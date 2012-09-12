« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1590 1591 1592 1593 1594 [1595]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2031017 times)

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63760 on: Yesterday at 09:09:58 pm »
Also another reason to see the Bengals win the Super Bowl, to see Joe Burrow smoking a Cigar like he did after the BCS win. ;D

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63761 on: Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm »
Very harsh on Andy Reid ;D decent fella I feel, but ;D ;D
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63762 on: Yesterday at 11:48:39 pm »
Meanwhile Mark has unveiled Ziegler/McDaniels as the new GM/HC tandem of the Raiders in a presser an hour or two ago.

Mark said this is not a rebuild or a reboot, it's taking it to the next level, McDaniels said he Belichick coaching tree has failed when people have tried to be like Bill rather than implement their own take and vision.

Although McDaniels said he spoke with current defensive coordinator Gus Bradley today, I think Gus is gone. I heard he's interviewing some place else for a similar DC position. I guess they want their own staff.

Gus was definitely an improvement over Gruden's buddy Guenther (although in fairness, a wooden plank would have also been an upgrade), but apparently they will be sticking with the 4-3 scheme.

New regime willing to work with Carr, not trade him.

Just who knows at this stage...
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,700
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63763 on: Today at 09:34:51 am »
so pleased the bengals beat the chiefs, cant stand those fuckers (tho i dont mind mahomes and reed), at least i have a someone to root for in the superbowl now. thought it was gonna be rams v chiefs and tho i've always liked stafford i cant want any of those two fucking teams to win

props to burrow, they have a good one there. i was in the romo group of 'i didnt give the bengals a chance in hell' going into arrowhead, sweeeeet



Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 01:33:36 am
My Bengals are in the FUCKING SUPER BOWL!!!

I can't believe it

33 years man and boy, mostly painful

HERE WE GO!

happy for you dude, hope you win the lot
« Last Edit: Today at 09:42:12 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63764 on: Today at 11:48:15 am »
As a Rams fan, Im genuinely interested to know what is the main reason for people not wanting us to win next weekend? I wrote a few pages back about how I think it might be our Galacticos approach or just a like for the Bengals rise from nowhere but is it something else?

Genuinely interested, as when I supported us back in the St Louis, Jeff Fisher days we didnt really evoke any really adverse opinion
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,754
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63765 on: Today at 11:52:00 am »
Kroenke. His wealth, political leanings & successful Snyderism. Also LA has very little interest in football. Not much to do with the lambs to be honest.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:00:52 pm by KillieRed »
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63766 on: Today at 12:55:58 pm »
Quote from: redan on Today at 11:48:15 am
As a Rams fan, Im genuinely interested to know what is the main reason for people not wanting us to win next weekend? I wrote a few pages back about how I think it might be our Galacticos approach or just a like for the Bengals rise from nowhere but is it something else?

Genuinely interested, as when I supported us back in the St Louis, Jeff Fisher days we didnt really evoke any really adverse opinion

For me it's mostly the Galacticos/superteam approach and the fact that I follow the Seahawks, so I'd rather not having an NFC West win the title. In any case I'm not really bothered, and I would have supported the Rams had they faced KC instead.

Also, I guess that this up and coming Bengals team with exciting young players makes for a good underdog story, I guess it's natural that many neutrals will support them.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,021
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63767 on: Today at 12:57:23 pm »
do people not want the rams to win?

never even knew that was a thing to be honest.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,070
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63768 on: Today at 12:59:42 pm »
I've got no dog in the fight but want the Bengals to win cause it seems like a long time since they've actually been there.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,949
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63769 on: Today at 01:04:39 pm »
I find Joe Burrow to be a clown - but I love the Bengals story this year.

Plus, Boomer Eisiason played for them and he's one of my Maryland Terrapins all-time greats - so I have a soft spot for them.

Plus who doesn't love the Icky Shuffle?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,335
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63770 on: Today at 01:10:30 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:57:23 pm
do people not want the rams to win?

