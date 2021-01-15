« previous next »
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63680 on: Yesterday at 11:18:09 pm »
Get in
Offline Chakan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63681 on: Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm »
Not sure how the chiefs managed to screw that up so badly. Well done Bengals
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63682 on: Yesterday at 11:18:45 pm »
The fucking Bengals are going to the super bowl.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63683 on: Yesterday at 11:18:48 pm »
Some of the Chiefs coaches should be getting fired for that
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63684 on: Yesterday at 11:18:52 pm »
49ers v Bengals Super Bowl again? One of the earliest I remember watching.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63685 on: Yesterday at 11:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:16:40 pm
What a performance by the Bengals. They're in the goddang Super Bowl. The flipping Bungles, like.
could be a third Niners - Bungles game too
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63686 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:18:52 pm
49ers v Bengals Super Bowl again? One of the earliest I remember watching.
First one I watched all the way through was the Bears v Pats blow out 1986
Offline Libertine

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63687 on: Yesterday at 11:20:30 pm »
Amazing turnaround. I wonder what price they were when the Chiefs were in the red zone hust before half time?

Terrible collapse by the Chiefs though. Worse performance than SB last year.

Hopefully a Bengals-49ers match now for a 90s redux.
Offline filopastry

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63688 on: Yesterday at 11:20:33 pm »
Chuffed for the Bengals and really good to have another great playoff game, could be a throwback to the 80s if the Niners make it!

Chiefs outsmarted themselves at the end of regulation, but those were 2 bad throws/decisions from Mahomes in OT
Offline KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63689 on: Yesterday at 11:21:02 pm »
Trumpers crying into their Budweiser pisswater. Shame that.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63690 on: Yesterday at 11:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:19:00 pm
could be a third Niners - Bungles game too
John Candy not around to inspire Jimmy G this time around.
Offline scatman

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63691 on: Yesterday at 11:21:26 pm »
oh wow look, a defence can actually make a stop in OT and win the game for their team...
Offline Chakan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63692 on: Yesterday at 11:22:21 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:21:26 pm
oh wow look, a defence can actually make a stop in OT and win the game for their team...

Still think its a stupid rule though. If youre that happy you won the toss in OT then you know something is wrong with it
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63693 on: Yesterday at 11:24:36 pm »
That was brilliant!

Really felt for them when they lost the coin toss but Chiefs had no real momentum to take into overtime.

Online PeterTheRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63694 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm »
Bengals deserved that because of their massive cohones ...
Online skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63695 on: Yesterday at 11:25:06 pm »
Awesome for the Bengals.  Incredible.

As for the Chiefs, that was a total mess.  Utterly horrible.
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63696 on: Yesterday at 11:26:48 pm »
2 wins 2 years ago, now at the superbowl. What a post season this has been so far.
Online oldfordie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63697 on: Yesterday at 11:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:18:52 pm
49ers v Bengals Super Bowl again? One of the earliest I remember watching.
:) Great game.  touchdown winner for the 49rs with seconds to go. Cincinnati coach choked. something like, 18secs away. only 18secs away from wining.
That's a luxury in todays NFL  :)'
     
Mahomes lost his composure after the cock up seconds before the first half. self destructed.
Online stoa

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63698 on: Yesterday at 11:30:26 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:21:26 pm
oh wow look, a defence can actually make a stop in OT and win the game for their team...

Except they didn't. They still needed ther offense to score a FG. And that kind of highlights the issue people have with OT rules. The team that wins the coin toss can win the game with only one part of the whole squad doing well (i.e. the offense), if you lose the coin toss you need both your defense and your offense to do well to win. If the rule was that the team that gets the first possession loses if they don't score at all in that drive, then it would be kind of fair. The way it is at the moment it's not...
Online TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63699 on: Yesterday at 11:30:53 pm »
Well done Bengals. Made up for them. Real guts.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63700 on: Yesterday at 11:32:24 pm »
NFL has to be the most unpredictable league in sport. Ive hardly got a result right this play offs.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63701 on: Yesterday at 11:34:15 pm »
Burrow won't be phased by the Super Bowl either. Played the college football title game 2 years ago and took the absolute piss, throwing 5 TDs like he was playing in his back yard.
Offline Libertine

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63702 on: Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:34:15 pm
Burrow won't be phased by the Super Bowl either. Played the college football title game 2 years ago and took the absolute piss, throwing 5 TDs like he was playing in his back yard.

He's a class act.

Really want to support the Bengals but this WhoDey business is not making it easy.....
Offline JackWard33

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63703 on: Yesterday at 11:38:13 pm »
Weird fluffing of Burrow post game ... he was decent but nothing more - the Bengals D was phenomenal plus Kansas city had a full on melt down - horrible game management and Mahones decision making was just shocking
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63704 on: Yesterday at 11:41:14 pm »
My Niner mate isn't feeling confident about this one, my Raider mate is over the moon about the KC loss though
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63705 on: Yesterday at 11:42:53 pm »
God they've got Michael Buffer here now!
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63706 on: Yesterday at 11:43:08 pm »
A lot of red in that stadium.

Always good to see buffer
Offline The North Bank

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63707 on: Yesterday at 11:44:10 pm »
Mahomes did a Medvedev. Its going to get even worse, Fucking Kroenke is going to the super bowl with the Rams.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63708 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 pm »
:lmao
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63709 on: Yesterday at 11:57:05 pm »
That looks like it's on Stafford. Good coverage though
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63710 on: Yesterday at 11:58:31 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:57:05 pm
That looks like it's on Stafford. Good coverage though
yeah tried to force it
Online newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63711 on: Yesterday at 11:58:45 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:57:05 pm
That looks like it's on Stafford. Good coverage though

Thats a meat head throw. Ive got the arm and Im throwing it regardless.
Online newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63712 on: Today at 12:26:29 am »
That on the other hand was a hell of a throw by Stafford
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63713 on: Today at 12:26:53 am »
Good drive that. 97 yards
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63714 on: Today at 12:34:08 am »
How do you defend Deebo? Different class.
Online skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63715 on: Today at 12:34:16 am »
Deebo's one of the most exciting players in the league.

Love that he's finally healthy.  Ever since he came into the league, he always seems to make something happen with the ball in his hands.  Just couldn't stay healthy.  It's finally happened for him.  What a year he's had.
Online Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63716 on: Today at 12:37:32 am »
Finally some signs of life for the 49ers on offence! Only been 6-7 quarters in a row since theyve moved the ball with any sort of efficiency.
Online Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63717 on: Today at 12:53:21 am »
Bullshit flag thats a textbook hit
Online newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63718 on: Today at 12:57:05 am »
Garrapolo is looking comfortable
