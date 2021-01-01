« previous next »
Offline bryanod

Yesterday at 11:13:40 pm
Broncos coming out with strong statement that it's false, meeting started on time and lasted full 3.5 hours with lots of notes etc as backup. Flores better have something better than a whinge or whole thing will fall apart.

Apparently it's Brady Miami owner wanted him to meet at end 2019 season!!
Offline PeterTheRed

Yesterday at 11:31:49 pm
The last thing NFL need is another Kaepernick case ...
Offline Salty Dog

Yesterday at 11:34:14 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:05:26 pm
Celtics sucked at the time though, it was the years of Pierce-Walker, they were play off team but that was it. I remember watching prime Dirk putting almost 50 on Celtics in Fleet Center ;D City was crazy about Patriots though as 2001 was the year their "era" started.

I would say along with Seattle, these 2 are most European looking cities of the US.

There's a few other cities that would definitely fit this description, but you really should visit Charleston, SC.
Offline Dave McCoy

Today at 12:34:00 am
Maybe I'm getting old and really cynical at this point but Kaepernick was right all along and I'm sure Flores is probably as well and it won't matter. Don't see anybody posting the TV ratings the last page but both Championship games had ~50m viewers with peak viewing being estimated as having the game on in 60% of all US households. The NFL is a fucking juggernaut with all it's warts and flaws, nobody really cares.
Online Armand9

Today at 04:32:13 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:41:00 pm
TB12 officially retires.

i view him as the goat of team sports, let alone NFL, the most clutch player i've seen in sports, i've said on here before, for years i didn't like him for no other reason than i was determined not to be some tom brady fanboy

then he just kept doing what tom brady does and in the end it was churlish not to recognise how great a qb he was, sure he didn't have the best arm ever, he had the best brain ever and no one, no one is repeating or topping what he accomplished in american football, glad i got to see history being made and eventually recognised greatness for what it was
Online Daniel Cabbaggio

Today at 05:05:37 am
Well said
