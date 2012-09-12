Genuinely interested, as when I supported us back in the St Louis, Jeff Fisher days we didnt really evoke any really adverse opinion

Killie beat me to it, but it's mostly Kroenke.I had no issues with the LA Rams of old with Henry Ellard, Dickerson etc. I actually quite enjoyed Vermeil's Rams in St. Louis "Greatest Show on Turf" and all that. Even the Yellow/Blue colour scheme is nice.Since that wanker took over though, he basically sold St. Louis short, dealing in bad faith about wanting to stay when he had planned all along to go to LA. A court found him pretty much guilty of this, and now he's turned on the other NFL snake owners to basically say he'll sue them, if they don't help him foot the bill.He has basically bled Arsenal dry while funding a multi billion stadium (and as an NFL owner perversely paid Spurs to help build their stadium), bought the team, bought the talent, bought the votes to force the NFL to select his team -and another patsy- to join him in LA, stifling the Raiders move (bowl cut Mark isn't as rich), despite there clearly being a bigger fanbase/market in LA for the Raiders to return.To me personally, it ruined the Raiders moving them to horrible Vegas. It also basically put dumb Spanos/Chargers in a horrid position of either accepting being a 2nd guy in a city neither team is really needed, or having no home since he burned his bridges in SD.Buy my cake, eat it and have bloody well everyone applaud me for it.The NFL has always tried to maintain some parity by having a cap and drafts, so although some owners are much richer than others, it has always tried to maintain a balance.In my opinion though, what Kroenke has done and is attempting to do, is the closest thing I've seen to things we accuse City/PSG/Chelsea of.