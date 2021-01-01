TB12 officially retires.



i view him as the goat of team sports, let alone NFL, the most clutch player i've seen in sports, i've said on here before, for years i didn't like him for no other reason than i was determined not to be some tom brady fanboythen he just kept doing what tom brady does and in the end it was churlish not to recognise how great a qb he was, sure he didn't have the best arm ever, he had the best brain ever and no one, no one is repeating or topping what he accomplished in american football, glad i got to see history being made and eventually recognised greatness for what it was