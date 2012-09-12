Speaking as someone who follows the Seahawks it's a bad outcome, because the move should've been to keep Russ and get rid of Carroll and Schneider. That said, the trade in isolation is a decent one. Wilson is already on the decline, has become quite injury prone and seems to have lost good part of his explosiveness and improvisation skills, which is understandable considering that he's spent the last 7 years getting the shit kicked out of him. Plus, Denver will play in arguably the toughest division in the whole NFL.



In terms of return, Lock doesn't really matter, but he's a cheap young option to lead a tanking season or can be a backup if Seattle trades for another QB. Fant is a decent young player in a position of need. I don't know Harris that well, but improving the pass rush was a massive need. Two first and two seconds is a big haul in terms of picks. The only problem is that Seattle has been drafting horrendously for at least five years, so there's not a lot of confidence that that draft capital will turn into something useful.