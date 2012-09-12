« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63920 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm
Good aggressive decision to go for it on 4th and 1, even if it didn't work out. The play they called was not too inspired, it has to be said.

Bad decision, too early
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63921 on: Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm
Not sure about this new presenter on BBC, or the usual coach not being there.

But at least Osi and Jason are there.

Osi's choice of having both rings next to each other on the same hand makes him distracting when it's his turn to speak.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63922 on: Yesterday at 11:51:35 pm »
Well that was kinda easy.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63923 on: Yesterday at 11:53:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm
Bad decision, too early

The play they tried to force was the bad decision, needed to be some flexibility in the playcalling once they opted to go for it.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63924 on: Yesterday at 11:53:32 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 11:50:58 pm
Done already. NFL a tremendous game watched on highlights but I struggle to watch the stop start live with all of the studio bollocks. Theyre on more than the game.
watch it on Sky then or on a US stream, you can have the adverts instead
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,949
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63925 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm »
As a casual observer this looks like city v watford fa cup final
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline shy_talk

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63926 on: Yesterday at 11:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:15:56 am
Can't see it from Dre or Snoop. Dre doesn't have the charisma to do what's not written down and Snoop exists to sell adverts these days.

Fully expect to hear a really shit version of caifornia love at some point tonight

I'm hoping the HT director gives us something along the lines of a Benny Hill sketch with snoop chasing or being chased by a harangue of models. The music, the works.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63927 on: Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:53:23 pm
The play they tried to force was the bad decision, needed to be some flexibility in the playcalling once they opted to go for it.
yep only had eyes on the one receiver who was double teamed, open man on the outside but he never looked
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,074
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63928 on: Yesterday at 11:55:55 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm
As a casual observer this looks like city v watford fa cup final

They pretty much were Watford two seasons ago. Hopefully it will be more competitive than that though.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,949
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63929 on: Yesterday at 11:56:08 pm »
That Bengal coach looks like me when I forgot all my notes for a presentation in school
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63930 on: Yesterday at 11:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm
Not sure about this new presenter on BBC, or the usual coach not being there.

But at least Osi and Jason are there.
Nat Coombs is pretty good to be fair
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,949
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63931 on: Yesterday at 11:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:55:55 pm
They pretty much were Watford two seasons ago. Hopefully it will be more competitive than that though.

I only really watch once a month then the run up

Only comment in here on super bowl. This looks as done a deal as I can remember
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,078
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63932 on: Yesterday at 11:57:26 pm »
still can't quite believe the bengals are in the super bowl.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,078
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63933 on: Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:57:23 pm
I only really watch once a month then the run up

Only comment in here on super bowl. This looks as done a deal as I can remember

bengals were 21-3 down in their previous game vs the chiefs who made the previous 2 of these. they're pretty good at hanging around and coming back.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63934 on: Yesterday at 11:59:49 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:57:26 pm
still can't quite believe the bengals are in the super bowl.
old enough to remember the last time they were in it, thought they were going to win it until Joe Montana stepped up
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • YNWA
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63935 on: Today at 12:00:30 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:57:26 pm
still can't quite believe the bengals are in the super bowl.

Sitting here thinking the same thing myself. Can't believe I considered backing them as well haha. This will be a demolishing.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63936 on: Today at 12:00:33 am »
Bengals can't run the ball or throw the ball. back to the drawing board. readjust or looking bleak.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,078
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63937 on: Today at 12:01:15 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:59:49 pm
old enough to remember the last time they were in it, thought they were going to win it until Joe Montana stepped up

I was aware of it. boomer esiason and all that. but that's about it.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63938 on: Today at 12:02:54 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:01:15 am
I was aware of it. boomer esiason and all that. but that's about it.
my mate is a big Niners fan he won't let me forget it!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63939 on: Today at 12:03:37 am »
Bengals needed that stop
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • YNWA
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63940 on: Today at 12:04:25 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:00:33 am
Bengals can't run the ball or throw the ball. back to the drawing board. readjust or looking bleak.

That was more like it from Taylor there. Maybe nerves?
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,949
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63941 on: Today at 12:05:31 am »
You know whats a welcome relief watching this

Someone gets a hit and they dont stay down screaming. Its just so embarrasing for football. I dont know what we can do to fuck it off but we have to try
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,135
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63942 on: Today at 12:05:35 am »
Let's hope the Bengals can get something going this drive. Don't want this turning into a blow out.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63943 on: Today at 12:06:51 am »
Need to get the ball moving this drive,oh boy, gooooooooooollllllll ad for the world cup.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,074
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63944 on: Today at 12:07:27 am »
Jesus, the coaches are depressingly young....
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,397
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63945 on: Today at 12:07:51 am »
Woof!
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63946 on: Today at 12:08:01 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 12:04:25 am
That was more like it from Taylor there. Maybe nerves?
Starting to open up now.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63947 on: Today at 12:08:07 am »
Bengals are a strange team , they either do nothing or massive plays
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • YNWA
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63948 on: Today at 12:08:08 am »
Fuck me that was class!! That's more like it!
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63949 on: Today at 12:08:10 am »
What a catch
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63950 on: Today at 12:08:16 am »
Boom,there ya go Burrows great catch.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,078
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63951 on: Today at 12:08:44 am »
ramsey got fucking rinsed there.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,072
Re: The NFL
« Reply #63952 on: Today at 12:09:09 am »
Thats a hell of a grab
Logged

Offline shy_talk

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63953 on: Today at 12:10:02 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:56:08 pm
That Bengal coach looks like me when I forgot all my notes for a presentation in school

Plan B peppa pig quick?
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63954 on: Today at 12:10:49 am »
Kinell Higgins, you're a big boy. Have to bring that in.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,078
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63955 on: Today at 12:10:58 am »
ramsey made up for it there I guess.
Logged
