Weird fluffing of Burrow post game ... he was decent but nothing more - the Bengals D was phenomenal plus Kansas city had a full on melt down - horrible game management and Mahones decision making was just shocking



Yep Mahomes and the KC offence, the best of their team, threw the game away entirely. Just lost their composure entirely, and made so many awful decisions.Moved away from what was working in the first half and over relied on Mahomes trying to make things happen with his arm. Total self inflicted wound, and their very highly paid but not great defence can't be scapegoated this time.For letting himself get sacked twice including one fumble at the end of the game, it was deserved that they didn't win it on the first drive in OT. THat sort of overthinking and stupidity deserves to be punished