Why on earth would you want the Rams to win if you're not a fan of them? 
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,021
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63771 on: Today at 01:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:10:30 pm
Why on earth would you want the Rams to win if you're not a fan of them? 

I just don't have any strong opinions either way. don't really mind who wins.
Logged

Online jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63772 on: Today at 01:37:41 pm »
Quote from: redan on Today at 11:48:15 am
As a Rams fan, Im genuinely interested to know what is the main reason for people not wanting us to win next weekend? I wrote a few pages back about how I think it might be our Galacticos approach or just a like for the Bengals rise from nowhere but is it something else?

Genuinely interested, as when I supported us back in the St Louis, Jeff Fisher days we didnt really evoke any really adverse opinion

I am not a fan of the approach of hoovering up the best free agents rather than building through the draft. After the Buccs used a similar approach to win last season I hope this doesn't become the standard as I like watching a team slowly put all the pieces together over several drafts, kind of like the Bengals have done, although to be honest I thought they were a few more good drafts away from being a real contender.

Having said that, the Rams have been one of my favourite teams to watch this season. But the Bengals have been my favourite  :)
Logged

Offline MadErik

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • NS
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63773 on: Today at 01:40:32 pm »
Win-win. After the Stafford trade I stuck a tenner on the Rams to win it all at 12/1 but as an Around The NFL listener and given the Chris Wesseling connection, Id be happy for the Bengals to be champs.
Logged
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63774 on: Today at 01:48:54 pm »
Quote from: redan on Today at 11:48:15 am
Genuinely interested, as when I supported us back in the St Louis, Jeff Fisher days we didnt really evoke any really adverse opinion
Killie beat me to it, but it's mostly Kroenke.

I had no issues with the LA Rams of old with Henry Ellard, Dickerson etc. I actually quite enjoyed Vermeil's Rams in St. Louis "Greatest Show on Turf" and all that. Even the Yellow/Blue colour scheme is nice.

Since that wanker took over though, he basically sold St. Louis short, dealing in bad faith about wanting to stay when he had planned all along to go to LA. A court found him pretty much guilty of this, and now he's turned on the other NFL snake owners to basically say he'll sue them, if they don't help him foot the bill.

He has basically bled Arsenal dry while funding a multi billion stadium (and as an NFL owner perversely paid Spurs to help build their stadium), bought the team, bought the talent, bought the votes to force the NFL to select his team -and another patsy- to join him in LA, stifling the Raiders move (bowl cut Mark isn't as rich), despite there clearly being a bigger fanbase/market in LA for the Raiders to return.

To me personally, it ruined the Raiders moving them to horrible Vegas. It also basically put dumb Spanos/Chargers in a horrid position of either accepting being a 2nd guy in a city neither team is really needed, or having no home since he burned his bridges in SD.

Buy my cake, eat it and have bloody well everyone applaud me for it.

The NFL has always tried to maintain some parity by having a cap and drafts, so although some owners are much richer than others, it has always tried to maintain a balance.

In my opinion though, what Kroenke has done and is attempting to do, is the closest thing I've seen to things we accuse City/PSG/Chelsea of.
Logged

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63775 on: Today at 01:56:11 pm »
All valid points to be fair. This version of the Rams is a very different beast to the one I started supporting all those years ago but there you have it,

The likelihood is due to our disregard for the future, our team will be shite in a few years so Im just going to enjoy it whilst I can :)
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,021
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63776 on: Today at 02:40:44 pm »
2-3 days later but brady has officially spewed it now.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,335
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63777 on: Today at 02:41:00 pm »
TB12 officially retires.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,837
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63778 on: Today at 04:02:52 pm »
GOAT retires

