If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
people like big dick nick.
What a performance by the Bengals. They're in the goddang Super Bowl. The flipping Bungles, like.
49ers v Bengals Super Bowl again? One of the earliest I remember watching.
could be a third Niners - Bungles game too
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
oh wow look, a defence can actually make a stop in OT and win the game for their team...
Burrow won't be phased by the Super Bowl either. Played the college football title game 2 years ago and took the absolute piss, throwing 5 TDs like he was playing in his back yard.
That looks like it's on Stafford. Good coverage though
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]