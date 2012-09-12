Good aggressive decision to go for it on 4th and 1, even if it didn't work out. The play they called was not too inspired, it has to be said.
Not sure about this new presenter on BBC, or the usual coach not being there. But at least Osi and Jason are there.
Bad decision, too early
Done already. NFL a tremendous game watched on highlights but I struggle to watch the stop start live with all of the studio bollocks. Theyre on more than the game.
Can't see it from Dre or Snoop. Dre doesn't have the charisma to do what's not written down and Snoop exists to sell adverts these days.Fully expect to hear a really shit version of caifornia love at some point tonight
The play they tried to force was the bad decision, needed to be some flexibility in the playcalling once they opted to go for it.
As a casual observer this looks like city v watford fa cup final
They pretty much were Watford two seasons ago. Hopefully it will be more competitive than that though.
I only really watch once a month then the run up Only comment in here on super bowl. This looks as done a deal as I can remember
still can't quite believe the bengals are in the super bowl.
old enough to remember the last time they were in it, thought they were going to win it until Joe Montana stepped up
I was aware of it. boomer esiason and all that. but that's about it.
Bengals can't run the ball or throw the ball. back to the drawing board. readjust or looking bleak.
people like big dick nick.
That was more like it from Taylor there. Maybe nerves?
That Bengal coach looks like me when I forgot all my notes for a presentation in school