I'm a seahawks fan so yeah that's the reason i dont want the Rams winning. Also always had a soft spot for the Bengals, especially when they were hilarious a season or two back. Still think Burrow is going to get sacked a lot but they can still win despite that as they did in teh divisional
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,517
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63779 on: Today at 05:32:50 pm »
thanks for everything Tom! I loved this game because of you when i moved to Boston for college.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,913
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63780 on: Today at 05:45:16 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:32:50 pm
thanks for everything Tom! I loved this game because of you when i moved to Boston for college.
wow, imagine living in Boston. Bruins, Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics within reach! The city itself looks nice in movies and documentaries, but what do I know.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,517
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63781 on: Today at 06:05:26 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 05:45:16 pm
wow, imagine living in Boston. Bruins, Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics within reach! The city itself looks nice in movies and documentaries, but what do I know.
Celtics sucked at the time though, it was the years of Pierce-Walker, they were play off team but that was it. I remember watching prime Dirk putting almost 50 on Celtics in Fleet Center ;D City was crazy about Patriots though as 2001 was the year their "era" started.

I would say along with Seattle, these 2 are most European looking cities of the US.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,517
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63782 on: Today at 06:25:34 pm »
Does any NFL player/fan ever care about Pro Bowl?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,021
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63783 on: Today at 06:48:45 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:25:34 pm
Does any NFL player/fan ever care about Pro Bowl?

I'm sure the players care about the bonuses they get paid.

It's probably a laugh to go to as a player the first couple of times too.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63784 on: Today at 07:07:07 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 05:45:16 pm
wow, imagine living in Boston. Bruins, Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics within reach! The city itself looks nice in movies and documentaries, but what do I know.

You say that in 2022 but imagine growing up and living in Boston in the 80s and 90s when Patriots made 2 super bowl appearances in 2 decades and got blown out in both, Red Sox curse still ongoing, Bruins also making a couple of final appearances in 2 decades whilst the Celtics were my only team doing anything really well!! My sister was allowed to go to the Super Bowl and watch the Bears humiliate us. Thankfully my family thought I was too young to make that journey. Alas in the same damn stadium I went with my sister to watch us get blown out again, this time in person!!

Until John W and Bob Kraft rocked up in Boston and New England there wasn't much for Boston to cheer over!  ;D

P.s. I did make it 3rd time lucky at the Superdome to watch us strangle to submission the greatest show on turf!
« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:18 pm by PatriotScouser »
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,322
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63785 on: Today at 09:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:15:44 am
I really struggle to understand Kyle Shanahan's decision making, especially late in games. They've got 4th and 2 from the Rams 45 with under 10 minutes left. And he punts the ball. Takes the delay of game and just punts it. You're supposed to be an offensive guru and stuff. Why are you turning into Adam Gase and chickening out?  Go and win the fucking game.

And the whole game they never double teamed Cooper Kupp. The only receiver likely to beat them over the top. D backs giving him free release into the end zone, with no safety help. Just criminal stuff.

Shanahan is a very good coach. Fact is that this 9ers team just isn't built to win a SB. They're extremely solid and dependable on both sides of the ball, but they lack that next level that wins championships. Their ground game is amazing, but they don't have an elite runner. Jimmy is a steady QB and will have his sparkling days, but most of the time he's just ordinary and solid. He won't extend the play and make a pass like Wilson or Mahomes or Stafford or Brady, if you're lucky it goes incomplete and not intercepted. On offense as a whole they are solid and have a couple of stars in Deebo and Kittle, but look at LAR and see the array of talent. On their D, it's a great D but not next level. It's no Bucs from last year and no legion of boom. Hell it's not even SF during their last good run.

I'm a 9ers fan but runners up in the NFC is over achieving. However if Lance comes good and they can add a few more really good players on both sides of the ball, then they've deffo got a chance to have a couple of shots at a SB
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,335
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63786 on: Today at 09:11:44 pm »
@alexweprin
Oh wow, Brian Flores suing the NFL and NY Giants, alleging racism in hiring. Includes private texts from Bill Belichick https://t.co/4FVAlelLQU

Flores says that Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, offered to pay him $100,000 for every loss during 2019 season to help the team get a better draft spot. Was mad when they kept winning.

