rebuffed any chance at going there. Interesting. Hard to see where Seattle turn now. They patently dont have Wilsons replacement already within the ranks so theyre either going to have to trade for a replacement (and who makes any sense now Watsons off the table?) or draft him.

Rumours that they fancy Malik Willis out of Liberty, cant say I have any knowledge of college football or whether Seahawks have the positioning in the draft to take who is assumed to be the first QB thatll be taken.

Not sure I trust them drafting given their picks in recent years.
« Reply #64448 on: Today at 04:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:13:01 pm
Rumours flying that Seattle approached the Texans about Watson and hes rebuffed any chance at going there. Interesting. Hard to see where Seattle turn now. They patently dont have Wilsons replacement already within the ranks so theyre either going to have to trade for a replacement (and who makes any sense now Watsons off the table?) or draft him.

Rumours that they fancy Malik Willis out of Liberty, cant say I have any knowledge of college football or whether Seahawks have the positioning in the draft to take who is assumed to be the first QB thatll be taken.

Not sure I trust them drafting given their picks in recent years.

Supposedly the Falcons have approached the Texans about Watson. That would be an interesting move and potentially open up Matt Ryan for a trade to a QB needy team (potentially the Colts).

Looks like Watson goes to Falcons, Saints, Browns or Panthers based on current reports. Suspect Texans want him in the NFC rather than AFC. Seems like Texans ruled out Colts as potential destination and if rumours are true Watson ruled out Seahawks (I'm glad but not sure why he'd do that)
« Reply #64449 on: Today at 05:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:50:47 pm
Supposedly the Falcons have approached the Texans about Watson. That would be an interesting move and potentially open up Matt Ryan for a trade to a QB needy team (potentially the Colts).

Looks like Watson goes to Falcons, Saints, Browns or Panthers based on current reports. Suspect Texans want him in the NFC rather than AFC. Seems like Texans ruled out Colts as potential destination and if rumours are true Watson ruled out Seahawks (I'm glad but not sure why he'd do that)

Seahawks would be a bad move for a franchise QB now. The coaching system is archaic and rather than blowing it up as they should theyre hanging on for grim death to previous glories. If Russell Wilson cant save you nobody can.
