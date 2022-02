I actually really enjoyed the game. Amazing how much quicker they go when refs arenít throwing flags all the time, but then they had to make two massive errors, didnít they? The Bengals seemed to lack the ability to kill it off when ahead & as someone else said : giving the ball to Perine instead of the excellent Mixon was bizarre. Was he injured at that point?



Did I see a stat that Zach Taylor is 16-32 all time? Incredible that he nearly won a Super Bowl & not surprising that he didnít. And theyíre talking about renewing his contract 🤔