Flores' suit includes texts from Bill Belichick that appear to show him congratulating him on getting the Giants job, mistakenly believing he was texting Brian Daboll. This was before Flores' interview with the Giants took place.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:13:34 pm by Ray K »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63787 on: Today at 09:22:37 pm »
I read that news about Flores and not sure how I feel.

While I would totally believe the claims he makes could be true. I don't know if this is the best way for a young career starting out to go scorched earth on half of the NFL.

By all means, pick one issue or target a specific thing, but the NFL is a closed club where people refer people and consult each other.

A change of culture and practice may well be overdue with the NFL, just don't think a big bang approach will help Flores.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,620
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63788 on: Today at 09:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:11:44 pm
@alexweprin
Oh wow, Brian Flores suing the NFL and NY Giants, alleging racism in hiring. Includes private texts from Bill Belichick

Bombshell stuff. Right before the SB too. Knowing this crowd, he likely never gets another NFL head coaching gig again
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,762
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63789 on: Today at 09:34:03 pm »
Rather bizarre, not sure why throwing in accusations against Miami have anything to do with racism. He definitely doesn't want to work again in the NFL?

Every hire has a front runner, Giants also interviewed Frazier twice right? So Flores wasn't the Rooney interview so to speak ...
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,620
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63790 on: Today at 09:44:41 pm »
I'd be curious to see how the courts treat this because the counter-argument would be that (rightly or wrongly) many job interviews take place in which the person getting the job is already guaranteed it, but the employer is required to put out an interview process.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,576
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63791 on: Today at 10:00:28 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 09:22:37 pm
I read that news about Flores and not sure how I feel.

While I would totally believe the claims he makes could be true. I don't know if this is the best way for a young career starting out to go scorched earth on half of the NFL.

By all means, pick one issue or target a specific thing, but the NFL is a closed club where people refer people and consult each other.

A change of culture and practice may well be overdue with the NFL, just don't think a big bang approach will help Flores.

I would imagine that he's aware that he'll never get a job in the NFL anymore, but at the same time, I think there's only so much you can take. What use is it trying to build a career in an environment where you're chances of  getting hired are lowered substantially just because of the colour of your skin? Or you have to be so much better than everyone else just sou you can't be overlooked when trying to get a job? 

At the end of the day, I don't think there's a lot of doubt that there is institutional racism in the NFL. You just need to look at the numbers. I'd also argue that this law suit won't change it overnight, but at least it puts the issue on the table for a while and it gets people talking. It'll still take ages until anything changes though.

In terms of how successful the law suit itself will be, I'm not sure. I would imagine it also depends on what Belichick has to say about it. Who was telling him what exactly and so on.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,335
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63792 on: Today at 10:03:14 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:28:58 pm
Knowing this crowd, he likely never gets another NFL head coaching gig again
As if the NFL would blackball someone accusing them of being racists.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,927
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63793 on: Today at 10:08:35 pm »
The law suits will get nowhere, but thie thing that's most damaging if it's true, is the Dolphins offering Flores an extra $100.000 to lose a game, so the Dolphins can get a higher draft pick, Flores can kiss goodbye to coaching in the NFL.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63794 on: Today at 10:35:53 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:25:34 pm
Does any NFL player/fan ever care about Pro Bowl?
It will still get very good ratings.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63795 on: Today at 10:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:03:14 pm
As if the NFL would blackball someone accusing them of being racists.
It happened before
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63796 on: Today at 10:42:39 pm »
I think Ray K was being sarcastic there RedG13 mate :)
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63797 on: Today at 10:45:04 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 10:42:39 pm
I think Ray K was being sarcastic there RedG13 mate :)
I think so too but just wanted for it be clear.
Logged

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,124
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63798 on: Today at 10:55:03 pm »
I mean, those Bill Belichek texts!!! Hahahaha fuckin hell! I thought Flores was a good coach too, shame hes done
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1590 1591 1592 1593 1594 [1595]   Go Up
« previous next »
 