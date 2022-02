I fundamentally hate the way supposedly smart defensive coordinators do stuff like 'not double team Cooper Kupp every play'.



Is it that easy to double team a WR for every play?Surely an offence adjusts and just starts hurting you elsewhere. Sure you can scheme to stop the big plays and don't go for one on one coverage with a No.1 WR but it comes with consequence.I think it's about mixing and matching your scheme to keep the offence guessing. It's not even a given that DCs put their CB1 on the WR1. It can be that you try and lock down the WR2 with your best CB and then scheme with the SS and FS to provide cover against the deep threat of a WR1.